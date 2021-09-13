Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
- Utilities
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Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 6.54
- Updated: 30 March 2026
- Activations: 20
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more
Trade Assistant doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE to test the utility.
Contact me for any questions / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found
If you need a MT5 version, it is available here
Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process. Expand the standard terminal capabilities with this dashboard.
Trading panel works on any trading instruments: forex, stocks, indices, crypto and other.
1. Open a new trades: Lot / Risk / RR calculation: Risk Management for a manual trading
- Lot calculator (Trade volume calculation based on the risk size)
- Risk calculator (Risk amount based on the lot size)
- Risk Reward ratio
- Grid orders: + dynamic distance option, and Split Lot option
- Activation triggers for orders, + Buy StopLimit / Sell StopLimit: even for Mt4
- Virtual SL, Virtual TP (hidden SL, hidden TP: invisible to the broker)
- Smart SL / Entry levels: if the bar closed beyond it (avoid false triggering)
- Hidden orders (virtual orders)
- Scheduled orders: you can place trades even when the market is closed (weekend planner)
- Additional Multi TP levels (Multiple Take Profit)
- OCO (One-cancel-others) orders with different IDs
- Trade visualization + adjustment on the chart
- SL / Entry levels at Bid prices, instead of Ask: avoid false triggering due to the spread (stop hunt)
- Lot / Risk calculation for 5 different accounts sizes at the same time: convenient for account management
- Option to open multiple trades at once
- Expiration time: based on minutes / hours / days / bars count
- Virtual Trade ID for a convenient management
2. Trade Manager: Close / Modify / Trailing Stop / Order Trailing / Breakeven / Auto-Close
- Close the trades grouped by categories (bulk orders):
- All / Profit / Loss / Buy / Sell / If PL >
- If pending more / less
- Delete pending: Limit / Stop / Buy / Sell / StopLimit
- Close the trades partially (scale-out)
- Option to group different Symbols: e.g. all trades with GBP: (GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and other may be managed simultaneously)
- Remove all SL / TP levels on all trades in just 1 click (bulk SL, bulk TP)
- Auto Break Even / Manual BE, + offset option
- Trailing Stop: 11 SL types + 8 movement rules (SL Trailing). + ATR Trailing, and Trend Line trailing
- Automatic Order Trailing
- Option to manage multiple trades at once: especially useful for scalping, when fast trading is required
- Auto Close function: if Profit / Loss, or at the specific time
Manage the selected trade(s): order management / position management:
- Trade management even when the market is closed (on the weekend): changes will be applied when it opens
- Copy / Reverse the trade in just 1 click
- Visualization + option to adjust on the chart
- Modify the Lot Size for existing pending orders
- Move Entry price for all orders at once
- Close partially: lot size / % of the current lot (partial close)
- "Close by": close by a counter position
- Adjust TP/SL: price / pips / points / %
- Quick expiration change
- Adjust TP / SL based on the R/R ratio
- Modify SL and preserve initial Risk % for existing orders
3. Trade statistics + market analysis:
- Currency strength index
- Trading statistics (history): custom period / Symbol
- Weekdays analysis: the best / worst trading days (stat)
- Market info, volatility analytics
- Highs and Lows visualization, compared with the current price
- Bar progress indicator
- Custom note for aSymbol (reminders on the chart)
4. Indicators and auxiliary utilities:
- Price Action indicator + 3 trend filters (PA)
- Supply Demand zones (support and resistance)
- Future price bar
- Economic calendar on the chart (fundamental news)
- Countdown timer
- Large bars indicator
- High / Low levels of 9 TFs
- Auto Fibonacci Levels (Fibo)
- Gap Indicator (Market Gaps)
- Potential profit / loss levels
- Up to 5 additional TFs on the same chart (Multi TF)
- Trading Sessions (active market time)
- Floating Profit / Loss counter
- Status bar: on-time market info (Swap, Spread, Price Change value, Time, Profit / Loss)
- Bar directions: candles on all TFs
- Price Alerts / Trend Line Alerts, + notes (notification when the level is reached)
- Watermark on the chart: Symbol + TF / or your own text
- Price Range utility: trading boundaries
- Market Watch tool (watchlist)
- Bar Sizes on 9 timeframes
- Custom draw on the chart (sketch)
- Quick screenshot + Auto screenshot
- Telegram Alerts
- Keyboard shortcuts
- High / Low levels of the selected period
- Overtrading control: option to set Max Lot, Max Orders amount
- Option to set Hidden stop loss / Hidden take profit for the existing trade, or convert it back to the real level
- While managing multiple pending orders: change the entry price simultaneously for all of them
- Telegram notifications
- An indicator of your trading sentiment
- Auto screenshot on execution
- Hotkets (+ custom hotkey)
Trading functions require permitted auto trading (including on the broker's side).
Trading Assistant works on any trading instruments:
Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Synthetic indices and any other.
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Assistant_38 in 1
Assistant 38 in 1
Tradingvew, ChatGPT, AI, GPT, Artificial Intelligence
Спасибо за обновление. Стало еще лучше!