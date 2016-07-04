Loss Recovery Trading Robot

This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence.





How It Work?

If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first position. If the market hit the target (up trend or down trend) the EA will close all positions of that symbol. If the market does not hit the target price, the EA will open other turns in the sequence. So, using this EA as a background you will have one way in and two ways out (up or down is does not matter).





Advantage

Max loss recovery for 5 symbols

Manual open trade

Hidden and Show Stop Loss and Take Profit (SLTP)

Break even function include

Trailing stop function include

Smart Input Safe Mode

Easy setup





Parameters

Close by: select close all for account profit hit or single symbol profit hit;

Account Profit % to close all: input your target profit (%) of your floating profit to close all positions;

Account Loss % to close all: input your loss (%) of your floating profit to close all positions;

Recovery Zone (in point): input your range to open recovery position in the opposite direction, please refer to the screen shot to understand the principle; ;

; Target To Close All (in point): input your target range to out with profit, please refer to the screen shot to understand the principle;

Max turn rounds: input your maximal turns that allow EA to open the opposite positions





Recommendation

Low spread broker

Swap is need to concern

Happy Trading!

Tony D. Pham,