Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester

4.53

The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart.

Convenient and complete functionality for testing trading skills is now available in the strategy tester as well.

Forex Tester Pad is a trading simulator for strategy tester. Trading using indicators.

The main functions of our utility

       MT4 version
 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex
  • Works in MetaTrader strategy testers 4 and 5;
  • Deal, Position, and order management;
  • Possibility to work with any indicators;
  • Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailingstop, Orders Grid;
  • EAPAD PRO Chart Friendly Dashboard;
  • Speed Control, Pause, and Chart Control in 1 click. And so on.

Warning: This panel is for the strategy tester!

For one-click trading on a live chart, you can download our utilities VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 4 and VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 5.

Combining the beauty of our universal panel for EAs EAPADPRO and the power of our VirtualTradePad trading utility, we have created the product Exp - Tester PAD to test your strategies in the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 strategy testers.

The manual simulator for the Strategy Tester is a utility for testing indicators and trading skills in the strategy tester in the visualization mode in the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

The market is closed? No problem! Trade in the tester!

      • Dear friends and users of our EAs Expforex , please add your ratings in the Reviews section.
      • All updates to our forex software are free!
      • This is a free trading utility!

Management

To use this panel, enable the strategy tester mode in your terminal. Visualization Mode.

General concepts: The EA reacts to pressing the buttons only when a tick arrives. Choosing the quotation speed, keep in mind that the EA responds to the button pressings only after a new tick appears on the screen.

The panel contains two trading tabs: Positions and Orders.

  • Reverse - reverse the current positions. If there are several positions, the EA reverses all of them changing their type. Buy >> Sell and Sell >> Buy. Stop loss and take profit are set as well.
  • Lock - lock the current positions. If there are several positions, the EA calculates the lot for locking and opens a position that locks all other positions. Stop loss and take profit are set to 0.
  • TrailingStop - track a position using a trailing stop. A trailing stop is enabled only if TrailingStop exceeds 0.
  • Sell/Buy - sell/buy.
  • Lots - lot size. Lot step depends on the contract specification.
  • Close Sell/Buy/All   - close all sell/buy/all positions.
  • Stoploss / Takeprofit- stop loss / take profit in points. 0 - not used. Increase step is equal to 10 pips on 5-digit quotes for more convenience.
  • Modify - button for immediate modification of the current stop loss and take profit values ​​at all positions.
  • Sell/Buy  STOP\LIMIT - setup
  • Delete Sell/Buy  STOP\LIMIT - delete
  • Grid - number of pending orders within a grid.
  • Distance - distance from the current price to a pending order. Order placement level and a distance between the order grid.

Loading indicators to the strategy tester

  1. Open the standard chart for the desired currency pair
  2. Install the indicators you need to work in the strategy tester.
  3. Save the template with indicators. Write the name of the template and click "save".
  4. Run the strategy tester in Visual mode.
  5. After launching the strategy tester, go to Chart, Templates, and Load Template.
  6. Load the template you saved earlier. 


You can test any indicators you have.

You can practice trading in the strategy tester even on Weekends when the market is closed. 

By improving your experience in trading your strategy, you improve the result of your work. 

Our free Tester Pad is a tool that helps all traders in the world. 

Your gratitude is your feedback and review of our utility. 


Are you asking if traders can engage in trading practice sessions using the strategy tester during weekends, even when the market is closed? If so, the answer is yes! By utilizing this tool, traders can enhance their trading experience, refine their strategies, and ultimately improve their trading results. Our Tester Pad is a completely free utility that is available to traders all across the globe, and it has helped many traders achieve their goals. We would be extremely grateful if you could provide us with your feedback and review of our utility. Your input will help us to continue improving our product and better serve the trading community.


Trading Simulator, Trainer, Trade Pad,  Manual Trade , Trade Panel ,Panel Trade,Trade Utility ,Self Test ,Take Profit ,Tool Management ,Management Tool ,Forex helper ,Forex Trade ,Training virtual trade ,Quick Tool, Manual Tester, Manual Backtest,TesterPad, Tradepad, Expforex, Vladon

Reviews 51
Romkot3
39
Romkot3 2026.02.24 18:07 
 

Дякую! потрібна річ!

Vladimir Shramchenko
589
Vladimir Shramchenko 2026.02.10 17:29 
 

Мне понравился. Надо привыкнуть к нему, но рабочий инструмент для тестирования своих навыков. Спасибо за Хорошую Работу

feeling666
14
feeling666 2025.07.28 02:38 
 

超级好用，顺便提出一个功能请求看下是否可以实现呢，是否可以添加进基础的趋势线，通道线和十字光标啊，基于完全手动的测试，需要用到这些！中文的视频解说超级棒！

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Filter:
digialiio
14
digialiio 2026.06.28 17:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.06.28 19:17
Thank you 😊
Agn Mm
62
Agn Mm 2026.06.06 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.06.06 18:02
Thank you
Romkot3
39
Romkot3 2026.02.24 18:07 
 

Дякую! потрібна річ!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.02.24 19:25
Дякую. 🙂
Vladimir Shramchenko
589
Vladimir Shramchenko 2026.02.10 17:29 
 

Мне понравился. Надо привыкнуть к нему, но рабочий инструмент для тестирования своих навыков. Спасибо за Хорошую Работу

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.02.10 18:38
Спасибо.
Andreivrn Родченков
48
Andreivrn Родченков 2026.01.14 16:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.01.14 17:32
Thank you
zjling2025
14
zjling2025 2026.01.02 15:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.01.02 16:59
Very little data. Try again.
Igor Tonov
368
Igor Tonov 2025.12.18 11:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

feeling666
14
feeling666 2025.07.28 02:38 
 

超级好用，顺便提出一个功能请求看下是否可以实现呢，是否可以添加进基础的趋势线，通道线和十字光标啊，基于完全手动的测试，需要用到这些！中文的视频解说超级棒！

Benjamin Afedzie
4109
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:42 
 

best so far

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

okskreen61
129
okskreen61 2025.03.14 11:21 
 

Good panel. Finally it became possible to test strategies in MT5. It would be nice to reduce the size of the panel, actually in the free version there are only two buttons. And the size of the panel is such that the left part of the chart is practically not visible. And it is not clear how to quickly change STOP and Take. It is difficult to set it accurately, there is no time to count. Usually you pull them up after setting it. It would be very convenient

sangrealgudinho
14
sangrealgudinho 2024.12.02 06:30 
 

Need to add the option of tiling windows, so that multiple windows can be seen while playing historical data.. This feature could make the usability times more.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.12.02 08:13
Unfortunately, the Metatrader strategy tester is limited in the functionality of user panels. I did the best I could.
Kupa32
44
Kupa32 2024.11.13 05:17 
 

хорошая прога

jimkuba
39
jimkuba 2024.11.10 10:11 
 

very useful super

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.11.11 08:27
Thank you
demo9886
14
demo9886 2024.09.18 17:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.09.18 18:02
感谢您的反馈！我一直致力于让我的产品既有趣又强大。 遗憾的是，策略测试器的功能非常有限。主要问题是它缺乏移动对象的能力，因此我无法在策略测试器中创建绘图。但我希望 MetaQuotes 将来能实现这一点，这样我们都会感到高兴。
Mihail Teneshev
264
Mihail Teneshev 2024.09.13 19:12 
 

скачал, ну просто такаааая параша, время и нервы только тратить на такое даже работой трудно назвать!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.09.13 20:22
Ваш отзыв — это действительно интересное течение мыслей. Понимаю, что вы выразили своё разочарование в яркой форме. К сожалению, в вашем сообщении отсутствуют конструктивные предложения или запросы на улучшение, вместо этого вы ограничились лишь эмоциональными выражениями. Возможно, ваш подход к оценке продуктов не совсем соответствует уровню, который мы стремимся поддерживать. Мы ценим любые отзывы и постараемся учесть их для будущих улучшений. Надеемся, что вы найдете решение, которое полностью удовлетворит ваши высокие стандарты и будет соответствовать вашему интеллектуальному уровню.
wilson1738
14
wilson1738 2024.09.05 16:17 
 

very useful

PichaiPraphas
69
PichaiPraphas 2024.07.23 08:55 
 

very helpful

alexNata44
74
alexNata44 2024.05.21 19:48 
 

Very good

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.05.21 20:52
Thank you
Kurren James Kidd
524
Kurren James Kidd 2024.03.16 16:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.03.16 17:00
Thank you so much for the feedback. I'm very pleased to read it. ))))
123
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