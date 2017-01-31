Closing Orders At Specified Time EA

2.67

Closing Orders At Specified Time is a utility which helps you to close opened orders and delete pending orders at a specified time - especially when you cannot be online and do it by yourself at that time. You can schedule a specific time for closing orders, and additionally you can choose what type of orders should be closed (all, only opened or only pending), what symbols (all or you can enter names of three symbols) and with what Magic Number. You can also select to close only profitable or only losing orders. This utility allows you to block trading by other EAs running in the same MT4 terminal by setting "Disable_AutoTrading_After_Closing_Orders" to True. When utility will do the job, terminal is closed.


Parameters

Time Settings:

  • Your_Broker_Hour_To_Close_All_Orders=1 - hour when orders will be closed/deleted,
  • Your_Broker_Minute_To_Close_All_Orders=0 - minute when orders will be closed/deleted.

Deleting Pending Orders Settings:

  • Delete_All_Pending_Orders_At_Specified_Time=True - setting to True means that all pending orders will be deleted at a specified time (specified in time settings).

Closing Orders Settings:

  • Close_All_Opened_Orders_At_Specified_Time=True - setting to True means that ALL opened orders will be closed at a specified time (specified in time settings),
  • Close_Only_Profitable_Orders=False - setting to True means that only PROFITABLE orders will be closed at a specified time (specified in time settings),
  • Close_Only_Losing_Orders=False - setting to True means that only LOSING orders will be closed at a specified time (specified in time settings).

Closing Orders with Magic Number:

  • Close_And_Delete_Only_Orders_With_Specified_Magic_Number=False - setting to True means that only orders with a specified Magic Number will be deleted/closed,
  • Magic_Number=0 - integer value determines Magic Number for orders that willl be closed/deleted (e.g., 12345, 55555).

Closing Orders with Specified Symbol:

  • Close_And_Delete_Only_Orders_With_Specified_Symbol=False - setting to True means that only orders on a specified symbol will be deleted/closed,
  • Symbol_1="" - string value determines name of a symbol, for which orders will be deleted/closed (e.g., EURUSD, GBPJPY, DAX30, EURUSD.m, STOXX50E),
  • Symbol_2="" - same as above,
  • Symbol_3="" - same as above.

Disabling AutoTrading after Closing Orders by Closing Terminal:

  • Disable_AutoTrading_After_Closing_Orders=True - setting to True will close terminal after closing/deleting orders specified in all settings above after specified hour and minute in time settings (and EAs/Scripts/Indicators etc. running on the same instance of MT4 will be turned off).

Good luck!

Reviews 3
Paulus Verhoogt
1628
Paulus Verhoogt 2020.01.30 09:21 
 

Seems to work well. Useful tool!

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Interceptor - professional volume and price extremes indicator. Interceptor is a powerful indicator, which thanks to a combination of four different types of normalized indicators in one algorithm can correctly identify extremes of the price leading to retracements and reversals in the trend. Algorithm is based mainly on combination of Accumulation/Distribution , On Balance Volume , Money Flow Index and Relative Strength Index . The first parameter of Interceptor is Interceptor_Depth which defin
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Volume Volatility Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs in terms of extremely high and extremely low accumulation to distribution ratio in comparison to values from past. The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters, so we are able to analyze not only predetermined currency pairs, but also other ones, commodities, equities, indices, currency pairs with prefixes and suffixes etc... This analyzer is
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CCI Pointer
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CCI Pointer is an indicator which simply draws arrows on chart window when value of CCI (from parameter CCI_Period) is above CCI_Level (red downward pointing arrow) or below negative CCI_Level (green upward pointing arrow). CCI Pointer works on all timeframes and all currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks etc. CCI Pointer has only two parameters, CCI_Period and CCI_Level . For example, if you set CCI_Period=25 and CCI_Level=200 indicator will draw arrows for values below -200 (oversold) an
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Dominik Mandok
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ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
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Dominik Mandok
Indicators
MFI Pointer is an indicator based on Money Flow Index indicator that uses both price and volume to measure buying and selling pressure. Money Flow Index is also known as volume-weighted RSI . MFI Pointer simply draws arrows on chart window when value of Money Flow Index (from parameter MFI_Period) is below MFI_Level (green upward pointing arrow) or above 100-MFI_Level (red downward pointing arrow). Indicator works on all timeframes and all currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks etc. MFI Po
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Spread Display is a simple but very helpful indicator allowing live monitoring of spread in chart window. Using this indicator, there's no need to distract attention never again, seeking current spread value somewhere else. From now on, everything is clear and at the height of your eyes, in chart window of selected currency pair. Indicator has many settings. We can choose any font we want and we can set 3 spread levels ( Spread_Level_1 , Spread_Level_2 and Spread_Level_3 ) between which will cha
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Volume Volatility is an indicator which analyzes currency pairs, indices, commodities etc. in terms of extremely high and extremely low accumulation to distribution ratio in comparison to values from past. The most important parameter is "Volume Volatility Factor" - this parameter, in big simplification, determines how far distance in the past is analyzed. The lower value of the parameter, the indicator analyzes less data from the past. I recommend you to set and test e.g. 3, 5, 15, 35, and 48 w
RSI Breakout Dashboard
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Utilities
RSI Breakout Dashboard  is a tool for multiple currency pairs analysis at the same time in terms of  breakout  (return) from  Oversold  or  Overbought  Zone to  Neutral  Zone. All displayed and used by indicator symbols are free to choose  and are specified using a space separated list in parameters, so you're able to analyze not only predetermined ones, but everything that your broker offers, also commodities, equities, indices, ones with prefixes, suffixes etc. You can choose 3 types of aler
MFI Breakout Dashboard Multi Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
5 (1)
Utilities
MFI Breakout Dashboard is a tool for multiple currency pairs analysis at the same time in terms of breakout from Oversold or Overbought Zone . Money Flow Index (MFI) uses both price and volume to measure buying and selling pressure. MFI is also known as volume-weighted RSI (Relative Strength Index). The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters. The analyzer is perfect for alert notifications, push notifications and email alerts. We can also se
MFI Extremes Dashboard Multi Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
Utilities
MFI Extremes Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs in terms of Oversold or Overbought at the same time. Money Flow Index (MFI) uses both price and volume to measure buying and selling pressure. MFI is also known as volume-weighted RSI (Relative Strength Index). The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters, so we are able to analyze not only predetermined currency pairs, but also other ones, commodi
Technical Dashboard
Dominik Mandok
Utilities
Technical Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs in terms of coherent conditions of 4 different indicators at the same time. The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters, so we are able to analyze not only predetermined currency pairs, but also other ones, commodities, equities, indices, currency pairs with prefixes and suffixes etc. This analyzer is perfect for alert notifications through the MetaT
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Mazenio
2633
Mazenio 2021.01.21 15:50 
 

Not recommended ever because after EA close orders another EA who make orders open it again so in reality closing orders at specified time just close orders for one second. Even disable auto trading function doesn't work. I appreciate Dominlk return back my fund

Paulus Verhoogt
1628
Paulus Verhoogt 2020.01.30 09:21 
 

Seems to work well. Useful tool!

EighthWonder
30
EighthWonder 2019.04.12 01:51 
 

Thought this might meet my needs, unfortunately very poorly thought out.

There is no way to define a day to close all orders, which means that if you want all orders closed on a certain day, you MUST login.

Also, there is quite a delay in the closing of orders too - took about 10 seconds to close 25 or so orders on my test.

Furthermore, after the program quits out (and turns auto trading off) MT4 will freeze up if you try to re-enter b/c autotrading is still on and it tries to automatically logout again - leaving you in a loop for 5 minutes.

Really needed something like this to meet my needs, its unfortunate that it was so poorly programmed - looking for other solutions.

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