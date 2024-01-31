Forex VPS for MetaTrader 4/5: Dedicated VPS server from the company MetaQuotes VPS for Expert Advisors

MetaQuotes MQL VPS for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

A practical guide for running Expert Advisors on MetaQuotes VPS, migrating charts, checking logs, and keeping your MetaTrader robots online.





Video guide













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Dedicated VPS server from MetaQuotes MQL VPS Hello friends! In this article, I will show how to prepare your MetaTrader terminal and Expert Advisors for work on the official MetaQuotes MQL VPS. The main advantage of MetaQuotes VPS is that the service is integrated directly into MetaTrader. The terminal can migrate charts, Expert Advisors, indicators, signals, and settings to the virtual environment without requiring manual Windows server administration. The VPS is selected close to the broker infrastructure, which can reduce network latency and improve the stability of quote delivery and trade execution.









Important: VPS does not make any trading strategy profitable by itself. It only helps keep the terminal and Expert Advisors online 24/7, closer to the broker server, and less dependent on your home computer, internet connection, or power supply.









Why traders use MQL VPS

24/7 operation Your Expert Advisors can continue working even when your local computer is turned off. Low latency The virtual server is selected close to the broker infrastructure, which may improve order execution conditions. Integrated migration Charts, EAs, indicators, subscriptions, and settings can be migrated directly from MetaTrader.





The main scenarios where MQL VPS is useful:

running Expert Advisors continuously;

copying trades between terminals;

using signals or automatic trading systems;

reducing dependence on local PC, internet, and electricity;

keeping MetaTrader close to the broker server.









Preparing the MetaTrader terminal

Before migration, prepare your local terminal carefully. The VPS will receive the current state of your terminal, so the local setup must be correct before synchronization.

Preparation checklist Install the required Expert Advisor, indicator, or utility. Open the required chart or charts. Attach the Expert Advisor to each required chart. Load the correct settings file if you use a SET file. Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading in the terminal. Enable live trading in the Expert Advisor settings. Check that the EA works correctly on the local terminal before migration.





Prepared MetaTrader 5 terminal before VPS migration





The EA is installed on the chart, the panel is visible, and the terminal is ready for migration to MQL VPS.





You can also read the installation guide here:

How to install an Expert Advisor, indicator, script, or library in MetaTrader









Register VPS hosting in MetaTrader 5

In MetaTrader 5, the VPS interface is built directly into the terminal. You can open the virtual hosting section from the terminal menu or from the VPS tab.

Basic MetaTrader 5 VPS workflow Open MetaTrader 5 and connect to your trading account. Log in to your MQL5 account in the terminal. Open the VPS / Hosting section. Select a tariff plan or evaluation period if available. Choose payment or auto-renewal settings. Select the migration mode. Start synchronization. Check VPS Journal after migration.





Open MQL5 Virtual Hosting and select the VPS plan





The screenshot shows where to open MQL5 Virtual Hosting and select the required hosting plan directly from MetaTrader 5.













Migration of charts, Expert Advisors, indicators, and settings

Migration is the process of copying the current configured terminal environment to the virtual terminal on MetaQuotes VPS.

Usually migrated open charts;

attached Expert Advisors;

EA input settings;

custom indicators used by charts/EAs;

signal subscription settings;

terminal environment required for trading. Check manually AutoTrading / Algo Trading status;

EA permissions;

symbol suffixes and broker symbols;

logs after migration;

chart list and active EAs;

panel status if your EA uses EAPADPRO.





Select migration mode





For Expert Advisors, the safest option is usually to migrate all required charts, experts, indicators, settings, and account environment.





Successful migration and VPS started





After migration, check that the status is started and that the migration message is successful.





Important: After changing settings, adding new charts, replacing an Expert Advisor, or loading a new SET file, you must migrate/synchronize the terminal again. The VPS does not automatically guess your new local changes unless you send them to the virtual environment.









Register VPS hosting in MetaTrader 4

In MetaTrader 4, the VPS service can be opened from the Navigator panel by right-clicking the trading account and selecting the virtual server option.

Open MetaTrader 4. Log in to your MQL5 account in the terminal. Open the Navigator window. Right-click your trading account. Select Register a Virtual Server. Select the required plan. Complete registration and payment. Select migration mode and finish the wizard.





Register a virtual server in MetaTrader 4





The screenshot shows how to start VPS registration from the account context menu in MetaTrader 4.





Choose the virtual hosting plan in MetaTrader 4





Choose a server and plan. The wizard shows latency to the broker server, which is important for trading robots.





Select migration mode in MetaTrader 4





After registration, choose what should be migrated to the VPS. For Expert Advisors, migrate the full prepared environment.





MetaTrader 4 VPS started and EA status visible





After the VPS is started, check the Navigator, terminal messages, and EA panel status.













Synchronization of new experts and charts

When you add a new chart, attach a new Expert Advisor, change input parameters, or update the EA file, repeat synchronization.

When you need to synchronize again you changed Expert Advisor settings;

you loaded another SET file;

you added or removed charts;

you changed indicators used by the EA;

you updated the product from MQL5 Market;

you switched symbols or account conditions;

you want the VPS to receive the latest local configuration.









VPS Journals and log files

Logs are the main diagnostic source when something does not work on VPS. If an Expert Advisor does not open trades, stops working, or behaves differently from your local terminal, first check VPS Journal and Expert Advisor logs.

What to check in VPS Journal migration result;

EA initialization messages;

permission errors;

missing indicator or file errors;

trade permission errors;

symbol or broker specification errors. What to send to support terminal Journal logs;

Experts tab logs;

VPS Journal logs;

EA settings file;

screenshots of chart and panel status;

broker, account type, symbol, timeframe.





VPS Experts Journal





The Experts tab shows Expert Advisor initialization, trading operations, symbol checks, and possible errors.





External log viewer for Experts logs





Use the log viewer to request, inspect, filter, copy, open, or send Experts logs from the hosting server.





Terminal logs and log type selection





Switch between Terminal and Experts logs. Both are useful when diagnosing VPS behavior.













Checking Expert Advisor work on VPS

After migration, do not assume that everything is working correctly only because the terminal was synchronized. Always check the result.

Post-migration checklist Open VPS Journal and confirm successful migration. Check that every required chart was transferred. Check that every required EA was initialized. Check that AutoTrading / Algo Trading is enabled. Check that live trading is allowed in EA settings. Check that no missing file, missing indicator, or permission error appears in the logs. If your EA uses EAPADPRO, check that the panel status is normal and there is no stop reason.





Expert Advisor confirms work on MQL VPS





The panel status confirms that the Expert Advisor is running on the MetaQuotes VPS environment.





Final Algo Trading and VPS status check





Check the toolbar, Algo Trading status, and EA status after synchronization.





Support note: If you contact support, please send logs and screenshots. Without VPS logs and Expert Advisor logs, it is almost impossible to know whether the problem is caused by settings, broker restrictions, missing files, synchronization, permissions, or market conditions.









MQL5 account, terminal login, and hosting control

MetaQuotes VPS is linked to your MQL5 account and trading account. Make sure that you are logged in to your MQL5 account inside the terminal and that the hosting subscription is visible in your MQL5 profile.

Login to the MQL5 account inside MetaTrader





The terminal must be logged in to your MQL5 account to access Market, VPS, Signals, purchases, and hosting services.





MQL5 profile Hosting section





The MQL5 website profile shows active, expired, or canceled hosting subscriptions.













VPS transfer to another trading account

If you change the trading account, broker server, or terminal environment, you may need to transfer or recreate the VPS setup for the new account.

Before switching account save all EA settings files;

save important logs if needed;

check whether your MQL5 VPS subscription can be moved or must be reconfigured;

prepare charts again on the new account;

repeat migration after the new account is ready.









Findings and practical checklist

Use this checklist before relying on VPS trading Install and configure the EA locally first. Check the EA on a normal chart before migration. Enable AutoTrading / Algo Trading. Enable live trading in EA properties. Use correct symbols and suffixes from your broker. Migrate/synchronize the terminal to VPS. Check VPS Journal after migration. After every settings change, synchronize again. Test on demo or small account before using serious capital.





Risk warning Trading Forex, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments involves risk. VPS hosting can improve stability and uptime, but it cannot remove market risk, broker risk, slippage, spread expansion, execution delay, or strategy risk. Always test Expert Advisors on a demo account first. Use conservative settings and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.













Need help? If you use one of my Expert Advisors and something does not work on VPS, please write in the product Comments section and attach logs, settings, and screenshots. All Expforex products on MQL5 Market My MQL5 Blog with guides and instructions





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