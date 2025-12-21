Risk Commander

Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator

Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem. It serves two powerful purposes:

  1. Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets.

  2. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode), allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent.

🚀 NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode

Stop risking real money to test a new strategy. Open Risk Commander in the Strategy Tester (check "Visual Mode") to:

  • Backtest Manual Strategies: Replay the market from last year (or any period) and trade it manually as if it were live.

  • Speed Up Learning: Compress months of market movement into a few hours of intensive practice.

  • Test EA Features: Verify how Trailing Stops, Break-Even, and Partial Close functions work in fast-forward mode before going live.

Key Features by Zone

1. MM Zone (Money Management)

  • Automated Position Sizing: Instantly calculates the exact Lot size based on your Stop Loss distance and Account Balance.

  • Flexible Risk Options: Define your risk by % of Balance, Fixed Cash Amount ($), or Fixed Lot size.

  • Capital Protection: Prevents accidental over-leveraging and keeps your drawdown under control.

2. Entry Zone (Visual Trading)

  • Drag & Drop Execution: Visually place Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart.

  • Live R:R Display: Monitor your Risk:Reward Ratio in real-time before confirming the trade.

  • Dual Execution Modes: Supports both Instant Market Execution and Pending Orders (Limits/Stops).

3. Order Management Zone (Smart Exit)

  • One-Click Partial Close: Lock in profits by closing a specific % of your position (e.g., Close 50%) instantly.

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves SL to the entry price when your profit target is reached.

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing based on a percentage of your SL distance.

4. Interface Customization (Fit Any Screen)

  • Flexible Positioning: Dock the panel to the Left or Right side of the chart to match your workspace layout.

  • Smart Sizing: Choose between Auto-Height (adapts to chart window) or Manual Height (fixed pixel size) to control how much space the panel takes.

  • High-Res Ready: Adjustable font sizing ensures perfect readability on 4K, Retina, or standard monitors.

Why Risk Commander?

  • Train Like You Fight: Use the exact same interface for both training (Backtest) and live trading. Build muscle memory for execution.

  • Speed & Discipline: Execute complex risk management rules in milliseconds. No more manual calculations.

  • Professional Workflow: A clean, intuitive design tailored for serious traders.

Parameters

  • Default Risk %: Set your starting risk percentage per trade.

  • EAShow (Position): Select _Right or _Left to position the panel.

  • BoxSizeAuto: Set true for auto-scaling, or false to use a fixed height.

  • BoxSizeManual: Define the exact panel height in pixels (active if BoxSizeAuto is false).

  • AdjustSize: Increase/Decrease font size (e.g., +1, -1) for better visibility.

  • Magic Number: Set to '0' for manual trades, or assign a specific ID for EA management.

Master the markets with Risk Commander – Your Shield, Your Weapon, Your Trainer.

