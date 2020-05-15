Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4

5

Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-ups, without any programming. The real-time statistics works much faster than MetaTrader's Strategy Tester and the auto optimization makes light work of getting the right SL/TP and indicator inputs.

Note, Strategy Builder can also be used to properly test indicators in Market before purchase and convert them into an EA and tune them further after purchase and combine with others.

Main features for each of the four parts of the product are:

1. TRADE PANEL: Hidden/virtual stop loss. Various auto SL calculation methods supported or fixed pips. Lot size calculation with risk/money management. TP based on risk/reward ratio or pips. Partial closes and scale-in. One-click trading. Hidden pending orders. News events. Multi-account trade copying. Spread check. Trade logging, including execution time and slippage, so can keep eye on broker. Plus robust error handling. All of this great functionality is also used when trading automatically. 

2. INDICATOR AUTOMATION:  Easily capture and combine both standard and custom indicators into a single trade signal when in agreement. Can choose between being alerted (pop-up, email, mobile), automatic trade open or setting up pending orders. Can also auto exit when indicators change to opposite direction. Lots of other trading rules and filters can be downloaded from our library, e.g. avoid opening trade just before major news event, or checking price action. Also various exit rules, e.g. exit before major news or close of market on a Friday, exit all trades on equity target reached or button press, etc.

3. REAL-TIME STATISTICS:  The chart is examined to determine trade open/close to produce statistics calculated in real-time (few seconds). The stats show the profit and draw down of the current configuration, including the effect of indicators, SL/TP, trading hours, etc. The simulated trades are also shown on the chart with SL, open price, close price, profit, etc. If the product is running on multiple charts then a summary of the stats from those charts (other symbols/periods) can be displayed in a single table, ordered on profit for best performing symbol/period selection. Any configuration changes will be reflected in the stats and the change to profit/draw down will be shown. Can click a Revert button to go back to previous configuration if the change didn't help.

4. AUTO OPTIMIZER:  Will cycle through the various SL methods, TP, exit, trading hours and indicator inputs to see which give the best profit without increasing draw-down. Any improvement is automatically saved on a per symbol/period basis. Can also be set to run optimization automatically when the market is closed, e.g. over the weekend. This allows the strategy to be kept tuned to the best possible settings, as markets can evolve over time.

We also have a optional Windows GUI application that can connect with the EAs (on your local network), even on different accounts, for central control and configuration.

Please see the screenshots and video below to see all of this in action.

Note when trying demo version in Strategy Tester: Have test running at least at market speed so buttons and other GUI controls work. 

Usage

Please see our product manual in pdf format. Also see video below.


Reviews 4
Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2024.05.12 23:44 
 

All in one and mutch more. Thank you.

rajivcau
534
rajivcau 2023.09.03 09:42 
 

THE BEST IN ALL REGARDS - I have great respect for the product, it doesn't cease to amaze me, and superb A+++ Customer service, I have spent several weekends playing with the unlimited strategies I have programmed using this software, I don't have enough words. I have spent enough on MQL5, this by far is the best software, I have got...Thanks Mark...cheers/// I have gone ahead and purchased the whole entire package...from their site, all products deserve an A+++...don't have enough words and have huge gratitude to the developer for making my trading fun and profitable in multiple ways - both manual and automatic...

Cheng Lin Zhang
316
Cheng Lin Zhang 2022.11.03 13:32 
 

The best deal to buy, it potential is impressive.

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Maksim Slovakov
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По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
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(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
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Oleg Pechenezhskiy
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Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
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--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
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We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
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This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
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FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
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Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2024.05.12 23:44 
 

All in one and mutch more. Thank you.

rajivcau
534
rajivcau 2023.09.03 09:42 
 

THE BEST IN ALL REGARDS - I have great respect for the product, it doesn't cease to amaze me, and superb A+++ Customer service, I have spent several weekends playing with the unlimited strategies I have programmed using this software, I don't have enough words. I have spent enough on MQL5, this by far is the best software, I have got...Thanks Mark...cheers/// I have gone ahead and purchased the whole entire package...from their site, all products deserve an A+++...don't have enough words and have huge gratitude to the developer for making my trading fun and profitable in multiple ways - both manual and automatic...

Cheng Lin Zhang
316
Cheng Lin Zhang 2022.11.03 13:32 
 

The best deal to buy, it potential is impressive.

Kavokane
44
Kavokane 2021.05.02 15:57 
 

5/2/21 - This is the best strategy builder I’ve used yet. If you have a good strategy I have no doubt this tool and their knowledgeable customer service will make it a reality. My experience with their support has been excellent. Very responsive and helpful. I have already implemented one strategy, and will post a follow-up after a couple more months of use. I highly recommend this tool.

8/6/21 - This still remains one of my best tools. In use I found this utility also doubles as an excellent trade manager. Definitely getting my money's worth, thank you for the continued superb support.

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