ForexcopyLocalMT4

Instructions for use: https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88205 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88204 ---------------------------------------------- 1. Copy orders, from 12 master accounts to 100 slave accounts. The number of slave accounts can be customized, from 12 to 100.

2. Support MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, MT5 to MT5.

3. Identify the suffixes of trading varieties on different platforms, such as EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDk.

4. Custom currency matching, such as XAUUSD=GOLD.

5. Can copy all transactions, or only copy BUY, SELL, CLOSE instructions

6. You can choose whether to copy the stop profit and stop loss

7. It can be copied in reverse, such as the master account is BUY, the slave account is SELL, and vice versa. When the master account closes the position, the slave account will close the position at the same time regardless of whether it is copied in the same direction or reversed

8. In the event of an accident, such as when the slave account is closed, the master account has a liquidation signal but the slave account does not copy it in time. When the slave account is activated again, it will copy the master account’s liquidation signal in time

9. Generally speaking, the delay time of copying is about 1 second, no more than 3 seconds.