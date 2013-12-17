Exp Averager

4.82

Exp-Averager is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades.

  • The advisor has the ability to open new positions in on trend or against the current trend. 
  • It also includes a smart trailing stop feature that applies to a series of positions. 
  • The advisor can increase or decrease the lot size of the positions. 
  • This is a widely used strategy for bringing losing positions to the average price.
Example of the averaging system in our TickSniper scalper
A universal trading adviser with the averaging function The X


The Expert Advisor works on the currency pair to which chart it is attached. 

For example, to enable the averaging for EURUSD, open the EURUSD chart and run the Expert Advisor

Note

  • This system is not automated for trading. 
  • Instead, it keeps track of your deals and averages them in the event of a loss until you achieve a profit. 
  • You can try out the Expert Advisor using the strategy tester and trade with our EAPADPRO toolbar in visual mode!

How does it work?

  1. The Expert Advisor will open a position in the same direction after the specified number of points (Distance).
  2. The volume of the position is calculated as the volume of the previous deal * LotsMartin.
  3. Also, the Expert Advisor modifies the common take profit for all deals, setting it as "The point of zero line of all positions of the same direction" + TakeProfit points.
  4. Also, it can modify the stop loss of all positions (if TrailingStopUSE = true) if the Price breaks through the level "The point of zero line of all positions of the same direction" and goes behind it for TrailingStop points.
  5. The input parameters of the Expert Advisor include MaxOrders, which is the maximum number of deals for averaging.

The Expert Advisor operates on the chart's currency pair. To enable averaging for EURUSD, run the Expert Advisor on the EURUSD chart.


How does additional opening work on the trend? 

Suppose

  1. You open a BUY position at a price of 1.600 ;
  2. The Price goes up to 1.700, and the current profit is +100 points;
  3. Breakeven point(Average Price) = 1.600 ;
  4. If we open the BUY position at the Price of 1.700, then our position is averaged, and the Breakeven can be set to 1.650 ;
  5. Expert Advisor opens 3 additional positions(deals).
  6. Price rollback.
  7. The Expert Advisor (EA) activates the Trailing Stop, and 5 positions gain profit to increase it.

How does averaging work against the trend? 

Suppose

  1. You open a BUY position at a price of 1.600 ;
  2. The Price goes down to 1.500, and the current loss is -100 points;
  3. Breakeven point(Average Price) = 1.600 ;
  4. To modify Stop Loss to the Breakeven level, we need to rise 100 points up trend;
  5. If we open the BUY position at the Price of 1.500, then our position is averaged, and the Breakeven can be set to 1.550 ;
  6. To close two trades, the Price must move up 50 points, not 100 points.
  7. The Expert Advisor (EA) activates the Trailing Stop, and two positions gain profit to increase it.


System Parameters

MaxOrdersOpen - the maximum number of opened orders, 0 - unlimited.

TakeProfitALL - total take profit for modification.

AllTradeTrail - Allow modification of trailing stop\breakeven\take profit for all trades, including the ones opened by the user, on the given currency pair.

SleepForOpenbetweenLastClose - delay in minutes for opening averaging trades after a trade is closed.

OpenOnly1ofBar - allows opening only 1 averaging\additional trade per bar (depends on the current TF).

OrderToAverage - the type of orders. -1 - all orders, 1 - Sell, 0 - Buy.

MagicToAverage is the magic number of the orders, and -1 is all orders.

Parameters of Averaging

Distance - distance for the opened grid positions for opening against the trend.

DistanceMartin - increase the distance for the next position in the grid. Martingale for distance.

StopLoss - stop loss for the averaging trade against the trend.

LotsMartin_ - volume increase for the grid of positions against the trend.

LotAdditional - an additional lot for an averaged position against the trend.

LotMax is the maximum averaging lot against the trend.



Parameters of Additional Opening

ADDITIONALDistance - the distance for additional positions opened for the grid - additional opening based on the trend.

ADDITIONALDistanceMartin - increase\decrease the distance for the next position in the grid for opening additional positions based on the trend. Martingale for distance.

ADDITIONALStopLoss - stop loss for the additional trades opened based on the trend.

ADDITIONALLotsMartin - increase the lot for the grid of positions for opening additional positions based on the trend.

ADDITIONALLotAdditional - an additional lot for the additional positions.

ADDITIONALLotMax - a maximum lot for opening additional positions.


Parameters of TrailingStop

TrailingStopUSE - use trailing stop.

TrailingStop - trailing distance, 0 - the minimum allowed.

TrailingStep - trailing step.

Expforex Vladon

Reviews 23
RBC1234
228
RBC1234 2025.09.15 15:53 
 

Although this utility was released a few years ago, I only recently became interested in it. I bought it because, unfortunately, I can't trust the results of demo versions, which are often very questionable. This isn't the case with this utility. It's running on a demo account and has very interesting results. It's an honest program, with great capabilities, and the developer is very attentive and honest with buyers. I've read all the reviews and comments carefully, and the explanations were always quick, thorough, and clear. It's well worth the price. I recommend purchasing it. Excellent!

bubay123
281
bubay123 2024.05.12 20:05 
 

very good and profitable.

Exploit123
39
Exploit123 2024.01.16 17:53 
 

Is it possible to change the comments of the Orders? It would be very useful

