Angry bull Option Binary

1

Angry Bull Option Binary

 

This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are

Settings

  1. Initial Batch Value
  2. Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital
  3. Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest
  4. PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated
  5. Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options
  6. MagicNumber = It is good to use different values if you are going to use it in more than 1 pair.

Strategies:

Strategy 1 - Parabolic

As soon as the first trend of the parabolic arises it will give the entry

  1. ActivateEst1 = If true will Activate parabolic strategy
  2. ReverseParabolic = If it is On it will reverse orders

Strategy 2 - Crossing Averages

He's going to check in as soon as the averages cross.
  1. QActivarEst2 = If true will Activate the strategy of crossing averages
  2.  PeriodoMediaRapida
  3. PrecoAppedMediaRapida
  4. MethodMediaRapida
  5. PeriodoMediaLent
  6. PrecoApplyMediaLent
  7. MethodMediaLenta


Strategy 3 - Macd

It will enter as soon as the price is higher or less than zero.
  1. EnableEst3 = If true will Activate macd strategy
  2. MACDFast, New Drive
  3. MACDSlow, New Year
  4. MACDSignal
  5. ReverseMacd = Reverse Orders

Strategy 4 - Suport & Resistance

It will open the orders as soon as it touches the price of suport or resistance.
  1. EnableEst4 = If True will Activate Suport and Resistance strategy
  2. NumCandlesCalculoSR s= Candle numbers that will be used to calculate support and resistance
  3. PointsDistanceSR = This is the number of points that the price has to advance as soon as you touch the support and resistance to open the orden, you can leave 0 if you don't want to use it.
  4. ReverseSr= Reverse Orders


Strategy 5 - Value Chart

The famous value chart strategy, as soon as it reaches the configured value it will open an order.
  1. ActivatingEst5= If True will Activate the Value Chart strategy
  2. Overbought
  3. Oversold
  4. ReverseValue= Reverse Orders

Strategy 6 - Bollinger

He's going to come in as soon as the price plays in Bolinger's bands.
  1. ActivatingEst6= If True will Activate the Bolinger Bands strategy
  2. PeriodoBollinger, New Year
  3. DeviationsBollinger
  4. ReverseBollinger= Reverse Orders


Strategy 7 - Candles

It will enter as soon as there is a sequence of candles of the same color, you can use to give an entry for or against the trend
  1. ActivateEst7= If True will Activate candle strategy
  2. NumCandles = Number of candles followed that have to have to enter
  3. Reverse= Reverse Orders

Settings 2

It will enter as soon as the price is higher or less than zero.
  1. Martingales - To interrupt, place 0
  2. Activatingale = If true will activate the martingale
  3. FastMartingale = If it is true it will use the martingale on the next candle, if false it will use only on the next signal
  4. Porc Count ProfitParar = If it reaches the % percentage set of profit it will stop operating.
  5. PorcContaPrejuizoParar = If it reaches the % percentage set of Prejudge it will stop operating.
  6. Return value = Payout amount for backtest



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3.67 (3)
Utilities
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5 (4)
Utilities
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4 (3)
Utilities
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TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
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Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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sade7777 2023.08.11 03:29 
 

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