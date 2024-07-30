Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules.

Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from the provider. This is for provider attracting more receivers to his trades/signals.

You can choose between Remote mode (different computers over internet) and Local mode (within the same computer).

Demo: Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10048 Reference: Bonus receivers use Binary Options Receiver Free to copy (no cost): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10049

Regular receivers use Binary Options Receiver Pro to copy (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10050

If you only need copy locally with lower price, you can check Binary Options Copier Local at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10045





Features

Switch between Provider or Receiver role within one tool.

Switch between Remote mode (between different computers) or Local mode (in the same computer).

Switch between Trade protocol (copy trades) or Alert protocol (send/receive signal alert only).

Support multi-providers & multi-receiver by advanced manage list.

Each account can act as both Provider and Receiver, so accounts can copy to each other in 2 ways transmission. This is like a trade sharing network.

Receiver's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without any conflict.

Auto recognize and synchronize binary options symbols between brokers.

Allows special symbols setup (i.e.: EURUSDbo--> EURUSDbi, etc.,).

Multi lot size setting options.

Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.

Allows inverted copying.

Auto send mobile notification and email to receiver when account has new activities.

Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.

Real-time control panel.

Easy usage and friendly interface.





Usage

At the first time, you must add "http://copy.autofxpro.com" URL to MT4's trusted URL list in order to let the copier access the internet connection.

Install the copier to any chart of Provider's MetaTrader 4 terminal, choose the role as "Provider", then go to "Receiver List" and add receiver account number that you want to copy trade to. Only account numbers that enabled in your list have the right to receive trades from you.

Go back to main control panel and turn status to Enable.

Install the tool to Receiver's MT4 terminal with the same procedures.





ettings and Parameters