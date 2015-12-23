The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments.

This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions.

The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements.

The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers.

The analysis of the total market provides a great advantage to identify new trends emerging.



The tool is very simple to use.

This Expert Advisor opens a world of new applications on MetaTrader and moves us increasingly to a Institutional concept of NO CHART TRADING.





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