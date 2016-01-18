Personal Assistant Tool

5

If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread.

If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk.

If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use.

This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting your profit/loss. with Personal Assistant Tool Placing orders is very precise and professional like.

You can use demo version from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30542

You can use MetaTrader 5 version from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15904


Followings are main features

Order Panel

This panel is used to calculate the required lot that meets your accepted stop loss risk. You will be able to choose a specified risk percentage of balance or equity that you accept to lose at that stop loss point the tool will auto-calculate required lot.

Then, with just a click the order will be sent immediately.

Below are parameter settings:

  • Risk: this percentage can be chosen based on balance or equity, showing the sums of money being risked.
  • SL & TP: manifests pips and funds that will be either gained or lost.
  • Ratio: calculate the percentage of profit to loss, different percentages can be chosen: double, triple, etc.
  • Max Lot: shows maximum lot based on risk percentage.
  • Market Order: if ON the order is market, otherwise it’s stop order or limit order.
  • Order Dragging feature: horizontal lines will be viewed on chart representing levels, these lines can be selected and dragged to adjust order EP/SL/TP, the order type will be auto selected.
  • Open At Time Button: with this Button you will be able to place an order at specific time, if you enable Market Order mode, the order will be Market order, otherwise its will be Pending Order, choose lot size, SL, TP, press open at time button and choose the time then click put line Button the EA will place a line at the time you choose.

All these options can be modified according to need.

Options Panel

  • Trade Options: this section has many future Partial Close, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, Missing Stop, Close all Order at specific time and an options to change orders Line style, color and width.
  • Indicators: in this section you will be able to use pivot, Fibonacci, trendlines, shows daily open line and show grid on the chart.
  • News: this section shows the economic calendar you can choose the impact, pairs, and alert before news send notifications to mobile and email.
  • Account statement: This section helps overviewing your account statistic in the current time, which includes Buy orders, Sell orders, Winning orders, Losing orders, Total percentages losing, winning orders.

Shortcuts

  • D button: shows daily open line.
  • V button: shows Fibonacci pivot levels.
  • P button: shows pivot levels.
  • F button: shows Fibonacci levels based on the bar in screen.
  • T button: shows trend line based on the bar in screen.
  • O button: shows options panel.
  • A, Q buttons: to draw support and resistance with two different style just move your mouse pointer and click these buttons and you got it.
  • B, S buttons: placing buy or sell order.

Note: You must add http://www.forexfactory.com URL to Options -> Expert Advisors -> 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL' in order to let EA load news data from the source.

Feel free to give your opinion about the tool, and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done.

Reviews 3
Karl Ritsert
3170
Karl Ritsert 2016.02.24 21:20 
 

really good stuff. I felt, that the coder is using this by themselves

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Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
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AntiMartingale Execution
EMILIANO LOVATO
Utilities
AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
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Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
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ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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Omar Alkassar
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Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Risk to R Ratio Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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Omar Alkassar
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One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save t
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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 18:50 
 

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Karl Ritsert
3170
Karl Ritsert 2016.02.24 21:20 
 

really good stuff. I felt, that the coder is using this by themselves

mamboleo
769
mamboleo 2016.02.10 13:44 
 

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