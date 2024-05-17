Candle Countdown With Alerts

We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading.

That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help:

  • If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed.
  • This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading.
  • The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure.
  • You can set a timer to create a preview of planned news, so you can check the market response to it.
  • You can set an indicator to send an alert/warning seconds before the candle closes.
Notifications/Alerts/Alerts can be sent to:
  • Screen alert
  • Email
  • Mobile application

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Indicators
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
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Support and Resistance Ultra
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
Confident trading with levels of support and resistance! We present to you the indicator " Levels of support and resistance ", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. The indicator automatically identifies key levels of support and resistance , on the basis of which you can: Make Exact Deals : Entering the market at levels of support and resistance greatly increases the chances of successful trading. Identify trend movements : A breakthrough or rebound from th
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