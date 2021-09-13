Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1

4.76

Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more

Demo version  |  User manual

Trade Assistant doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE to test the utility.

Contact me for any questions / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found

If you need a MT5 version, it is available here

Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process. Expand the standard terminal capabilities with this dashboard.

Trading panel works on any trading instruments: forex, stocks, indices, crypto and other.

1. Open a new trades: Lot / Risk / RR calculation: Risk Management for a manual trading

  • Lot calculator (Trade volume calculation based on the risk size)
  • Risk calculator (Risk amount based on the lot size)
  • Risk Reward ratio
  • Grid orders: + dynamic distance option, and Split Lot option
  • Activation triggers for orders, + Buy StopLimit / Sell StopLimit: even for Mt4
  • Virtual SL, Virtual TP (hidden SL, hidden TP: invisible to the broker)
  • Smart SL / Entry levels: if the bar closed beyond it (avoid false triggering)
  • Hidden orders (virtual orders)
  • Scheduled orders: you can place trades even when the market is closed (weekend planner)
  • Additional Multi TP levels (Multiple Take Profit)
  • OCO (One-cancel-others) orders with different IDs
  • Trade visualization + adjustment on the chart
  • SL / Entry levels at Bid prices, instead of Ask: avoid false triggering due to the spread (stop hunt)
  • Lot / Risk calculation for 5 different accounts sizes at the same time: convenient for account management
  • Option to open multiple trades at once
  • Expiration time: based on minutes / hours / days / bars count
  • Virtual Trade ID for a convenient management

2. Trade Manager: Close / Modify / Trailing Stop / Order Trailing / Breakeven / Auto-Close

  • Close the trades grouped by categories (bulk orders):
    • All / Profit / Loss / Buy / Sell / If PL >
    • If pending more / less
    • Delete pending: Limit / Stop / Buy / Sell / StopLimit
  • Close the trades partially (scale-out)
  • Option to group different Symbols: e.g. all trades with GBP: (GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and other may be managed simultaneously)
  • Remove all SL / TP levels on all trades in just 1 click (bulk SL, bulk TP)
  • Auto Break Even / Manual BE, + offset option
  • Trailing Stop: 11 SL types + 8 movement rules (SL Trailing). + ATR Trailing, and Trend Line trailing
  • Automatic Order Trailing
  • Option to manage multiple trades at once: especially useful for scalping, when fast trading is required
  • Auto Close function: if Profit / Loss, or at the specific time

Manage the selected trade(s): order management / position management:

  • Trade management even when the market is closed (on the weekend): changes will be applied when it opens
  • Copy / Reverse the trade in just 1 click
  • Visualization + option to adjust on the chart
  • Modify the Lot Size for existing pending orders
  • Move Entry price for all orders at once
  • Close partially: lot size / % of the current lot (partial close)
  • "Close by": close by a counter position
  • Adjust TP/SL: price / pips / points / %
  • Quick expiration change
  • Adjust TP / SL based on the R/R ratio
  • Modify SL and preserve initial Risk % for existing orders

3. Trade statistics + market analysis:

  • Currency strength index
  • Trading statistics (history): custom period / Symbol
  • Weekdays analysis: the best / worst trading days (stat)
  • Market info, volatility analytics
  • Highs and Lows visualization, compared with the current price
  • Bar progress indicator
  • Custom note for aSymbol (reminders on the chart)

4. Indicators and auxiliary utilities:

  • Price Action indicator + 3 trend filters (PA)
  • Supply Demand zones (support and resistance)
  • Future price bar
  • Economic calendar on the chart (fundamental news)
  • Countdown timer
  • Large bars indicator
  • High / Low levels of 9 TFs
  • Auto Fibonacci Levels (Fibo)
  • Gap Indicator (Market Gaps)
  • Potential profit / loss levels
  • Up to 5 additional TFs on the same chart (Multi TF)
  • Trading Sessions (active market time)
  • Floating Profit / Loss counter
  • Status bar: on-time market info (Swap, Spread, Price Change value, Time, Profit / Loss)
  • Bar directions: candles on all TFs
  • Price Alerts / Trend Line Alerts, + notes (notification when the level is reached)
  • Watermark on the chart: Symbol + TF / or your own text
  • Price Range utility: trading boundaries
  • Market Watch tool (watchlist)
  • Bar Sizes on 9 timeframes
  • Custom draw on the chart (sketch)
  • Quick screenshot + Auto screenshot
  • Telegram Alerts
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • High / Low levels of the selected period

More features:
  • Overtrading control: option to set Max Lot, Max Orders amount
  • Option to set Hidden stop loss / Hidden take profit for the existing trade, or convert it back to the real level
  • While managing multiple pending orders: change the entry price simultaneously for all of them
  • Telegram notifications
  • An indicator of your trading sentiment
  • Auto screenshot on execution
  • Hotkets (+ custom hotkey)

Trading functions require permitted auto trading (including on the broker's side).

Trading Assistant works on any trading instruments: 
Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Synthetic indices and any other.




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Assistant_38 in 1
Assistant 38 in 1
Tradingvew, ChatGPT, AI, GPT, Artificial Intelligence

Reviews 30
v9137397540
122
v9137397540 2025.12.05 10:22 
 

Спасибо за обновление. Стало еще лучше!

8enlightenor Lumiere
26
8enlightenor Lumiere 2024.07.04 22:53 
 

Absolute best Trade Manager in the Market! I've been through many trade managers and this is the best. It has the most features, while not complicated. Easy to learn. Intuitive. The added features make trading so much easier! And the developer is very responsive to bug fixes. I love this trade manager, it's a masterpiece . Thank you Makarii!

21285752
40
21285752 2023.11.20 21:10 
 

I can't rate this EA highly enough. I use the execution and trade management elements and they are by far better than I've seen / experienced anywhere. Very easy to use and the main thing this EA gives you is the confidence to trade they way you want. Also, the developer is just amazing - on hand to answer any questions or make tweaks that helps the effectiveness of the EA. A great product with top draw support.

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TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
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Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
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Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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4.91 (23)
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Indicators
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Displays the current market information with a per-second update. Spread size; Swap size: for short and long positions; Local time (optionally); Multifunctinal utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT4 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Font size; Text color; Select the positioning: left / right corner of the chart; Local time: on/off; The program file should be placed to the " Indicators " directory.
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Makarii Gubaydullin
5 (1)
Indicators
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
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Indicators
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Utility for setting notifications when a given price level is reached Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including Alerts and Trend Line alerts  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The alert can be set in three ways: Manual entry of the price level; Setting the price change: in percent / in pips / in market points; By moving the level with the mouse: there is also a magnet function, when activated, the level will snap to the nearest OHLC values; Optionally, you can enable / di
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Management of active and pending orders: automatic breakeven, TP/SL changes, partial / full closing, visual display of levels on the chart Check out my #1  Utility : 66+ features, including PRO trade management   |    Contact me  if you have any questions 1) Main window: to manage orders, you can set a specific symbol [Symbol], or select all symbols [ALL] Close all active positions [ALL] Close all profitable trades [profits] Close all loosing trades [losses] Close all long trades (for buy) [long
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture Multifunctional Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version In the input settings, select the timeframe  that will be used for the future bar: To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval. If activated in the settings, the Countdow
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
Filter:
v9137397540
122
v9137397540 2025.12.05 10:22 
 

Спасибо за обновление. Стало еще лучше!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2025.12.05 10:56
Благодарю за отзыв!
christian_ramon
19
christian_ramon 2025.04.12 06:32 
 

At first, the tool seems perfect, is is comfortable to manage trades with a graphic tool. I suppose if I had bought the MT5 utility I would be completely satisfied, but unfortunately as I was trading on MT4, I bought the MT4 utility. The problem is that there is only one documentation and this one is made in fact for MT5 (all screenshots are made on MT5 utility). So, whatever the programmer says, the documentation is not appropriate for people working with MT4. If I was in his position, I would have offered the new version because HE is responsible for the documentation not appropriate, not me. This seems to me to be dishonest

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2025.04.12 06:53
Hello, the interface of the utility is identical in the mt4 and mt5 versions. There are minor differences: for example, StopLimit orders are not supported by the mt4 terminal by default, so they are virtual in the mt4 version, and this is stated in the documentation (user manual). If you have any questions, please send a direct message, I will help you
8enlightenor Lumiere
26
8enlightenor Lumiere 2024.07.04 22:53 
 

Absolute best Trade Manager in the Market! I've been through many trade managers and this is the best. It has the most features, while not complicated. Easy to learn. Intuitive. The added features make trading so much easier! And the developer is very responsive to bug fixes. I love this trade manager, it's a masterpiece . Thank you Makarii!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2024.07.04 23:04
I appreciate your review!
21285752
40
21285752 2023.11.20 21:10 
 

I can't rate this EA highly enough. I use the execution and trade management elements and they are by far better than I've seen / experienced anywhere. Very easy to use and the main thing this EA gives you is the confidence to trade they way you want. Also, the developer is just amazing - on hand to answer any questions or make tweaks that helps the effectiveness of the EA. A great product with top draw support.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.11.20 21:26
Thank you for your review! I appreciate it
Ross Rodgers
157
Ross Rodgers 2023.08.26 22:56 
 

This is THE Trade Manager! Excellent feature set, that transforms MetaTrader 4 into a true professional trading platform... I won't go into all the features, but they have all transformed my trading to speed up and automate frequently required tasks, and it adds new pro-level trading features to MT4 that are just not possible on the vanilla MT4. As has been mentioned, the developer is extremely responsive, fixing minor issues and agreeably accepting new feature requests that are often programmed quickly. I can't imagine trading without this tool. One of the most supportive developers I have ever purchased software from.

Nizomiddin Ndr
35
Nizomiddin Ndr 2023.07.29 10:54 
 

zurrrrrr

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.07.31 09:27
Thanks!
jmc8trading
59
jmc8trading 2023.07.23 02:26 
 

Amazing tool and after purchase service! I had gone through 4 other popular trade managers prior to this one which were all good but missing they were always missing something, they all had their own unique feature but wouldn't have them all. This one has it all! What is even more impressive is the resposiveness of the developer. Some ideas I had which I wanted from the other trade managers I'd used were implemented within a day of asking before I even purchased! Needless to say I then purchased immediately and the developer has added some other things for me as well within a day or two, it's amazing. The only critisism I can give it (which isn't even a critisism) is it takes a bit of time/learning to get used to using it live and figure out all the features because it has so many! However once again the develper is very responsive and will help with anything that's unclear. Forget the other trade managers this is the one you need!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.07.23 09:20
I appreciate your review!
s1321791644
29
s1321791644 2023.05.05 21:52 
 

Phenomenal EA and the developer is very responsive and accommodating to feedback/feature requests!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.05.05 21:56
Thank you for your feedback! I appreciate it
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1285
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.04.28 15:30 
 

Не стоит своих денег. Туда засунуто ОЧЕНЬ много всего, чтобы разобраться - нужно курсы проходить. Половина абсолютно не нужна. Но возможно кому то и пригодится весь спектр настроек.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.04.28 19:00
Основная идея утилиты - “все в одном”. Для ознакомления есть инструкция, всплывающие подсказки в интерфейсе, и я готов помочь лично. Жаль, что обилие функций вас разочаровало: большинство из них были добавлены по запросу пользователей.
graemanmoney
19
graemanmoney 2023.02.26 21:33 
 

I have been testing this utility for about a month. Took a little getting used to but once the functionality is understood it is a great tool. Am still finding different ways to use the features. Developer was awesome about adding in a function I suggested, am now able to pause all pending orders before news events so no need to delete them and re-enter or close down the platform over those times. Changes added within 48hrs, really great when a developer is still so committed to their software and making it work for as many people as possible.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.02.26 21:36
Thank you for your review! I appreciate it
Cryptoboy65
21
Cryptoboy65 2023.02.10 23:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.02.11 06:13
Please check the direct message
pro.trading
90
pro.trading 2022.10.04 22:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.10.04 22:18
Thanks for your feedback!
papacuppa
29
papacuppa 2022.09.13 15:53 
 

Simply amazing piece of software for automating/systemising trading. I work full time and categorically could not live without this now. My trading plan used to require alerts to prompt action, so I was basically thinking about trading all day. I couldn't figure out how to trade alongside work.

I now reserve 15 minutes for setup in the morning (TA & pending orders), everything else is managed is managed by TAP. And even then, the visual lines for new orders makes the manual work a pleasure. I'm usually done for the day within 5 minutes actually. I'll follow-up on the day's activity after work with a drink, and relax.

Some of the features I use:

— Price triggers cancel so I can place multiple orders but limit risk to 1%

— Auto breakeven at 1:1

— Auto TSL 2:1

Very important to mention is developer responsiveness. Even great software is useless if you have a problem and can't talk to anyone! I'm very happy to say that Makarii is highly responsive (replies often in minutes). And he's open to feedback. One feature I requested was published in just 2 days. Both the product and developer are a treasure to this community, and I just know many more features are currently being planned and implemented. This guy is passionate about his creations, and money doesn't buy that. Unfortunate as it is, it's not a common quality (especially online). If you trade with tight risk management through a prop firm, TAP is a no brainer to add to your trading toolkit. And if over-trading still trips you up, honestly, it's probably going to save your account. Kudos!!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.09.13 16:03
Thank you very much for your review! I appreciate it
Francisco Garcia
223
Francisco Garcia 2022.09.12 18:26 
 

Herramienta muy completa, estoy empezando a usarla, tiene bastantes funciones y empiezo a conocerla poco a poco, pero me sorprende agradablemente, hasta la presente todo perfecto y buen soporte del desarrollador. Gracias

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.09.12 18:34
¡Gracias por tu reseña!
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2022.09.08 23:35 
 

This is the best panel I have ever used. I use it every day.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.09.09 00:08
Thank you for your feedback! I appreciate it
lecmark
143
lecmark 2022.09.05 03:51 
 

This utility is the most powerful and loaded utility that I have ever tested. Just add your favorite indicator and set your trades! It does come with excellent tools that you can trade from like S/R, High/Low, Large bar, and others. Clear, and easy to read charts. It has taken me about 2 weeks to get familiar with many of the tools and I still have more to learn! Very powerful and complete. Thanks for such a powerful tool!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.09.05 07:43
Thanks for your review!
Trevor Chan
1033
Trevor Chan 2022.09.04 08:49 
 

Excellent, I have been testing a number of tools in the Mql5 market, this one clearly is by far the best.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.09.04 10:22
Thank you!
fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2022.08.16 17:40 
 

The tool is exceptional. All recomendations and reviews are FULLY justified. I will buy after my rental period is over. The history is simple i have looked for such a tool - Trade Manager - for ages, truly. Every time i found a better one i started using a better one. Finally i got to the point where the best one i used WAS NOT ENOUGH. I needed more options to practice my routine of placing multiple orders more easily. So recently i started to review all best tools i found on the internet. I also tried some new tools from the market, out of desperation. And that is how i found this GREAT tool. End of story. Now, before putting into real work you will have to practice. This tool is exceptional, its logic is designed unusually in order to provide smooth operations. It took me 2 weeks to start operating but when you learn the tool you will be satisfied. So i can recommend this tool to people seriously interested in trading management on multiple assets. By the way the developer is a very friendly guy. If you suggest changes that will give undoubtedly benefits to users, i suppose he will implement it. Just like mine suggestions. Makarii - well done !

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edited 22.09.2022 - time pass by and the Tool is getting better EVERY WEEK (section: Whats New)

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edited 20.10.2022 - multi TP function enables auto trailing SL (with or without TP) based on your personal manually chosen levels ex. levels you decide from structure of price.

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edited 1.11.2022 - i want to share my experience with TradeManager. It truly improved my routines hugely, especially in TakeProfit , Alerts and multi trades operations (SL modification, partially closing). I would call it 100% improvement. And I did not even started to use other functions for auto management provided by TradeManager like: trailing etc. Great Tool.

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edited 10.11.2022 - 1000 transactions in 5 weeks with this Tool. Easily placed orders. Of course with micro-management of positions, splitting orders, active in-out environment. This kind of management was never possible for me before unless i found the Tool.

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edited 02.02.2023 - Great new amazing features. The tool is getting better and better.

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edited 24.08.2024 - IMHO, this tool is so good i would pay 3x the price for it. Sooner or later every MT4 trader needs best tools possible and this tool is one of them. The tool is easy to use when you establish your routines, however at the same time the tool can serve to arrange routines for any kind of trader. HOWEVER to create and develope this Tool I imagine that the highest coding skills, experience and coding effort - is required. The level of complexity of design/code of that tool - is unbelievable. I can only imagine it, as I code myself simple stuff.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.08.16 18:42
Thank you for your feedback, I appreciate it!
Edward
34
Edward 2022.08.09 10:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.08.09 10:56
I appreciate your review!
multinat
189
multinat 2022.08.05 11:31 
 

Excellent utility

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.08.05 13:15
Thanks!
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