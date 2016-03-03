Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds

Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 4.

With Seconds Chart, you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and scripts, operating as conveniently as with standard charts.

Unlike standard tools, Seconds Chart allows you to operate at ultra-short timeframes with high accuracy and without delays.

Advantages of Seconds Chart

Supports charts with timeframes ranging from 1 to 900 seconds .

Instant loading of historical data thanks to importing tick data from the MT5 terminal.

To import a tick database, you must first run the Tick Database utility in the MT5 terminal.

Real-time data updates, without delays or lags .

Ability to create multiple second-based charts simultaneously.

Ideal Use Cases for Seconds Chart

Scalping and high-frequency trading.

Precise trade entries and exits.

Testing trading strategies on short timeframes.

Timeframe Settings

Default settings include the following timeframes: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S10, S12, S15, S20, S30, S40.

You can easily set your second timeframe from 1 to 900 seconds.

Customizable Parameters

Import tick database from MT5 : you can get the tick base from the MT5 terminal in real time.

Before enabling this function, you need to run the Tick Database utility in the MT5 terminal.

Toolbar size (%) : scale the interface button size (default 100%).

Graphic settings: adjust graphical display according to your preferences.

How to Start Using Seconds Chart

Open the "Navigator" window. Locate Seconds Chart and drag it onto any open chart (timeframe does not matter). Select the desired second-based timeframe by clicking the corresponding button on the control panel.

Seconds Chart is a simple, fast, and reliable tool for professional trading on ultra-short time intervals!





