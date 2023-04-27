MT4 to Discord Signals
- Utilities
-
Diego Arribas LopezYou've been burned before. That's why you're reading this.
You bought an EA with a perfect backtest. It collapsed in two weeks live. You tried another one — same story. Maybe you've done this five times already. You're not stupid. You were just shopping in a market full of smoke.
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 27 July 2026
- Activations: 10
[MT5 Version] [Telegram Version] [Pro: Telegram + Discord]
Post your MT4 trades to Discord automatically via webhook — no bot setup, no permissions: paste ONE URL and you are live in 60 seconds. And keep every signal UPDATED: the original message is edited when you modify SL/TP or close the trade.
Built for signal providers, trading communities and prop-firm teams on Discord.
━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━
🔗 WEBHOOK-BASED — no bot, no tokens: Discord channel → Integrations → Webhooks → paste the URL. Done (guide included).
✏️ SELF-UPDATING SIGNALS — modify SL/TP or close and the original message updates itself where the platform allows it, with automatic fallback to a new message otherwise.
📢 UP TO 3 WEBHOOKS WITH TIERS — VIP instant, FREE delayed, each with its own filters. One chart.
🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per webhook, sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, TEST button.
━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━
📤 Asynchronous send queue — zero terminal freezes
🔁 Automatic retries + full Discord rate-limit handling
🧠 Survives EA reloads · Messages in full UTF-8
━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE ━━━━━━━━
📈 Executed, closed, pending placed/modified/deleted — customizable templates (17 placeholders)
🖼️ Chart screenshots attached with the message
📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports · 🎛️ Magic/symbol/direction filters, global and per channel
━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 60 SECONDS ━━━━━━━━
1️⃣ Create the webhook · 2️⃣ Paste the URL · 3️⃣ Press TEST → done.
The FIRST input links to a detailed setup guide with every step and every error explained.
⭐ Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available. Questions? Ask in the comments.
Software works exactly as stated, and is doing a great job, I found it easy to use, and the developer responded quickly to my questions, Great Software and Great Service so happy to give this 5 stars