MT4 to Discord Signal Provider

5

The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider.

Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude.

[Demo] [Manual] [MT5 Version] [Telegram Version]


Setup

Follow our detailed user guide for easy setup. No prior knowledge of Discord API needed; we provide all the necessary tools.


Key Features

  • Customize order details for subscriber updates.
  • Implement tiered subscription models like Bronze, Silver, Gold, with each tier offering different levels of signal access.
  • Attach screenshots of the chart where the order was executed.
  • Display closed orders on these screenshots for added clarity.
  • Option to delay sending new order messages for last-minute adjustments.
  • Transparent and detailed order information:
    • New market orders with screenshots.
    • Modifications to orders (stop loss, take profit).
    • Closed and partially closed orders.
    • New and modified pending orders.
    • Pending order activations and deletions.
    • Detailed reports on historical orders.
    • Customizable comments for each order.

Note:

* Screenshots include any chart objects like indicators.

** Option to merge partially closed orders in reports for accuracy.

*** Daily, weekly, and monthly reports are generated automatically or can be manually requested.

This utility requires a live connection to Discord and is not compatible with strategy testers. A demonstration video is available for live operation showcases.

The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is designed exclusively for Windows systems. Apple device users may need a VPS for optimal performance.

Continuously updated with new features and improvements.


Recommendations

A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution and reliable signal delivery.

Note: MQL5 VPS is not recommended due to compatibility issues with the user interface.


Warning: The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is ONLY available through the official Marketplace. Beware of counterfeit products claiming to be the same.


Reviews 4
The Bridge CEO INC
139
Sayyid Abdulla Muhammad 2024.05.23 19:15 
 

Great product. Very useful!

Terry Alan Lamb
545
Terry Alan Lamb 2024.01.04 19:47 
 

This is easily the BEST MT4-Discord EA available at any price, easy to setup and has all the features you would want; works great and allows me to sell my signals easily.

Robert Jagger
946
Robert Jagger 2023.11.27 16:11 
 

While writing this review, I have been using the MT4 to Discord Signal Provider for three weeks to post live stock trading signals to the JagzFX Premium Discord Channel. In brief, I am very happy with the product, especially considering the low price. The author provides clear instructions on how to set up both Discord and the sender. There are a lot of options to choose from, but if you have seen other signal channels on Discord and have a clear understanding of how you want your signals to look, then the product is straightforward to configure. I have been in touch with the author regarding a minor issue (that only affects sending a chart screenshot) and he has been quick to respond and helpful.

More from author
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.73 (26)
Utilities
Introducing the OrderManager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT4 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT5 Version ]  [ Telegr
Reply to review