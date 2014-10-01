Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4

4.52

Trade copier for МetaТrader 4. It copies forex trades, positions, orders  from any accounts.

# It is one of the best МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5, МТ5 - МТ4   trade copiers today.

#  The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. High operation speed. Tough error handling. A powerful set of features.

#  All these qualities are combined in a single program - EXP - COPYLOT.

#  The program can be run on multiple terminal bindings.

#  Use it as a synchronizer of your trades on various investor accounts trading on one account, - COPYLOT will copy your trades to other terminals.

Installation

  • CopyLot Master - an expert to install on the account, from which you want to copy positions and orders.
  • Install this expert in the terminal, from which you want to copy positions to an investment account.
  • Specify any text label name as pathWrite(pathRead), for example, "COPY".
  • The EA needs to be set to 1 Chart! By default, our adviser copies all positions and orders from your account!

To copy the positions you need to install COPYLOT Client MT4 on the second account or Copylot Client MT5
COPYLOT - Full Description and manual  PDF guide

    Features

     

    Copying trades from a profitable investment account.
     An option for reversing  trades of an unprofitable Expert Advisor.
     You can organize several pairs for copying: from multiple master accounts to 1 client account.
     You can organize several pairs for copying: from one master account to multiple client accounts.
     You can organize several pairs for copying: from multiple master accounts to multiple client accounts.
     Free time.
     No need to spend hours looking at the monitor.
     Selection of trades based on the magic number, symbol, type of trades.
     Selection of only profitable trades, or only losing trades.
     Inverted (Reverse) copying of trades.
     You can copy trades with a custom lot, lot coefficient or in accordance with the risk of the master account.
     You can work without stop levels, with the closing of trades in the master account (virtual stops).
     You can connect multiple master/client terminals for organizing the copying system.
     You can select copying of only new trades.
     Positions can be converted to pending orders.
     Can work both with 4-digit and 5-digit quotes.
     Can work with the symbols that have suffixes.
     Error-free processing of partial closure МТ4-МТ4 .
     High copying speed, fast opening and closing of deals.
     

    Attention: works in a circular mode for maximum copying speed

    #tags Copy Копировщик copy trades copy trade copier fast copy kopir, Expforex, Vladon,

    Master Settings. From where signals will be copied

    pathWrite: Specifies the file path where current positions/orders are saved. Ensure the path has no spaces or special characters. This label is used to link the master and client terminals.

    SymbolToCopy: Defines which symbols to copy. If left empty, all symbols will be copied. Multiple symbols can be listed, separated by commas.

    SymbolNOtToCopy: Specifies which symbols not to copy. If left empty, all symbols will be copied. Use this field to exclude specific symbols.

    typeToCopy: Controls which type of positions to copy. Options: all positions, only BUY, or only SELL.

    CommentToTCopy: Copies only positions with a specific comment. If left blank, all positions are copied. Multiple comments can be specified, separated by commas.

    CommentToNOTCopy: Prevents copying of positions with specific comments. If left blank, all positions are copied. Multiple comments can be specified, separated by commas.

    MagicToCopy: Determines which positions based on a specific magic number will be copied. Multiple magic numbers can be specified, separated by commas.

    MagicStartToCopy: Copies positions where the magic number starts with a specific digit. Specify the first digit of the magic numbers.

    MagicToNOTCopy: Excludes copying positions with specific magic numbers. Protects against copying on the same account. Use to avoid duplication on the same account.

    SLEEPING: Sets the delay in milliseconds between copier executions. The smaller the value, the faster the copying, but it uses more system resources.

    ComentShow: Displays a table on the chart with details of current positions that are being copied.

    OpenHour/OpenMinute, CloseHour/CloseMinute: Defines the time window during which the copier will operate each day.

    STOPbyDD and PercentDDMAX: Stops copying if the drawdown on the master account reaches or exceeds a certain percentage (PercentDDMAX). Useful for avoiding excessive losses.

    StartbyDD and PercentDDMIN: Starts copying when the drawdown on the master account exceeds a certain percentage (PercentDDMIN). Used for strategies that benefit from trading during drawdowns.

    STOPbyOP and PercentOPMIN: Stops copying when the profit on the master account reaches or exceeds a certain percentage (PercentOPMIN). Prevents further copying when a target profit is achieved.

    STARTbyOP and STARTPercentOPMIN: Starts copying when the profit on the master account exceeds a certain percentage (STARTPercentOPMIN).


      Reviews 38
      Sergey Zarubin
      39
      Sergey Zarubin 2025.08.11 07:43 
       

      Супер копировщик,много настроек для разнообразия формы копирования,лотность,обратные сделки ,вообщем очень большой функционал,работает как говорится из коробки,без танцев с бубнами,вообщем рекомендую,разработчикам огромное спасибо за ваш продукт)

      Pahis_EWA
      21
      Pahis_EWA 2023.11.18 23:10 
       

      отличный продукт. много чего продумано и реализовано. можно настроить под себя как угодно. Перестал работать ваш официальный сайт. Я там обычно Мастер обновлял потому что с маркета выдает ошибку обновления 403. Где можно скачать мастер? Купленный клиент обновляется нормально. Спс.

      Herbert Merkel
      235
      Herbert Merkel 2023.09.22 03:28 
       

      Sehr Gut

      Recommended products
      Mt4 Follow Mt4 Receiver
      Wen Huang
      Utilities
      1. This documentary system is a local documentary system, that is, the transmitter and receiver must operate on the same computer. Because MT4 / 5 account can be logged in on multiple computers at the same time, you only need to send the read-only account password to the customer. Local merchandising is very fast and stable because it does not involve the network. 2. It is currently the receiving end. When loading the chart, you need to change "senderaccount" in the input parameter to the MT4
      FREE
      Copy MT4 simply
      VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
      4 (1)
      Utilities
      A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer. Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts. The principle of operation: On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client. In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality
      FREE
      Reverse slave copier
      Mariia Rudkovska
      Utilities
      Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
      FREE
      FXA Local Trade Copier Demo
      FX AutoTrader
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Please note this is a Free version and will only work on EURUSD pair. If you like this product please buy the full EA (FXA Local Trade Copier Pro). FXA LTC is a trade copier for MT4 terminal. This is a fantastic tool for coping trades from one MT4 terminal to many others running on the same PC/VPS. It is extremely easy to setup with minimal settings you can be coping trades in minutes. FXA LTC also caters for Brokers that use different symbol names. FXA LTC will copy trades in 0.5 seconds or le
      FREE
      Disconnect Alerts
      Yurij Izyumov
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      If you execute or test an Expert Advisor on a laptop, personal computer or a VPS, you may face the situation when Internet connection is lost and the EA stops. Of course, this utility ( Disconnect Alerts ) will not help you restore the Internet connection, but it will gather the information and will send an alert to you about when and how long your terminal was without access to the Internet and did not actually work. After receiving such a notification, you can check your trades or think about
      FREE
      Mirror Copier Master MT4
      Agus Santoso
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need both "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11484
      FREE
      Mt4 Follow Mt4 Sender
      Wen Huang
      Utilities
      1. This documentary system is a local documentary system, that is, the transmitter and receiver must operate on the same computer. Because MT4 / 5 account can be logged in on multiple computers at the same time, you only need to send the read-only account password to the customer. Local merchandising is very fast and stable because it does not involve the network. 2. It is currently the transmitting end and can work normally when loaded into the chart. In addition, it is necessary to install t
      FREE
      Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.69 (65)
      Utilities
      Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
      Enthiran Slave CopyTrader MT4 EA
      Orifox Technologies Private Limited
      Utilities
      Enthiran CopyTrader for MT4 – Slave Trade Copier Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader   is a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor that allows you to   replicate trades from one MetaTrader 4 account (Master)   to   one or multiple accounts (Slaves)   with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchronization across a
      FREE
      Free automatic fibonacci
      Tonny Obare
      4.67 (49)
      Indicators
      Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
      FREE
      Arrow indicator to EA
      Sofiia Butenko
      5 (5)
      Utilities
      If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  What does the utility do?  It creates a EA file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps: install the indicator with the needed settings on the chart; Select a signal for buy;  Select a signal for sell;  get the clicker file ! Then you install the file of the EA in the folder Experts and update the terminal.  Attention! Set the indicator settings as you need and the same settings will be tak
      FREE
      Grid Assistant Pro
      Alessandro De Cristofaro
      Utilities
      Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
      FREE
      Email Drawdown Alert
      Roman Starostin
      5 (12)
      Indicators
      Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
      FREE
      Intraday Intensity Index
      Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
      Indicators
      After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free. If you find them useful please  Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! See other my free tools as well here _________________________________ Intraday Intensity Index (III) for Precision Forex Trading The Intraday Intensity Index, meticulously developed in MQL4, is a cutting-edge tool designed for enhancing forex trading analysis. This indicator offers a deep di
      FREE
      Macd Martin
      Roman Yablonskiy
      2.5 (2)
      Experts
      Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
      FREE
      Copy MT4 to MT4
      Aliou Ba
      3.82 (11)
      Utilities
      This tool allows you to automatically copy your orders between two or more  METATRADER 4 platforms in same computer.  Settle the issuer of orders in Principal  and the receiver of orders in Copieur To use it, add the script on both platforms, activate the auto trading button for the order copier. Principal=main Copieur=copy it is very simple and does not need to add dll or csv . GOOD LUCK
      FREE
      Easy Candles
      Alexander Nikolaev
      3 (1)
      Experts
      This is a simple and free Expert Advisor that trades candlesticks. It compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Unlike the professional version , it analyzes only 1 timeframe. The recommended timeframes for this EA are H1, H4, D1, it works with any currency pairs. The parameters always need to be optimized before trading, as well as after some period of trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the
      FREE
      Trade Receiver Free
      Vu Trung Kien
      3 (6)
      Utilities
      Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 acco
      FREE
      Tester Periods
      Denis Sotnikov
      Indicators
      Tester Periods is the useful indicator for visual strategy tester which extend chart periods. Its  designed for the trading utility  Trade Shell  (included   Trade Shell SMC ). Run the Trade Shell on the visual tester. Then put the Tester Periods indicator on the chart. If you wanna see timeframes M1, M5, M10, M15 , for example, then you have to run visual tester on M1 and to define multipliers like that: TimeFrame_Periods_Multiplier = 1,5,10,15 If you wanna see timeframes M5, M20, M30, H1, for
      FREE
      Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
      PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
      4.5 (2)
      Experts
      Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
      FREE
      Risk Commander EurUsd
      Adisorn Soodkanueng
      Utilities
      Title: Risk Commander Trade Assistant and Simulator Description: Risk Commander is a trade management panel designed to assist with manual execution and risk calculation. It functions as both a live trading assistant and a training tool within the Strategy Tester. Product Utility: Live Assistant: Facilitates trade execution with automated position sizing and risk management calculations in real-time. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader Strategy Tester (Visual Mode). This all
      FREE
      Binary Options Receiver Free
      Vu Trung Kien
      Utilities
      Binary Options Receiver Free is a free tool to copy binary options trades from other traders at different locations over internet, who use Remote Binary Options Copier to send. To start copying via this tool, provider must add a free license in his list first. That means you can use this free tool to copy binary options trades from a provider, who authorized you to do so and issued a free license. Reference : If you need both sending and receiving features, please check Remote Binary Options Cop
      FREE
      TP Exposure Matrix
      HANI MABAD
      Utilities
      TP Exposure Matrix (MT4) --- Compatibility Platform: Meta Trader 4 Timeframes: All Symbols: Any (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, etc.) --- Version 1.0 Highlights Clean sub-window layout Grouped symbol display (Buy/Sell) Multiple totals modes Optional live P/L view Complete color and spacing customization Automatic object cleanup. For any inquiries please contact me in MQL5.com
      FREE
      EasyGRID MT4
      Nina Yermolenko
      5 (8)
      Utilities
      The utility places a grid of pending orders. You can select the number of orders in the grid, the step between orders, multiplier for the order size, SL and TP levels and the magic number. If you use a   profit bucket , please note that it applies to all orders on the current currency pair with the current magic. If you want to use several grids with independent profit buckets at the same time, run several copies of the utility and specify different magics in the settings. MT5 version of the ut
      FREE
      R 2EMA Color
      Rwy Ksyby
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s. Key Points When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal. When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal. The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green . A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red . How
      FREE
      QuanticX Multi Indices Mt4
      QuanticX
      5 (1)
      Experts
      QuanticX MultiIndices QuanticX MultiIndices Welcome to QuanticX MultiIndices, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading experience on four prominent indices: US500, US30, Nasdaq, and DE30 (Dax). Our commitment to transparency and responsible trading ensures a secure and reliable approach to algorithmic trading. Key Features and Risk Management Timeframe: QuanticX MultiIndices operates exclusively on the 1-hour (1H) timeframe. Risk Management: You have the flexibility to customize
      FREE
      Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
      Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
      4 (1)
      Experts
      Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
      FREE
      CCI and ATR Trader
      Evgeniia Terekhova
      2.33 (3)
      Experts
      Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
      FREE
      Pay Barbossa
      Alexander Pryakha
      Utilities
      You can use comercial or free AG version. In comercial version you can trade all 28 pairs in your basket. For free version for testing you can trade only 7 pairs for free In version 1.20 change the indicator from CCFp to CSS -CurrencySlopeStrength In algorithm release the construction of Baskets Differencial - 4 baskets Signal algoritm AG for 28 pairs you can rent in mql5 shop https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/94278 Signal algoritm AG for 7 pairs FREE version you can upload free htt
      FREE
      Follow The Line
      Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
      3.94 (16)
      Indicators
      FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
      FREE
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Local Trade Copier EA MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      4.96 (105)
      Utilities
      Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
      Trade Assistant MT4
      Evgeniy Kravchenko
      4.42 (192)
      Utilities
      It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
      Forex Trade Manager MT4
      InvestSoft
      4.98 (425)
      Utilities
      Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
      TradePanel MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.84 (89)
      Utilities
      Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
      MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
      Lukas Roth
      4.88 (41)
      Utilities
      MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
      Telegram To MT4 Copier
      Trinh Dat
      4.95 (40)
      Utilities
      The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
      Trade copier MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.56 (32)
      Utilities
      Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
      Discord To MT4 Receiver
      Levi Dane Benjamin
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
      Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
      Dilwyn Tng
      5 (3)
      Utilities
      Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
      PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
      The News Filter
      Leolouiski Gan
      5 (25)
      Utilities
      This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
      Custom Alerts MT4
      Daniel Stein
      5 (7)
      Utilities
      Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
      CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.87 (31)
      Utilities
      Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
      Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
      Levi Dane Benjamin
      4.09 (11)
      Utilities
      DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
      Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
      BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
      4.33 (15)
      Utilities
      This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
      Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
      LEE SAMSON
      Utilities
      LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
      MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
      Biswarup Banerjee
      3.58 (12)
      Utilities
      MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
      RedFox Copier Pro
      Rui Manh Tien
      4.7 (10)
      Utilities
      Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
      Exp SafetyLock PRO
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.57 (28)
      Utilities
      SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
      Trade Manager Assistant MT4
      Ianina Nadirova
      Utilities
      Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
      Telegram Signal pro
      Sara Sabaghi
      4.86 (7)
      Utilities
      What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
      Grid Manual MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.71 (17)
      Utilities
      Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
      Averaging Helper
      Sergey Batudayev
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
      News Filter EA MT4
      Rashed Samir
      5 (9)
      Utilities
      News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
      KT Equity Protector MT4
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      3.4 (5)
      Utilities
      Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
      Equity Protect Pro
      Shi Jie He
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
      Ultimate Extractor MT4
      Clifton Creath
      Utilities
      Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
      Trade Dashboard MT4
      Fatemeh Ameri
      4.96 (53)
      Utilities
      Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
      Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
      Kaijun Wang
      5 (11)
      Utilities
      Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
      Custom Alerts AIO MT4
      Daniel Stein
      Utilities
      Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
      More from author
      Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.82 (34)
      Utilities
      Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
      Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.69 (65)
      Utilities
      Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
      Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3 (3)
      Experts
      Our team is thrilled to introduce Trading Robot, the cutting-edge Smart Trading Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader terminal. AI Sniper is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT5 . It leverages a smart algorithm and advanced trading strategies to maximize your trading potential. With 15 years of experience in trading exchanges and the stock market, we have developed innovative strategy management features, additional intelligent functions, and a user-friendly graphical inte
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (58)
      Experts
      Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
      VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.58 (72)
      Utilities
      Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
      CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.87 (31)
      Utilities
      Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
      Profit or Loss Pad
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.27 (11)
      Utilities
      Closing positions in MetaTrader 5 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function.   CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing You can enable the  Virtual stops (Separate Order) , calculating and closing for  BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , closing and calculating  all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , enable trailing for profit ( Trailing  Profit) Positions are closed based on a value  in deposit currency, points, % and drawdown . The appl
      Exp SafetyLock PRO
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.57 (28)
      Utilities
      SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
      Exp TickSniper
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (30)
      Experts
      Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
      Exp Tick Hamster MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.59 (17)
      Experts
      Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
      Exp Assistant 5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.77 (122)
      Utilities
      Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
      FREE
      Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.27 (11)
      Experts
      Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 5. Builder of strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 4 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicat
      VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.86 (59)
      Utilities
      Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
      Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.5 (28)
      Utilities
      The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. Convenient and complete functionality for testing trading skills is now available in the strategy tester as well. Forex Tester Pad is a trading simulator for strategy tester. Trading using indicators. The main functions of our utility        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize    
      FREE
      Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.5 (6)
      Libraries
      Library to add the Information Panel to your Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. We can not guarantee that the information and interface of the program will give you a profit on deals, but we will definitely say that even the simplest interface of the program can strengthen the first impression. Detailed description and instructions for adding our panel to your Expert Advisor are in our blog: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction Detailed description of our panel and instructions for using EAPADP
      FREE
      Averager FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.62 (13)
      Utilities
      Exp-Averager  is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades. The adviser can open additional positions on the trend and against the trend! Includes an average trailing stop for a series of positions! They are increasing and decreasing the lot. A popular strategy for bringing unprofitable positions to the average Price.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test
      Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.06 (17)
      Experts
      Universal indicator advisor for MetaTrader 4 with a wide range of functions, working on standard indicators. Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor. Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set. Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters. More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements. For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar. Links: The X for MetaTrader 5
      Exp Swing
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.49 (57)
      Experts
      It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
      FREE
      Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      Experts
      The Swing model-based trading strategy involves placing two opposing pending orders with increased lots. As the market price moves in a certain direction, one of the orders is triggered while the lot size of the other is increased.  This approach allows traders to capture profit while minimizing risks, making it a reliable way to trade forex, stocks, and commodities. The use of this strategy in financial trading has been widely recognized for its ability to facilitate informed decision-making,
      Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.4 (10)
      Utilities
      Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
      FREE
      Exp4 Duplicator
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.5 (22)
      Utilities
      The Expert Advisor repeats trades and positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 4 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals ! Increases the lot of other EAs. The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop.        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Tes
      Exp THE X FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.79 (29)
      Experts
      Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA  The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions. You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package. Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal. You can also download The X EA for the MetaTrader 4 terminal  The X f
      Exp Assistant 4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.88 (76)
      Utilities
      AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions. All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart. If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the
      FREE
      Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4 (5)
      Experts
      Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 4. Builder strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader 4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 5 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicator
      Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      2.33 (3)
      Experts
      AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
      Ind5 Extra Report Pad
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.76 (34)
      Utilities
      Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is very popular.        MT4 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them. Analyzing trades by mont
      FREE
      Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.89 (19)
      Utilities
      The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. The latest version of the utility offers advanced features for traders to manually test their trading strategies. With the strategy tester, you can now evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategies in a simulated environment. This functionality allows you to analyze the performance of your trading techniques and refine them to improve your trading skills. Moreover
      FREE
      Exp5 Duplicator
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.75 (8)
      Utilities
      Expert Advisor Duplicator repeats trades/positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 5 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. It is possible to increase the lot size of the signals. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals! MQL5 Signal Lot Increase; The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying StopLoss, TakeProfit, use of trailing stop and much more.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To
      Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.89 (9)
      Indicators
      INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. There are 5 functions of this indicator: Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices; Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount); It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Tot
      FREE
      Ind4 Extra Report Pad
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.62 (39)
      Utilities
      Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 4. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is quite popular nowadays. However, the greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.        MT5 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex Analyzing
      FREE
      Filter:
      Sergey Zarubin
      39
      Sergey Zarubin 2025.08.11 07:43 
       

      Супер копировщик,много настроек для разнообразия формы копирования,лотность,обратные сделки ,вообщем очень большой функционал,работает как говорится из коробки,без танцев с бубнами,вообщем рекомендую,разработчикам огромное спасибо за ваш продукт)

      [Deleted] 2024.12.01 17:29 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      [Deleted] 2024.11.29 07:30 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Don Calito
      962
      Don Calito 2024.07.25 13:56 
       

      Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4', may stop functioning if it has not been updated by the developer to align with the most recent MT4 updates. Specifically, it fails to attach to a chart following these updates. For example, on July 25, 2024, at 13:41:30.698, the system could not load the EA from 'C:\Users\mupla\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E4E44B7C5A7713044C591F65990F1567\MQL4\Experts\Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4.ex4' due to compatibility issues with the latest version of MT4. This poses a significant risk, especially in scenarios where trades are being copied and managed from a master to a client account. Such incompatibility could lead to substantial financial losses if the EA is automatically removed or fails during operation. The developer should implement a fail-safe mechanism or provide a warning notification when the EA becomes incompatible with the latest version of MT4. This feature is crucial to prevent unexpected operational failures and to ensure users are promptly informed about any compatibility issues. Otherwise if you use this with real $$$ big risk if this issue occurs.

      Hello, thank you for your response, Developer.

      I must correct your statement regarding the product's unofficial status. I purchased the EA directly from your sales page on MQL5. This is evidenced by the fact that I am able to leave a product review.

      as indicated by the log file entry: '21:45:04.138 cannot load 'C:\Users\mupla\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E4E44B7C5A7713044C591F65990F1567\MQL4\Experts\Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4.ex4''.

      Unfortunately, this is not the first time your EA has failed to work following certain MT4 updates.

      When I mentioned version incompatibility, I was referring to your EA no longer functioning with the latest version of MT4.

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.07.25 16:24
      I update all experts as necessary when a new version of the terminal is released, which is available on the website. Please attach the log file so I can see the error number. So. Broke through the investigation:
      1. Version of the new terminal 1421 dated July 22. That's 3 days ago.
      2. My update is not automatically installed on MT4. Say thank you to MetaQuotes. The main terminal is MT5, everything on MT4 is no longer supported. There is no automatic update.
      3. I downloaded the version from 24.430 Copilot Master to the new terminal.
      4. The version of the MQL code editor has not changed. It is dated February 27, 2024. Therefore, there is no point in updating the expert version. Everything continues to work.
      Everything is working. Everything is copied.
      There are no messages about version incompatibility! Conclusion: Most likely you are using a hacked version of the copier from 2019, which is no longer supported.
      Or does your terminal have newer versions?
      Attach your log files!
      MEL1988
      107
      MEL1988 2024.04.27 08:56 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.04.27 09:40
      Diejenigen, die die gehackte Version heruntergeladen oder auf einer Raubkopienseite gekauft haben, schreiben private Nachrichten und bitten dann um Hilfe bei der Installation. Kommentieren Sie dieses Produkt ohne Probleme oder schreiben Sie einen Kommentar zu dem von Ihnen gekauften Produkt. Wenn Sie ein Produkt auf einer Raubkopienseite gekauft haben, schreiben Sie an den Autor dieser Raubkopienseite. Erfinden Sie keine Probleme, die es nicht gibt. Jeder, der die Vollversion gekauft hat, hat das Recht, auf der Kommentarseite zu schreiben, wo er das Programm gekauft hat. =============================================
      Those who downloaded the hacked version or bought it on a pirated site, write private messages and then ask for help with the installation. Comment on this product without problems or write a comment about the product you bought. If you bought a product on a pirated site, write to the author of this pirated site. Do not invent problems that do not exist. Anyone who bought the full version has the right to write on the comment page where he bought the program.
      Alan Soares
      19
      Alan Soares 2024.03.12 17:59 
       

      ola como faz uma lista de ativo exmplo no martes tem xauusd,f usdpy.i, eurusd como levo para cliente xauusd.h,f usdpy.f, eurusd.z tem como faz

      Pahis_EWA
      21
      Pahis_EWA 2023.11.18 23:10 
       

      отличный продукт. много чего продумано и реализовано. можно настроить под себя как угодно. Перестал работать ваш официальный сайт. Я там обычно Мастер обновлял потому что с маркета выдает ошибку обновления 403. Где можно скачать мастер? Купленный клиент обновляется нормально. Спс.

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.11.19 09:52
      Спасибо. Скачать можно здесь FULL GUIDE for COPYLOT : https://www.expforex.com/?p=44
      Herbert Merkel
      235
      Herbert Merkel 2023.09.22 03:28 
       

      Sehr Gut

      Rich8989
      718
      Rich8989 2023.06.25 03:28 
       

      very useful software.. Thankyou very much

      Jumrus
      36
      Jumrus 2023.03.23 15:09 
       

      Is it possible to copy a currency with a suffix of more than 6 characters on client? Such as EURUSD.pro

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.03.23 15:56
      Yes ofcourse. What name of symbol in client? Eurusd.pro then set prefixsymbol=.pro or install ea client to the eurusd.pro with default settings.
      Christian Astillero
      1208
      Christian Astillero 2023.02.24 19:13 
       

      very very good 👍

      mntiwana
      6157
      mntiwana 2023.01.09 05:30 
       

      It is Great,thanks for your very useful inventions as always

      Lee Chi Fai Rudolf
      265
      Lee Chi Fai Rudolf 2022.10.23 18:37 
       

      very good

      Futuristic Communication
      68
      Futuristic Communication 2022.08.29 15:00 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.08.29 16:15
      FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️⚠️⚠️
      00363
      104
      00363 2022.07.31 05:41 
       

      good

      Rodrigo Heck
      159
      Rodrigo Heck 2022.07.19 20:45 
       

      Advertise the expert as free, but to use you need the client, which is PAID!

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.07.19 21:31
      as it says in the description. read.
      Al Rizqi
      38
      Al Rizqi 2022.02.02 10:20 
       

      Very useful. Thank you!

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.02.02 10:26
      Thank you
      Iourii Kournaev
      276
      Iourii Kournaev 2021.12.02 09:22 
       

      Отличный копировщик, скорость копирования быстрая! Спасибо за программу

      Vladislav Andruschenko
      298299
      Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.12.02 09:48
      Спасибо, я стараюсь сделать её ещё быстрее и функциональнее.
      Pak Hong Poon
      2936
      Pak Hong Poon 2021.08.19 17:45 
       

      thanks for sharing

      Alejandro Sandoval
      33
      Alejandro Sandoval 2021.08.15 06:16 
       

      Just what I needed

      12
      Reply to review