Pairs Trade

The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'sell limit' pending order). Trading information is displayed on the information panel, which can be dragged using the mouse. The indicator automatically saves all changes.

Attention! The trading operation will only be performed if the PairsTradeExec EA is running.

The indicator can be controlled using hot keys (the indicator window must be in focus - click it). All hot keys, except for F5, are located on the numeric keypad (NumPad).

  • Ctrl + . - enable/disable the trade operations;
  • 0 - enable/disable the audio signals;
  • 1 - mirrored display of the spread histogram;
  • Ctrl + 1 – invert the instrument chart;
  • 2 - create an Open line;
  • 3 - create a Close line, if at least one synthetic position is open;
  • 4, 6 - set the number of synthetic positions to be closed at the Close level (from 1 to 7);
  • * - show the ratio of lots / vertical shift of the chart;
  • /, 8 - increase/decrease the ratio of lots per step / vertical shift of the chart per step;
  • 7, 9 - increase/decrease the step value;
  • F5 - refresh the trade information and the spread histogram.

Select a pair of highly correlated or anticorrelated instruments, such as WTI-BRENT, GOLD-USDCHF. Open the chart of the first instrument and run the PairsTrade indicator. Specify the symbol of the second instrument in the indicator settings. The second chart will be displayed aligned with the first. Invert the chart of the second instrument, in case the instruments are anticorrelated. Adjust the vertical shift of the second chart and change the ratio of lots so that the spread volatility is maximized in the desired time interval. If the current spread becomes negative, make a mirrored display of the spread histogram.

The current spread is recalculated at every tick of the first instrument's price. Open a chart of the second instrument and run the PairsTrade indicator with the Symbol parameter blank. The current spread will now be recalculated at each tick of the second instrument's price as well. Return to the first chart and run the PairsTradeExec EA. Make sure the EA is allowed to trade, and automatic trading with EAs is allowed in the terminal settings.

Create an Open line and drag it to the level, where a synthetic position is to be opened. The Description field in the properties of this line contains the instrument symbols and the corresponding volumes in lots. If necessary, modify the proposed values, with consideration of the specified ratio between the lots. Enable the trading operations. Once the spread reaches the marked level, a synthetic position will be opened, the information on the opened orders will be displayed in a pop-up window. After that, create a Close line and drag it to the level, where the synthetic position is to be closed.

To test the PairsTrade indicator, download the free demo version. In the demo version, only EURUSD can be specified in the indicator settings.


Input parameters

  • Symbol - symbol of the second instrument;
  • Maximum number of pictured bars – the maximum number of displayed bars;
  • Show moving average – display the moving average;
  • Moving average period – period of the moving average;
  • Black candle color - color of the bullish candle of the second chart;
  • White candle color - color of the bearish candle of the second chart;
  • "Bid" line color - color of the Bid line;
  • "Ask" line color - color of the Ask line;
  • Put InfoPanel into the main window – place the information panel in the main window;
  • InfoPanel background color – background color of the information panel;
  • InfoPanel text color - text color of the information panel;
  • InfoPanel text fontsize – text size of the information panel.
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Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
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Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
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Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
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The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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Francis Bouchard
Utilities
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor Mt4
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Utilities
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
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