ForexcopyLocalMT4

3

Instructions for use: https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88205

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88204

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1. Copy orders, from 12 master accounts to 100 slave accounts. The number of slave accounts can be customized, from 12 to 100.

2. Support MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, MT5 to MT5.
3. Identify the suffixes of trading varieties on different platforms, such as EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDk.
4. Custom currency matching, such as XAUUSD=GOLD.
5. Can copy all transactions, or only copy BUY, SELL, CLOSE instructions
6. You can choose whether to copy the stop profit and stop loss
7. It can be copied in reverse, such as the master account is BUY, the slave account is SELL, and vice versa. When the master account closes the position, the slave account will close the position at the same time regardless of whether it is copied in the same direction or reversed
8. In the event of an accident, such as when the slave account is closed, the master account has a liquidation signal but the slave account does not copy it in time. When the slave account is activated again, it will copy the master account’s liquidation signal in time
9. Generally speaking, the delay time of copying is about 1 second, no more than 3 seconds.
Video ForexcopyLocalMT4
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Version MT4:    https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109262              Version MT5:        https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109258               Instructions for use:    https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/755183 EA Overview: This EA utilizes two brokers, A and B, for hedging transactions. When the ASK of broker A is smaller than that of broker B, broker A buys while broker B sells, and then observes the profits and losses of both accounts. When the total profit reaches
ForexcopyLocalMT5
Wei Ming Ding
3 (1)
Utilities
The instructions for use： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946 The MT4 version： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/88205 The MT5 version： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/88204 ---------------------------------------------- 1. Copy orders, from 12 master accounts to 100 slave accounts. The number of slave accounts can be customized, from 12 to 100. 2. Support MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, MT5 to MT5. 3. Identify the suffixes of trading varieties on different platforms, such
KingHedgeMT5
Wei Ming Ding
Experts
==KingHedgeEA Overview== 1.KingHedge EA cancels the pending order strategy and uses the built-in virtual order technology to avoid frequent access to the broker's server. Instructions are sent to the server only when positions are opened and closed. To avoid restrictions from brokers. 2.KingHedge EA can be used to establish a scalp brushing strategy, as well as a short-term and short-term strategy. Note that not all brokers support scalping, or get great results with this strategy. There will
ABHedgeMT5
Wei Ming Ding
Utilities
Version MT4:    https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109262              Version MT5:      https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109258               Instructions for use:    https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/755183 EA Overview: This EA utilizes two brokers, A and B, for hedging transactions. When the ASK of broker A is smaller than that of broker B, broker A buys while broker B sells, and then observes the profits and losses of both accounts. When the total profit reaches th
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Amir Lin
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Amir Lin 2025.06.26 17:49 
 

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