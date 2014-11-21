Complete Pending Orders Grid System opens any combinations of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair.

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

DeleteAllPendings – if true , then all pending orders (for current currency) will be deleted.

– if , then all pending orders (for current currency) will be deleted. BuyStop – if true , BuyStop order is opened.

– if , BuyStop order is opened. SellStop – if true , SellStop order is opened.

– if , SellStop order is opened. BuyLimit – if true , BuyLimit order is opened.

– if , BuyLimit order is opened. SellLimit – if true , SellLimit order is opened.

– if , SellLimit order is opened. InitLot – initial lot.

– initial lot. LotCoeff – if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size.

– if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep – difference between two consecutive orders in points.

– difference between two consecutive orders in points. StepCoeff – step coefficient.

– step coefficient. NumOfOrders – number of orders.

– number of orders. Slippage – allowed slippage.

– allowed slippage. MagicNum – magic number.

Attention: