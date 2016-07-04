Loss Recovery Trading Robot

5

This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence.


How It Work?

If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first position. If the market hit the target (up trend or down trend) the EA will close all positions of that symbol. If the market does not hit the target price, the EA will open other turns in the sequence. So, using this EA as a background you will have one way in and two ways out (up or down is does not matter).


Advantage

  • Max loss recovery for 5 symbols
  • Manual open trade
  • Hidden and Show Stop Loss and Take Profit (SLTP)
  • Break even function include
  • Trailing stop function include
  • Smart Input Safe Mode
  • Easy setup


Parameters

  • Close by: select close all for account profit hit or single symbol profit hit;
  • Account Profit % to close all: input your target profit (%) of your floating profit to close all positions;
  • Account Loss % to close all: input your loss (%) of your floating profit to close all positions;
  • Recovery Zone (in point): input your range to open recovery position in the opposite direction,  please refer to the screen shot to understand the principle; ;
  • Target To Close All (in point): input your target range to out with profit, please refer to the screen shot to understand the principle;
  • Max turn rounds: input your maximal turns that allow EA to open the opposite positions


Recommendation

  • Low spread broker
  • Swap is need to concern

Happy Trading!

Tony D. Pham,

Reviews 2
Ruengrit Loondecha
3831
Ruengrit Loondecha 2022.09.03 04:26 
 

After improving and sort out configurations, so easy to understand and good covering uitility that i loving so much.

yong2015
95
yong2015 2017.06.20 09:51 
 

Good utility and easy to use when attached to only one currency pairs, you can control all pairs being traded. However, you shall understand more about the setting whether it can fit with your trade strategy or EA. The author is very patient to explain and give generous support.

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По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
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This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
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Dear valued clients, Have a good day! This application will support you to manage the risk of your account according to your settings such as automated set the stop loss, take profit, automated close the position of total loss or profit greater than the preset input. You also can set your target equity, it will close all positions when it meet the desired target. The followings are the input parameters: Equity Target To Close and Delete All Orders ($) Equity Limit To Protect (Close All) Appl
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This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
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This is a full automated Multi-Currency Trading System based on price action analysis, algorithm and logic functions to find out what the STRONGEST currency is and what the WEAKEST currency is, then pairing and focus on that symbol pair to trade. It is combined with Breakout Trading Strategy and Loss Recovery Trading Function instead of Stop Loss. This Expert Adviser can also give traders the overview about the whole currency market in specific time frame series and traders can make their own de
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Ruengrit Loondecha
3831
Ruengrit Loondecha 2022.09.03 04:26 
 

After improving and sort out configurations, so easy to understand and good covering uitility that i loving so much.

yong2015
95
yong2015 2017.06.20 09:51 
 

Good utility and easy to use when attached to only one currency pairs, you can control all pairs being traded. However, you shall understand more about the setting whether it can fit with your trade strategy or EA. The author is very patient to explain and give generous support.

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