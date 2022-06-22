Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system.

This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of the previous candle. Thus, the indicator predicts the further direction of the market movement and the closing price of the current candle. Thanks to this method, the indicator is suitable for both short-term intraday trading, as well as medium-term and long-term trading.

The indicator allows you to set the number of potential signals that the indicator will generate during the analysis of the market situation. There is a special parameter for this in the indicator settings. Also, the indicator can notify about new signals in the form of messages on the chart, by e-mail, as well as in the form of PUSH notifications.