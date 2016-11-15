Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK.

The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period. With the combination of usage of the 4 Currency Strength Meters , you are able to monitor almost all kinds of price patterns (see screenshot 3, 4, and 5) and generate buy/sell signal based on the pattern you select.

Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.

Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Currency Strength Meter selected, time-frame of the Currency Strength Meter, and the starting and ending candle selected, which combine to generate the specific PA pattern as desired. (see screenshot 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5).

Manage order automatically once signal are generated.

Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.





Entry Rules

Refer to screenshot 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.





Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

Download historical data of all 28 pairs. Use this free tool to download historical data by simple one-drag, link. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window. To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot 6.





Input Parameters

Use AutoTrade

Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)

Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)

Single pair TakeProfit in pips

Single pair StopLoss in pips

Use Currency Strength Meter 1/2/3/4

Time-frame of Currency Strength Meter 1/2/3/4

Currency Strength Meter 1/2/3/4 Gap Limit (Refer to entry rule)

Currency Strength Meter 1/2/3/4 Signal Direction (Refer to entry rule)

Currency Strength Meter 1/2/3/4 Starting Candle Index (Refer to entry rule)

Currency Strength Meter 1/2/3/4 Ending Candle Index (Refer to entry rule)

Magic Number

Lot Size:

Basket TakeProfit in $

Basket StopLoss in $

Max Spread

Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent

Close all trades after session(s)



Yes: all active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed





No: no active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed

Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time

Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)

Time-frame of new chart

Suffix

X_axis

Y_axis





Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 7 to 10.

Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active. Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Spread column: show current spread of each pair. Indicator Status Panel: If Currency Strength Meter is selected for use -> panel yellow

Otherwise -> panel black Currency Strength Meter Gap Direction Panel (Refer to Entry Rule) If UP -> panel green

Or -> panel red Currency Strength Meter Gap Panel Currency Strength Meter 1/2/3/4 Panel Currency Strength Meter Time-frame Currency Strength Meter Ending Candle Index Currency Strength Meter Starting Candle Index For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.

If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.