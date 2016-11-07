Dashboard Trading Made Simple
- Utilities
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Wang YuProviding quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.
There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK.
This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed.
- Stochastic;
- Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle size;
- Active market time period.
To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manual and all indicators and template are provided HERE.
For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.
- PDF Manual
- Two Indicators: place them under /MQL4/Indicators/
- One Template: place it under /templates/
Dashboard Trading Made Simple is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:
- Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
- Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Trading Made Simple System rules (see screenshots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5).
- Manage order automatically once a signal is generated.
- Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.
Entry Rules
Refer to screenshots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.
Important Action Items before Using Dashboard
- For the first time loading Dashboard, it may takes 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.
Inputs
- Use AutoTrade
- Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)
- Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)
- Single pair TakeProfit in pips
- Single pair StopLoss in pips
- Use TDI Momentum Threshold (see the screenshots 3 and 4)
- Use TDI Overbought Oversold Limit
- TDI Overbought Limit
- TDI Oversold Limit
- Use Stochastic Indicator
- HA Candle Size Threshold for Trade (see the screenshots 3 and 4)
- HA Reversal Candle Index Limit for Trade
- Magic Number
- Lot Size
- Basket TakeProfit in $
- Basket StopLoss in $
- Max Spread
- Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent
- Close all trades after session(s)
- Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
- Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product (Dashboard Super Currency Strength) description
- TDI Sto HA Candle Timeframe
- Time Frame of new chart
- Suffix
Dashboard Objects
Please refer to the screenshots 7 to 10.
- Pair Tick Button
- Black->de-active
- Yellow->active
- Pair Symbol Button:
- Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
- Spread column
- Current and Previous TDI green vs red status panel:
- TDI green>TDI red -> panel green
- TDI red>TDI green -> panel red
- Indicator Status Panel: indicates which indicator is selected to generate signal
- TDI Momentum Panel:
- TDI momentum>Momentum limit -> panel green
- TDI momentum<(-Momentum limit) -> panel red
- Otherwise -> panel white
- TDI Price Value Panel
- Value>TDI overbought limit -> panel red ->sell only
- Value<TDI oversold limit -> panel green ->buy only
- Otherwise -> panel orange -> both
- Stochastic Panel:
- Previous Sto<Current Sto<Sto overbought limit ->panel green ->buy signal
- Previous Sto>Current Sto>Sto oversold limit ->panel red ->sell signal
- Otherwise ->panel white->no buy/sell signal
- HA Candle 0-6 Status Panel
- Reverse Candle Index Panel: indicate current HA candle’s index as the latest reversal candle
- Index<=Rev Limit ->panel orange -> available for buy/sell
- Otherwise ->panel white -> no signal
- Current HA Candle Size Panel
- Size>Candle size limit ->panel orange -> available for buy/sell
- Otherwise ->panel white -> no signal
- For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product (Dashboard Super Currency Strength) description, they are the same.
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