PriceMax

Получает максимум окна.

double  PriceMax(
   int  num      // подокно
   ) const

Параметры

num

[in]  Номер подокна (0-основное окно).

Возвращаемое значение

Максимум окна графика, привязанного к экземпляру класса. Если нет привязанного графика, возвращается EMPTY_VALUE.