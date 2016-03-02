Partial Close Expert

5

Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains.

With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a partial close level to lock in profits, a trailing stop level to protect profits and limit losses, a break-even level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions.

By using this all-in-one Expert Advisor, traders can save time and effort, as they do not need to monitor their trades constantly. Instead, the EA will execute the pre-set instructions based on market conditions, giving traders more flexibility and control over their trades.

Attach Partial Close Expert, Press "p" on your keyboard, change the settings and you are ready to go.

Partial Close Expert Installation & Inputs Guide

if you want to get notifications about the EA add URL (http://www.betasoft.dev) MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot).

MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14965

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15737


Main Features:

  1. Partial Close: allows traders to close a portion of a trade, according to pre-set settings, while leaving the remaining portion open. The inputs for this feature include "Enable Partial Close" (which enables or disables this feature), "Close Count" (specifies the number of partial close levels to use), "Close Step" (determines the distance from the open price of the trade when a portion of the trade will be closed at each pre-set level), "Close Percentage" (specifies the percentage of the position that will be closed at each pre-set level), and "Close Line Color" (determines the color of the line that will be displayed on the chart to represent the partial close levels) You can also enable the Stop Loss to trail with each partial close, meaning it will move to the most recent partial close position.
  2. Trailing Stop: is a feature that allows traders to automatically adjust the stop loss level of a trade as the market moves in their favor. The inputs for this feature include "Enable Trailing Stop" (which enables or disables this feature), "Trailing Stop" (determines the distance in pips between the current market price and the trailing stop loss level), and "Trailing Step" (specifies the number of pips that the market price must move in favor of the trade before the trailing stop loss level will be adjusted).
  3. Break Even: is a feature that allows traders to move the stop loss level of a trade to the entry price once the trade has reached a certain level of profit, effectively setting the trade at a break even point. The inputs for this feature include "Enable Break Even" (which enables or disables this feature), "Break Even Step" (determines the distance in pips between the current market price and the original entry price of the trade at which the stop loss level will be moved to the entry price), and "Break Even Lock" (refers to the number of pips above the entry price that the stop loss level will be locked at when the market moves in favor of the trade).
  4. Missing SL/TP: is a feature that allows traders to automatically place a stop loss or take profit order if they forget to set one manually. The inputs for this feature include "Enable Missing SL/TP" (which enables or disables this feature), "Missing SL Pips" (determines the distance in pips from the current market price at which the missing stop loss order will be placed), and "Missing TP Pips" (determines the distance in pips from the current market price at which the missing take profit order will be placed).
  5. Close Profit and Close Loss: allow traders to automatically close all open positions when the account reaches a certain level of profit or loss. The inputs for these features include "Enable Close All At Profit$" (enables the use of a fixed value at which to close all trades), "Profit Value in$" (specifies the actual amount), "Enable Close All At Profit%" (enables the use of a percentage of the profit at which to close all trades), "Profit Value in%" (specifies the percentage), "Enable Close All At Loss$" (enables the use of a fixed value at which to close all trades), and "Loss Value in$" (specifies the actual amount).
  6. Apply only on this Symbol: This tells EA to apply all settings only on current symbol's orders disable it to apply settings on all orders and symbols.
  7. Magic Number: This tells the EA to apply partial close to orders only with certain magic number you choose. If this value is set to zero, the EA will manage only manually opened orders. If you set this to -1 (negative one), the EA will manage all of the orders running on the account (default value).
  8. This tool is characterized by its simple and professional interface and have the feature to change between Dark and Light Theme.

We’d love to hear what you think about the tool! 😊 Please feel free to share your feedback and let us know if there are any improvements you’d like to see.

Please contact me for any questions or assistance here.

#tags Partial Close Trailing Stop Break Even Risk Management Partially Closure Utility GUI Graphic Theme



Reviews 3
Osman Osman
926
Osman Osman 2018.09.22 23:35 
 

EA working great

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FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Writing SWAP
Denis Danilov
Utilities
This utility records the swap, which allows you to monitor and analyze the changes in the swap. The program writes a file with the swap data for every pair selected in the Market Watch. The data are recorded to a csv file at the specified time, the file is located in <terminal root directory>/MQL4/Files. File format: Date Day Time Currency pair Long-swap Short-swap 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURNOK -34.81 27.14 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURDKK -0.022 -0.032 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURGBP -2.38 0.15 To start r
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Utilities
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
Utilities
Notify Telegram is a utility that bridge your MetaTrader4 trading activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It will help you to monitor your MetaTrader4 actions such as placing trade, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades etc and send a notification message to your dedicated Telegram chat/channel. It does not execute any trade on your MetaTrader4 account. It can be useful for monitoring EA performance or providing signal to your Telegram channel/group subscribed. Parameters Token ="" - enter
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Utilities
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
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Omar Alkassar
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Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
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Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Risk to R Ratio Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
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One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save t
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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 18:49 
 

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Osman Osman
926
Osman Osman 2018.09.22 23:35 
 

EA working great

rudy10
292
rudy10 2016.10.19 15:11 
 

i have the partialclose ,a very good tool.

i like it.

good for swing trade,scalping,for every trade.

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