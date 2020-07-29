Angry bull Option Binary
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Angry Bull Option Binary
This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are
Settings
- Initial Batch Value
- Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital
- Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest
- PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated
- Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options
- MagicNumber = It is good to use different values if you are going to use it in more than 1 pair.
Strategies:
Strategy 1 - Parabolic
As soon as the first trend of the parabolic arises it will give the entry
- ActivateEst1 = If true will Activate parabolic strategy
- ReverseParabolic = If it is On it will reverse orders
Strategy 2 - Crossing Averages
He's going to check in as soon as the averages cross.
- QActivarEst2 = If true will Activate the strategy of crossing averages
- PeriodoMediaRapida
- PrecoAppedMediaRapida
- MethodMediaRapida
- PeriodoMediaLent
- PrecoApplyMediaLent
- MethodMediaLenta
Strategy 3 - Macd
It will enter as soon as the price is higher or less than zero.
- EnableEst3 = If true will Activate macd strategy
- MACDFast, New Drive
- MACDSlow, New Year
- MACDSignal
- ReverseMacd = Reverse Orders
Strategy 4 - Suport & Resistance
It will open the orders as soon as it touches the price of suport or resistance.
- EnableEst4 = If True will Activate Suport and Resistance strategy
- NumCandlesCalculoSR s= Candle numbers that will be used to calculate support and resistance
- PointsDistanceSR = This is the number of points that the price has to advance as soon as you touch the support and resistance to open the orden, you can leave 0 if you don't want to use it.
- ReverseSr= Reverse Orders
Strategy 5 - Value Chart
The famous value chart strategy, as soon as it reaches the configured value it will open an order.
- ActivatingEst5= If True will Activate the Value Chart strategy
- Overbought
- Oversold
- ReverseValue= Reverse Orders
Strategy 6 - Bollinger
He's going to come in as soon as the price plays in Bolinger's bands.
- ActivatingEst6= If True will Activate the Bolinger Bands strategy
- PeriodoBollinger, New Year
- DeviationsBollinger
- ReverseBollinger= Reverse Orders
Strategy 7 - Candles
It will enter as soon as there is a sequence of candles of the same color, you can use to give an entry for or against the trend
- ActivateEst7= If True will Activate candle strategy
- NumCandles = Number of candles followed that have to have to enter
- Reverse= Reverse Orders
Settings 2
It will enter as soon as the price is higher or less than zero.
- Martingales - To interrupt, place 0
- Activatingale = If true will activate the martingale
- FastMartingale = If it is true it will use the martingale on the next candle, if false it will use only on the next signal
- Porc Count ProfitParar = If it reaches the % percentage set of profit it will stop operating.
- PorcContaPrejuizoParar = If it reaches the % percentage set of Prejudge it will stop operating.
- Return value = Payout amount for backtest
SAVE YOUR MONEY. NO SELLER RESPONSE