Ind5 Extra Report Pad

Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5.

The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time.

Multicurrency trading is very popular.

However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.

Analyzing trades by months and calculating statistics per each trade are even more challenging tasks.

If you're looking to get a comprehensive understanding of your trading system's performance, there are multiple tools available that can help you achieve this goal.

Some of these tools include Reports, Statistics, myfxbook, Trading journals, account analysis, performance statistics, analytics, and an innovative dashboard.

By utilizing these tools, you can analyze your trading system's performance in great detail and obtain valuable insights into areas of strength and potential weaknesses.

Whether you're a new trader looking to improve your performance or an experienced trader seeking to optimize your trading strategy, these tools can provide you with the information you need to make informed decisions and achieve your financial goals.

The panel provides an efficient solution analyzing your account and preparing a detailed statistics in real time.

Dear friends and users of our EAs Expforex , please add your ratings in the Reviews section.

, please add your ratings in the section. All updates to our forex software are free !

! This is a free trading utility!

EXPORT TO HTML is available - our indicator saves all received data in a separate HTML file!

Tabs and controls



The panel currently consists of 8 tabs:

TRADES - current open trades

- current open trades HISTORY - closed trades in history

- closed trades in history REPORTS - detailed report on closed trades of your trading account

- detailed report on closed trades of your trading account Symbols, Magics, Comments - distribution of BUY and SELL trades relative to the total amount and the amount of profitable trades by each symbol. The tab also displays the distribution of profitable trades, including their total profit and lot by each symbol, as well as distribution of loss-making deals by each symbo l, magic number, Comments separately .

- distribution of BUY and SELL trades relative to the total amount and the amount of profitable trades by each symbol. The tab also displays the distribution of profitable trades, including their total profit and lot by each symbol, as well as distribution of loss-making deals l, . DISTRIBUTION Time - Shows the number of entries, as well as profit or loss by hours, days of the week and months. If you look at the column name, you can get data on this column

Our panel is based on the advanced template of the VIRTUALTRADEPAD trading panel, therefore some elements are the same.

Filter by symbol, date, magic, comment

Trading positions and history tab's columns



Column_Number - trade serial number in the report

- trade serial number in the report Column_Symbol - trade symbol

- trade symbol Column_Type - trade type [what stop was activated at that trade]

- trade type [what stop was activated at that trade] Column_3Lot - position's trade lot

- position's trade lot Column_OpenTime - trade open time

- trade open time Column_OpenPrice - trade open price

- trade open price Column_CloseTime - trade close time

- trade close time Column_TimeBetween - position lifetime in hours and minutes

- position lifetime in hours and minutes Column_ClosePrice - trade close price

- trade close price Column_SL - trade stop loss (highlighted, if a trade is closed by stop loss)

- trade stop loss (highlighted, if a trade is closed by stop loss) Column_TP - trade take profit (highlighted, if a trade is closed by take profit)

- trade take profit (highlighted, if a trade is closed by take profit) Column_commission - position commission

- position commission Column_Swap - position swap

- position swap Column_Profit - trade result in the deposit currency

- trade result in the deposit currency Column_Points - trade result in point

- trade result in point Column_NetProfit - net profit

- net profit Column_Percent - net profit percentage relative to the balance at the moment the trade was closed

- net profit percentage relative to the balance at the moment the trade was closed Column_Magic - trade magic number

- trade magic number Column_Comment - position comment

- position comment Column_Balance - balance after closing a trade

- balance after closing a trade Column_Max - maximum trade price deviation in deposit currency

- maximum trade price deviation in deposit currency Column_Min - minimum price deviation in deposit currency

Expforex, Vladon, Report, Statistics, myfxbook, Trading Journal , account analysis, FxStat, performance statistics, analytics , Analyze your trading system, innovative dashboard