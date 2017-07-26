Searches for information on the ticker on which the program is running.

If the data is not found, it offers to use the search.

Search by ticker - the ticker must be written in quotation marks, for example: "BA" or "ba".

Search by company name - the company name should be written without quotation marks, for example: Apple or ford.

All found options are displayed in the "Experts" tab.

To display data on the chart, you need to enter the found number from the Experts tab (which is in square brackets) with the sign # for example: № 241 or #241.

The numbers you have entered are remembered.

if you want to change the previously selected number, then when the program asks "is this the right company?", you need to click no, and then find and enter a new number.

to clear all pinned numbers, delete the "Custom Ticker List" file at the path "MQL5\Files\Corporate Report".