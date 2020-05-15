Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4

Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-ups, without any programming. The real-time statistics works much faster than MetaTrader's Strategy Tester and the auto optimization makes light work of getting the right SL/TP and indicator inputs.

Note, Strategy Builder can also be used to properly test indicators in Market before purchase and convert them into an EA and tune them further after purchase and combine with others.

Main features for each of the four parts of the product are:

1. TRADE PANEL: Hidden/virtual stop loss. Various auto SL calculation methods supported or fixed pips. Lot size calculation with risk/money management. TP based on risk/reward ratio or pips. Partial closes and scale-in. One-click trading. Hidden pending orders. News events. Multi-account trade copying. Spread check. Trade logging, including execution time and slippage, so can keep eye on broker. Plus robust error handling. All of this great functionality is also used when trading automatically.

2. INDICATOR AUTOMATION: Easily capture and combine both standard and custom indicators into a single trade signal when in agreement. Can choose between being alerted (pop-up, email, mobile), automatic trade open or setting up pending orders. Can also auto exit when indicators change to opposite direction. Lots of other trading rules and filters can be downloaded from our library, e.g. avoid opening trade just before major news event, or checking price action. Also various exit rules, e.g. exit before major news or close of market on a Friday, exit all trades on equity target reached or button press, etc.

3. REAL-TIME STATISTICS: The chart is examined to determine trade open/close to produce statistics calculated in real-time (few seconds). The stats show the profit and draw down of the current configuration, including the effect of indicators, SL/TP, trading hours, etc. The simulated trades are also shown on the chart with SL, open price, close price, profit, etc. If the product is running on multiple charts then a summary of the stats from those charts (other symbols/periods) can be displayed in a single table, ordered on profit for best performing symbol/period selection. Any configuration changes will be reflected in the stats and the change to profit/draw down will be shown. Can click a Revert button to go back to previous configuration if the change didn't help.

4. AUTO OPTIMIZER: Will cycle through the various SL methods, TP, exit, trading hours and indicator inputs to see which give the best profit without increasing draw-down. Any improvement is automatically saved on a per symbol/period basis. Can also be set to run optimization automatically when the market is closed, e.g. over the weekend. This allows the strategy to be kept tuned to the best possible settings, as markets can evolve over time.

We also have a optional Windows GUI application that can connect with the EAs (on your local network), even on different accounts, for central control and configuration.

Please see the screenshots and video below to see all of this in action.

Note when trying demo version in Strategy Tester: Have test running at least at market speed so buttons and other GUI controls work.





Usage

Please see our product manual in pdf format. Also see video below.





