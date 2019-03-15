Ind5 Extra Report Pad

4.77

Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5.

The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time.

Multicurrency trading is very popular.

       MT4 version
 Full Description +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.

Analyzing trades by months and calculating statistics per each trade are even more challenging tasks.

If you're looking to get a comprehensive understanding of your trading system's performance, there are multiple tools available that can help you achieve this goal.

Some of these tools include Reports, Statistics, myfxbook, Trading journals, account analysis, performance statistics, analytics, and an innovative dashboard.

By utilizing these tools, you can analyze your trading system's performance in great detail and obtain valuable insights into areas of strength and potential weaknesses.

Whether you're a new trader looking to improve your performance or an experienced trader seeking to optimize your trading strategy, these tools can provide you with the information you need to make informed decisions and achieve your financial goals.

The panel provides an efficient solution analyzing your account and preparing a detailed statistics in real time.

  • Dear friends and users of our EAs Expforex , please add your ratings in the Reviews section.
  • All updates to our forex software are free!
  • This is a free trading utility!

EXPORT TO HTML is available - our indicator saves all received data in a separate HTML file!

Tabs and controls

The panel currently consists of 8 tabs:

  • TRADES - current open trades
  • HISTORY - closed trades in history
  • REPORTS - detailed report on closed trades of your trading account
  • Symbols, Magics, Comments - distribution of BUY and SELL trades relative to the total amount and the amount of profitable trades by each symbol. The tab also displays the distribution of profitable trades, including their total profit and lot by each symbol, as well as distribution of loss-making deals by each symbol, magic number,Comments separately.
  • DISTRIBUTION Time - Shows the number of entries, as well as profit or loss by hours, days of the week and months. If you look at the column name, you can get data on this column

Our panel is based on the advanced template of the VIRTUALTRADEPAD trading panel, therefore some elements are the same.

  • Filter by symbol, date, magic, comment

Trading positions and history tab's columns

  • Column_Number - trade serial number in the report
  • Column_Symbol - trade symbol
  • Column_Type - trade type [what stop was activated at that trade]
  • Column_3Lot - position's trade lot
  • Column_OpenTime - trade open time
  • Column_OpenPrice - trade open price
  • Column_CloseTime - trade close time
  • Column_TimeBetween - position lifetime in hours and minutes
  • Column_ClosePrice - trade close price
  • Column_SL - trade stop loss (highlighted, if a trade is closed by stop loss)
  • Column_TP - trade take profit (highlighted, if a trade is closed by take profit)
  • Column_commission - position commission
  • Column_Swap - position swap
  • Column_Profit - trade result in the deposit currency
  • Column_Points - trade result in point
  • Column_NetProfit - net profit
  • Column_Percent - net profit percentage relative to the balance at the moment the trade was closed
  • Column_Magic - trade magic number
  • Column_Comment - position comment
  • Column_Balance - balance after closing a trade
  • Column_Max - maximum trade price deviation in deposit currency
  • Column_Min - minimum price deviation in deposit currency
Expforex, Vladon, Report, Statistics, myfxbook, Trading Journal , account analysis,  FxStat,   performance statistics,  analytics , Analyze your trading system, innovative dashboard

    Special thanks to fxsaber for providing the  MT4Orders library! With its help, we have created an indicator for MT5

    Reviews 41
    Robert Torres Jr
    1921
    Robert Torres Jr 2025.03.25 05:02 
     

    This indicator is amazing. It also has the max upside watermark and the lowest drawdown that was in profit per trade. Compare it to the actual profit or loss, then use an EA like Account Protector and tell it to take profit or stop loss at the average high watermark and stop loss at at the lowest above the largest drawdowns. It will increase your profits and mimimize your losses. just review your trades daily or weekly and you will find this tool invaluable. And the reports are far better than Metatraders. And it gives you a report analysis of all your trades with win and lose rate, profit ration, lowest overall drawdown, etc. You can also filter your trades by comment or magic number to get a drilled down deeper insight. Great job author!

    Nikolay Fartuchnyy
    160
    Nikolay Fartuchnyy 2025.03.17 05:53 
     

    Отличный продукт! Отзывчивый автор!

    FKMCapital
    180
    FKMCapital 2025.02.27 20:55 
     

    overall good indicator, delivery valuable information. My only criticism is the CSV export can use some improvements or maybe change it to excel format where you can do much more, otherwise love it.

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    Filter:
    Brendan Wayne King
    886
    Brendan Wayne King 2025.03.28 00:31 
     

    Very good reporting tool - could I ask that in the Export to HTML Magics section to add the comments column? That way it makes it easier to correlate the magic number to the specific EA or trade comment without having to cross match them manually another way.

    Robert Torres Jr
    1921
    Robert Torres Jr 2025.03.25 05:02 
     

    This indicator is amazing. It also has the max upside watermark and the lowest drawdown that was in profit per trade. Compare it to the actual profit or loss, then use an EA like Account Protector and tell it to take profit or stop loss at the average high watermark and stop loss at at the lowest above the largest drawdowns. It will increase your profits and mimimize your losses. just review your trades daily or weekly and you will find this tool invaluable. And the reports are far better than Metatraders. And it gives you a report analysis of all your trades with win and lose rate, profit ration, lowest overall drawdown, etc. You can also filter your trades by comment or magic number to get a drilled down deeper insight. Great job author!

    Nikolay Fartuchnyy
    160
    Nikolay Fartuchnyy 2025.03.17 05:53 
     

    Отличный продукт! Отзывчивый автор!

    PedroFerreira007
    63
    PedroFerreira007 2025.03.10 16:58 
     

    Muito útil ! Obrigado ! ( apenas algumas dúvidas quanto ao filtro "tempo", pois poderá depender dos horários brooker e plataforma.. )

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.03.10 17:00
    Obrigado. Horário de acordo com o servidor da sua corretora.
    FKMCapital
    180
    FKMCapital 2025.02.27 20:55 
     

    overall good indicator, delivery valuable information. My only criticism is the CSV export can use some improvements or maybe change it to excel format where you can do much more, otherwise love it.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.02.28 05:00
    "Thank you for your feedback! We're glad you find the indicator valuable. Regarding CSV export, MQL only supports CSV format, but it is specifically structured for Excel compatibility. You can easily open it in Excel and work with the data as needed. Let us know if you have any other suggestions!"
    Hung Vu
    47
    Hung Vu 2025.02.18 04:14 
     

    The indicator is very intuitive and detailed, suitable for synthesizing long-term performance Hopefully the author can add functions such as: deleting comments, magic number in the indicator's filter list (because after a long time the number will exceed the screen), creating a chart showing Equity/Balance (profit/loss) of the account over time in history.

    Childerich
    1498
    Childerich 2025.02.07 03:20 
     

    Great product! It’s been very helpful and easy to use.

    Jcb Mlwijk
    345
    Jcb Mlwijk 2025.02.01 20:12 
     

    Excellent reporting functionality that provides you with detailed insights into their trading performance. The tool generates trade history reports, including key metrics such as profit/loss analysis, drawdown, and risk exposure.

    Ron Inchess
    72
    Ron Inchess 2025.01.13 17:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Calogero Vella
    2480
    Calogero Vella 2024.03.28 14:11 
     

    Must have!!!

    DinoZ
    596
    DinoZ 2024.02.07 12:42 
     

    Excellent Reporting features with the ability to export to HTML file and CSV

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.02.07 12:47
    Thank you
    cbarryftmo
    214
    cbarryftmo 2023.12.22 23:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nice Trader
    3558
    Aller Uja 2023.11.26 15:01 
     

    A good tool, thanks to the developer.

    Hani Hamdan
    785
    Hani Hamdan 2023.11.03 10:00 
     

    Excellent product, thank you.

    Yong Chan Kow
    259
    Yong Chan Kow 2023.08.03 06:49 
     

    Very useful. It can generate reports that include magic numbers, comments and other fields. This enabled me to analyse performance from various angles.

    appropiate
    1737
    appropiate 2023.06.02 21:33 
     

    Outstanding trading report indicator, thank you very much!

    Hristo
    190
    Hristo 2023.02.03 00:12 
     

    Fantastic tool, much better than anything I have seen on the market. I am not sure how the filtering at the bottom is working, for example when clicking on just one Magic number it does say Updating at the top, but the table remains the same with the previous information on it, also if there could be an option to Sort from A-Z / Bigger-Smaller...etc on the actual panel that would be amazing. Also not sure if it has already this function but to be able to display the number of pips/points per magic number or comment would be great because this way easily EA's can be compared between two different platforms with different balance lot sizes. Anyway, it is the best tool I have seen so far. Well done to the developer. Great job.

    GU-Night
    26
    GU-Night 2022.12.26 22:49 
     

    Fantastic tool! Thank you, Vladislav.

    Alex Candela
    530
    Alex Candela 2022.12.21 19:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ian Straw
    943
    Ian Straw 2022.07.29 14:44 
     

    Great for analysing which pairs are performing well.

    123
    Reply to review