Exp5 Close Minus by Plus for MT5

EA can close unprofitable positions by searching for and closing profitable positions .



This assistant looks for, among all positions, the most unprofitable position in the terminal.

Further, by searching for the remaining profitable positions, he calculates a series of positions that can cover the loss when the profit of one or more positions is greater than the loss of another position.

If a set of such positions is found, then the adviser closes them.

A series of positions can consist of absolutely any position.

Their maximum number is adjustable in the advisor settings.

You can also specify the minimum loss for the search and additional profit for closing.

You can test the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and trade with our EAPADPRO toolbar in visual mode!

How Close Minus by Plus works on the Chart

Suppose

You open a BUY #1 position at a price of 1.600 ; The Price goes down to 1.550, and the current loss is -50 points; Breakeven point(Average Price) = 1.600 ; If we open SELL #2, Sell #3, and Sell #4; Expert Advisor starts executing the main algorithm. Then the total profit will be +5 $; The Expert Advisor (EA) activates the algorithm, and 4 positions must be closed.

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Operation of the Expert Advisor

The operation involves attaching the Expert Advisor to a separate chart, making the necessary settings, and continuing to work on our terminal. When the programmed condition triggers, the Expert Advisor comes into play and starts making calculations.

All calculations are written to the log as follows:

close #22079015 sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.35141 at price 1.35119 Tickets of prof positions: .22079015 close #22085491 sell 1.00 USDCHF at 0.90423 at price 0.90430 Tickets of loss positions: 22085491 Number of positions to Close: 80635972 All profit from open positions: 20 dollars Maximum profit ticket: 22079015 Maximum profit: 20 dollars Maximum Loss ticket: 22085491 Maximum loss: -7 dollars Overlapping loss positions by closing profitable positions started using the minus:







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