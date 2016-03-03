Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds

4.83

Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 4.

With Seconds Chart, you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and scripts, operating as conveniently as with standard charts.

Unlike standard tools, Seconds Chart allows you to operate at ultra-short timeframes with high accuracy and without delays.

Advantages of Seconds Chart

  • Supports charts with timeframes ranging from 1 to 900 seconds.

  • Instant loading of historical data thanks to importing tick data from the MT5 terminal.
    To import a tick database, you must first run the Tick Database utility in the MT5 terminal.

  • Real-time data updates, without delays or lags.

  • Ability to create multiple second-based charts simultaneously.

Ideal Use Cases for Seconds Chart

  • Scalping and high-frequency trading.

  • Precise trade entries and exits.

  • Testing trading strategies on short timeframes.

Timeframe Settings

Default settings include the following timeframes: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S10, S12, S15, S20, S30, S40.
You can easily set your second timeframe from 1 to 900 seconds.

Customizable Parameters

  • Import tick database from MT5: you can get the tick base from the MT5 terminal in real time.
    Before enabling this function, you need to run the Tick Database utility in the MT5 terminal.

  • Toolbar size (%): scale the interface button size (default 100%).

  • Graphic settings: adjust graphical display according to your preferences.

How to Start Using Seconds Chart

  1. Open the "Navigator" window.

  2. Locate Seconds Chart and drag it onto any open chart (timeframe does not matter).

  3. Select the desired second-based timeframe by clicking the corresponding button on the control panel.

Seconds Chart is a simple, fast, and reliable tool for professional trading on ultra-short time intervals!



#Tags: second chart, second timeframe, second period, second candles, second bars, seconds chart, seconds timeframe, seconds period, seconds candles, seconds bars, chart in seconds, timeframe in seconds, period in seconds, candles in seconds, bars in seconds.

Reviews 8
masatosakuraifx
19
masatosakuraifx 2026.01.11 11:09 
 

日本語で失礼致します。 購入させていただきました。 私にとって秒足は勝ちはじめる要因となりました。 もうこれ無しには考えられない状態です(^◇^;) 質問にもとても丁寧に素早く答えてくださいました。 製作者様、今後も秒足に関する精度の高いツールを作っていただける様でしたら、とても楽しみにお待ちしております。 今後ともよろしくお願い致します。(^^)

31081972 Шаповалов Константин
35
31081972 Шаповалов Константин 2024.02.27 15:28 
 

Утилита рабочая ,удобная и полезная как для скальпинга так и для опционов.Настроить не сложно,автор данной утилиты все доходчиво обьяснил,за что большое спасибо.

Dakar1982
69
Dakar1982 2023.04.25 10:05 
 

То что вы сделали в последнем обновлении - просто фантастика. Особенно здорово, что обновление реализовано как советник, а предыдущая версия - индикатор. Это позволяет использовать их параллельно: Советник подтаскивает данные из MT5 - на этих графиках очень удобно делать анализ. А открывать сделки удобно на графиках, которые генерирует предыдущая версия. Это важно, потому что хоть графики с мт4 и мт5 очень похожи, но, во всяком случае, на Альпари – это разные поставщики ликвидности, поэтому минимально графики отличаются. Это критично если работать с маленькими стопами, как это делаю я. Отдельно стоит отметить опцию переключения между секундными таймфреймами внутри одного графика и даже возможность переключения на стандартные таймы из секундного графика. Теперь не нужно подключать дополнительные индикаторы типа Refresh Chart, чтобы на синтетическом графике корректно работали торговые панели ( в предыдущей версии без этого никуда). В связке с индикаторами Repeater + Chart plus работа с анализом в мт4 становится более удобной чем в трейдинг вью. Мне кажется, что 30 баксов – это считай даром, за такое решение. Видно, что за этим решением стоит глубокое понимание потребностей трейдера, который пытается заработать деньги таким непростым делом как трейдинг. Спасибо вам за это прекрасное решение. Ставлю 5, потому что оценки выше не предусмотрено. А так это 5 ++++++++

Recommended products
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicators
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
FX Indicators Alert
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
The FX Indicators Alert is a Scanner Tool that allow you to set up alerts for any Indicator, and display or send notifications to your email box and/or mobile device. It will monitor your rules in the selected TimeFrames and Symbols. The tool can manage the standard indicators and the Custom one (7 buffers for the custom indicators). You can create your alerts by combining different indicators. Please note that this tool is not supported in the strategy tester due to multi Symbols, TimeFrames,
PerfectLine
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
Utilities
When drawing a trend line or other objects, there is a natural deviation when you place the object from a higher time frame, and then go to watch it in a lower time frame. PerfectLine is a technical indicator that solves this problem. Once you touch a line after drawing it, Perfect Line will find the exact spot in the lower time frame available for it's position and then rectifies where it should be. Perfect Line uses a five pixels pre-established tolerance, if a difference between the line's no
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Smart Renko MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction to Smart Renko The main characteristics of Renko Charting concern price movement. To give you some idea on its working principle, Renko chart is constructed by placing a brick over or below when the price make the movement beyond a predefined range, called brick height. Therefore, naturally one can see clear price movement with less noise than other charting type. Renko charting can provide much clearer trend direction and it helps to identify important support and resistance level
PowerXXX
Marco Fornero Monia
Indicators
PowerXXX measures the power of the current candlestick and displays it in numerical format and colors. The indicator can cover multiple timeframes and can be placed on the main chart or on the charts of the underlying indicators. The number of timeframes is selectable, as well as the color levels according to the power expressed. In the latest version, the power can be expressed as a function of the opening of the candle itself or as a function of the opening of the total candles before. There
GoldMinerRobot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (2)
Experts
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "Gold Miner Robot" has been reduced from $345to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! “Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to
Termina informations for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The path of   folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The path of   common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
FREE
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Utilities
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Holy Renko PRO
Bianca Seara
3.5 (2)
Indicators
About  Holy Renko is a trend identifier capable of identify small and long market movements. This indicator should be use in Renko Charts. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] How to install Renko Charts [HERE] Features Developed for Renko Charts Easy to analyze Fast signals Not repaint (when candle close)  Statistics panel Filters false signals Alerts, emails and push notifications  Advantages of Renko Chart Easy to install Easy to analyze Filter out the noise of wicks  Easy identification
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilities
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
Projection Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Projection Trend - a Forex arrow indicator without redrawing does not change its signals when the market situation changes, does not adjust to the chart. The signals given by him are unambiguous. Traders build a trading system that provides good signals 80-90% of the time. The indicator showing the points of entry and exit from the market with arrows is able to bring results not only in the Forex market, but also when working with binary options. You can buy it and install it in MetaTrader you
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Mini Charts
Sergey Efimenko
4.78 (9)
Indicators
The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. Parameters: Corner - display start corner (selected from the list) CandleMode - display mode: true - candles, false - bars ShowLastBid - enable/disable the last price display LastBidShiftX - last price lin
FREE
Median Renko Terminator
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade NON-REPAINT  COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow. Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
Libraries
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Indicators
Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator is an advanced tool specifically designed for analyzing the cryptocurrency market, with a focus on BTCUSD. This indicator combines multiple technical analysis methods to generate precise and reliable trading signals. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders, the Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator provides everything you need to make informed trading decisions. My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. H
FREE
Clever RSI
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
ForexGumpUltra
Andrey Kozak
3.25 (4)
Indicators
ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once
Leverage indicator
Tomas Bystriansky
Indicators
Tento jedinečný indikátor vám ukazuje rozsah, v ktorom sa pohybujú maloobchodní klienti. Spravidla, ak sa cena udržiava na priemernej úrovni, neskôr dosiahne vrchol a potom sa vráti na opačnú stranu. Indikátor je vhodný pre všetky grafy s možnosťou nastavenia pákového efektu, teda ak zoberieme do úvahy, že retailoví klienti sa pohybujú na trhu s pákovým efektom 500 až 100 páka. Indikátor je vhodný pre väčšie časové rámce H1,H4... s väčšími pákami 100,50,25  ale aj pre malé grafy M5,M15 s pákami
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
More from author
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Professional solution for copying trades between terminals. RS Trade Copier is a reliable and flexible system for copying trading operations between MetaTrader 4 terminals. The program suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors, enabling high-precision trade replication with minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration as well as advanced manual settings. Does not interfere with manually opened trades or other expert advisors. All operations executed loc
Quick Trade Manager
Boris Sedov
5 (4)
Utilities
Quick Trade Manager (QTM) is a convenient and intuitive tool for quick trading on the MT5 chart. QTM expands quick trading capabilities directly on the chart, making one-click trading even more convenient. Automatic position sizing based on a specified risk percentage per trade is available. All custom (synthetic) symbols are fully supported. For example, QTM can be used for trading on a seconds chart built with Seconds Chart . Hotkeys Hold CTRL+SHIFT and click the chart to activate market order
FREE
Tick History Loader
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick History Loader is an essential auxiliary tool that downloads the full available tick history for any symbol in your MT5 terminal. The script performs a deep synchronization with the trading server, sequentially requesting and saving the entire tick history from the earliest available date. This is necessary for the correct operation of advanced analytical tools that require complete market data. The obtained tick history serves as the basis for building custom charts with a timeframe in sec
FREE
RenkoChart
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Renko Chart — opens renko charts for MetaTrader 4. Renko charts can be created using this utility with all bars being in the form of Renko "bricks". All bars on the renko chart are the same size, which can be changed to get the desired chart. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operational chart which can be processed just like a regular one. The Renko Chart utility is not only history based, but also builds online. At the same time, the data is
Chart Service
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Chart Service — improving the charts of the custom symbol. The service shows trading levels on the chart of a custom symbol. For example, it can be used when working on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not linked to a specific chart. Such applications run in the background and are launched automatically when the terminal is started (if they were previously launched). Use the Navigator to manage services. Services
FREE
Exact Countdown Timer
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Countdown Timer — shows the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. A fast and exact countdown timer will help you find the best moment to open a position. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an timer Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Tick Database
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Database — export of tick database from MT5 terminal to MT4. The utility provides access to the tick database in real time. This is necessary to generate synthetic charts in the MT4 terminal, which initially does not provide for loading a tick database. For example, you can organize permanent access to the tick database for the Seconds Chart utility. If the opening time of the last candle in the terminals is different, then you need to specify the time offset in hours. Example We open M1 ch
FREE
Dashboard Premium
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
The programmable signal panel analyzes the charts of all available symbols and timeframes and sends a notification about the appearance of a trading signal. You can program all the necessary signals using the free binding indicator "Signal Collection". The binding   indicator is provided with open source code. Thus, it is possible to program all the necessary signals for subsequent use in conjunction with the signal panel. The signal panel can not only analyze charts, but also manage these chart
FREE
DigitalFilterA
Boris Sedov
5 (5)
Indicators
The algorithm of this indicator is based on a high-performance digital filter. The unique digital filtering algorithm allows receiving timely trading signals and estimating the current situation objectively while conducting technical analysis. The indicator is effective on small and big timeframes. Unlike common classic indicators, digital filtering method can significantly reduce the phase lag, which in turn allows obtaining a clear signal earlier than when using other indicators.
TickChart
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Tick Chart — full-featured chart for MetaTrader 4. A utility for creating and working with a tick chart in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. You can create a tick chart that works exactly the same as a regular chart. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional tick chart on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. You can enable the output of the Ask price data. The data are generated in the form of the upper shadow of a tick bar. Fr
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4.33 (3)
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
EXP DFA
Boris Sedov
Experts
This Expert Advisor can work in three different modes, which can be configured by changing the input parameters. The Expert Advisor performs trading operations based on the signals of the built-in indicator "Digital Filter A". The algorithm of this indicator is based on a highly efficient digital filter. The indicator resembles a moving average, but has one significant difference — the digital filtering algorithm. This algorithm is based on a mathematical model of a digital filter with adaptive
Ilan Dynamic Pro
Boris Sedov
4 (6)
Experts
Ilan Dynamic Pro: A New Level of Algorithmic Trading Ilan Dynamic Pro is a unique modification of the popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic Expert Advisor, which has earned the trust of traders worldwide. At the core of the advisor lies a proven position averaging algorithm, allowing a series of unidirectional orders to be closed at a common TakeProfit level. However, in this version, everything has been taken to a new level. The entire code has been written from scratch, and the analytical block has been co
Range Bar Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (4)
Utilities
Range Bar Chart — opens range bar charts for MetaTrader 4. The utility allows you to create charts of range bars on which all candlesticks are the same size and may have shadows. Data on the range bar chart are distributed by the bar size, rather than by the time. Each bar represents the price movement instead of time period. It works simple – the bar is not drawn as long as the price does not move. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operationa
Ilan Dynamic Premium
Boris Sedov
5 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" Advisor with full preservation of the idea and input parameters. The "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" advisor is the predecessor of all Ilans and the most recognizable Martingale method Forex advisor. The number of titles given to this development can hardly be counted. In fact, the Advisor uses a simple trading strategy based on two standard technical indicators - RSI (Relative Strength Index) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) . The first one is used to
Filter:
masatosakuraifx
19
masatosakuraifx 2026.01.11 11:09 
 

日本語で失礼致します。 購入させていただきました。 私にとって秒足は勝ちはじめる要因となりました。 もうこれ無しには考えられない状態です(^◇^;) 質問にもとても丁寧に素早く答えてくださいました。 製作者様、今後も秒足に関する精度の高いツールを作っていただける様でしたら、とても楽しみにお待ちしております。 今後ともよろしくお願い致します。(^^)

Boris Sedov
10894
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.01.11 11:46
この度は温かいレビューと励ましのお言葉を、誠にありがとうございます。
お役に立てて何よりです。これからも、一秒一秒を大切に、ツールの開発に励んでまいります。
引き続き、どうぞよろしくお願いいたします。
Faiz_Profit
30
Faiz_Profit 2024.05.16 08:31 
 

Советники не работают на графике!

Boris Sedov
10894
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2024.05.16 20:14
Советнику нужны тики.
Используйте бесплатный индикатор "Refresh Chart" для генерации тиков.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3076#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=46489107
31081972 Шаповалов Константин
35
31081972 Шаповалов Константин 2024.02.27 15:28 
 

Утилита рабочая ,удобная и полезная как для скальпинга так и для опционов.Настроить не сложно,автор данной утилиты все доходчиво обьяснил,за что большое спасибо.

Boris Sedov
10894
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2024.05.16 20:15
Большое спасибо!
Dakar1982
69
Dakar1982 2023.04.25 10:05 
 

То что вы сделали в последнем обновлении - просто фантастика. Особенно здорово, что обновление реализовано как советник, а предыдущая версия - индикатор. Это позволяет использовать их параллельно: Советник подтаскивает данные из MT5 - на этих графиках очень удобно делать анализ. А открывать сделки удобно на графиках, которые генерирует предыдущая версия. Это важно, потому что хоть графики с мт4 и мт5 очень похожи, но, во всяком случае, на Альпари – это разные поставщики ликвидности, поэтому минимально графики отличаются. Это критично если работать с маленькими стопами, как это делаю я. Отдельно стоит отметить опцию переключения между секундными таймфреймами внутри одного графика и даже возможность переключения на стандартные таймы из секундного графика. Теперь не нужно подключать дополнительные индикаторы типа Refresh Chart, чтобы на синтетическом графике корректно работали торговые панели ( в предыдущей версии без этого никуда). В связке с индикаторами Repeater + Chart plus работа с анализом в мт4 становится более удобной чем в трейдинг вью. Мне кажется, что 30 баксов – это считай даром, за такое решение. Видно, что за этим решением стоит глубокое понимание потребностей трейдера, который пытается заработать деньги таким непростым делом как трейдинг. Спасибо вам за это прекрасное решение. Ставлю 5, потому что оценки выше не предусмотрено. А так это 5 ++++++++

Boris Sedov
10894
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2023.04.25 14:04
Большое спасибо!
Yv.
63
Yv. 2023.03.17 19:41 
 

Thank you very much. I guess this is the only option to have smaller time frame charts in MT4. Probably, the MT5 version of this utility is better. I'm planning to buy it.

Boris Sedov
10894
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2023.03.17 21:32
Thank you for your positive feedback.
2100938395
29
2100938395 2022.03.07 01:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

isaiah1
19
isaiah1 2020.08.28 17:41 
 

works well but if you are using it with the eur usd have to put it on H12 time frame during setup so it works.

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2019.03.21 08:09 
 

nice

Boris Sedov
10894
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2022.03.27 12:05
Thank you so much for your interest in my developments!
Reply to review