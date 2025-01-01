ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаЦеновые графикиChartID 

ChartID

Получает идентификатор графика

long  ChartID() const

Возвращаемое значение

Идентификатор "привязанного" к экземпляру класса графика. Если нет "привязанного" графика возвращается -1.