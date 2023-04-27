MT4 to Discord Signals

[MT5 Version] [Telegram Version] [Pro: Telegram + Discord]

Post your MT4 trades to Discord automatically via webhook — no bot setup, no permissions: paste ONE URL and you are live in 60 seconds. And keep every signal UPDATED: the original message is edited when you modify SL/TP or close the trade.

Built for signal providers, trading communities and prop-firm teams on Discord.

━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━

🔗 WEBHOOK-BASED — no bot, no tokens: Discord channel → Integrations → Webhooks → paste the URL. Done (guide included).

✏️ SELF-UPDATING SIGNALS — modify SL/TP or close and the original message updates itself where the platform allows it, with automatic fallback to a new message otherwise.

📢 UP TO 3 WEBHOOKS WITH TIERS — VIP instant, FREE delayed, each with its own filters. One chart.

🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per webhook, sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, TEST button.

━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━

📤 Asynchronous send queue — zero terminal freezes

🔁 Automatic retries + full Discord rate-limit handling

🧠 Survives EA reloads · Messages in full UTF-8

━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE ━━━━━━━━

📈 Executed, closed, pending placed/modified/deleted — customizable templates (17 placeholders)

🖼️ Chart screenshots attached with the message

📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports · 🎛️ Magic/symbol/direction filters, global and per channel

━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 60 SECONDS ━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Create the webhook · 2️⃣ Paste the URL · 3️⃣ Press TEST → done.

The FIRST input links to a detailed setup guide with every step and every error explained.

⭐ Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available. Questions? Ask in the comments.