Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel

4.89

INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

There are 5 functions of this indicator:

  1. Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices;
  2. Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount);
  3. It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Total profit for the selected currency;
  4. It shows the current open position, its lot (volume), the number of positions, the profit of positions in points, dollars, percent;
  5. Shows additional information on the chart for open deals. It shows stop loss and take profit levels and the goals of these stop levels;
  6. Writes information to log files when a transaction is opened on a symbol, a transaction is closed, a transaction is modified;
  7. Plays a sound file when opening a deal, closing a deal, modifying a deal;
  8. Sends an informational message to the phone (PUSH Notification) when opening a transaction, closing a transaction, modifying a transaction.

Main characteristics

  • The name of the currency pair, The presence of an open position on the symbol, its type and lot size.
  • Ask and Bid prices in a readable format;
  • Profitability of a current position in Dollars, points and percent from the current deposit;
  • Current spread (If the spread floating in the name is (F));
  • The current minimum indent for stop orders and pending orders;
  • Swap short positions and Swap long positions;
  • The cost of 1 point of price movement in the deposit currency of the current installed lot in the terminal for this position;
  • Distance to stop loss in points and in dollars;
  • Distance to take profit in points and dollars;
  • Daily Profit or loss in dollars for this currency pair today in the Currency of the deposit as well as a percentage of the current balance;
  • Weekly Profit or loss in dollars for a given currency pair for the current week;
  • Monthly Profit or loss in dollars for a given currency pair for the current month;
  • Annual Profit or loss in dollars for a given currency pair for the current year;
  • Everything available by history;

Other features:

  • In the input parameters option: Show \ Hide prompts, when you hover over the buttons, 
  • as well as the language of prompts English Русский / 中国 / Português Español Deutsch / 日本語;
  • This indicator can be used in the multi-character mode of 1 chart;
  • The parameter of the string type of the currency pair name:  SymbolToShowCustom - by default it accepts the currency of the chart;
  • This indicator can be used with other panels and experts from our collection;
Other features: 
  1. Language = 0; -> Tips (ToolTips) and Text language;
  2. HintShow = true; -> Tooltips when hovering over buttons;
  3. ShowInfoPosition = true; -> Show info about pos and SL / TP on chart;
  4. SymbolToShowCustom = ""; -> Custom name symbol to trade with PAD;
  5. MagicNumber = "777"; -> Magic number of opened positions and orders;
  6. UseAllMagicFromAllAccount = true; -> Work with all magics on symbol;

Expforex,Vladon,Indicator,Utility

Reviews 11
Calogero Vella
2480
Calogero Vella 2024.03.28 13:42 
 

very useful and nice design. Thanks a lot

Nepomnjashchy
78
Nepomnjashchy 2023.12.16 02:24 
 

Как по мне так очень удобно все в одном месте спасибо разработчику за такие продукты

Saulius Urbonavicius
118
Saulius Urbonavicius 2023.10.11 08:50 
 

Спасибо большое !

Recommended products
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the Basic Theme Builder indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 5. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT4 version The Basic Theme Builder indicator i
FREE
Volatility SL TP
Arturs Kveps
5 (1)
Indicators
Volatility SL TP is an on-chart indicator for MetaTrader 5 that uses current market volatility to calculate and display possible Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. By clicking a candle, the indicator shows the Entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a risk-based lot size calculation in a clear visual format. 1. How it works The Entry price is taken from the selected candle close or from the current live candle price, depending on where the projection is created. The indicat
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
SpreadMeter OGT Free
Dmitriy Gurenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows the current spread of the symbol, the minimum, average and maximum values for the current bar in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators. Has two modes of operation: fixing the system spread, or calculating the spread as the difference between the "Bid" and "Ask" prices on each incoming tick. Parameters  The indicator has a single input parameter: Type of calculation  - type of spread calculation. It can take the following values:  System spread  - the spread value
FREE
Candle Time Spread
Lam Tran
Indicators
The Candle Time Spread indicator is designed to smoothly display the remaining time of the current candle and the spread fluctuations. It offers full customization options, allowing you to control the appearance of the countdown timer, including size, color, and position relative to the candle, across all timeframes. Please leave a positive review. Candle Time Indicator, Spread Clock, Spread Counter, Spread Alert, Candle Timer, Candle Clock, Candle Timer for MT5, Time Candle, Timer Candle. Can
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Indicators
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
MAFX Trading Manager
Mark Anthony Noblefranca Nazarrea
5 (1)
Utilities
MAFX Trading Manager Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface. This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without r
FREE
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Indicators
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 v1.01 Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 is a multi-market and multi-timeframe confirmation dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Instead of opening many charts and checking indicators individually, Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator brings 9 markets, 5 technical indicators and 7 timeframes together in one easy-to-read dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders quickly identify bullish, bearish and mixed market conditions and compare confirmation across different symbols and t
FREE
Kiwi Trade Session Indicator
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Indicators
Kiwi Trade Session Indicator MT5 Kiwi Trade Session Indicator is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify the major global trading sessions directly on the chart. The indicator displays the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York sessions using clear visual session zones. It also provides current session information, session high and low levels, trading range and a countdown to the next session. The interactive chart panel allows traders to show or hide individual sessi
FREE
SMC Price Action Patterns Indicator
Bo Wang
Indicators
SMC Price Action Patterns - MT5 Indicator Product Description MetaTrader 5 custom indicator SMC Price Action Patterns A chart overlay indicator for traders who want a structured view of Smart Money Concepts, market structure shifts, order block patterns, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, and key multi-timeframe price levels directly inside MetaTrader 5. BOS and CHoCH Internal and Swing Structure Order Block Finder Input-Controlled FVG Colors EQH and EQL Premium and Discount Zones Product Ov
FREE
Lines Profit Loss MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.62 (13)
Indicators
The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products   here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the averag
FREE
WaSpread MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaSpread MT5 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
FREE
RsiCrossSma
Thiago Gomes Cavalcanti
5 (2)
Indicators
Esse indicador é a combinação do  RSI (IFR) com Média Móvel Simples aplicada o RSI em um único indicador para facilitar a criação de alguma estratégia. Fiz esse indicador para que um único indicador contenha os buffer necessários para implementar alguma EA. Descrição dos Buffers para o EA, Buffer 0 -> Valor do RSI Buffer 1 -> Valor da média móvel aplicada ao RSI
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilities
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement. This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status,
FREE
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
Indicators
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
Spread Candle Clock Pro
Federico Ruben Vissio
5 (1)
Utilities
Spread Candle Clock is a clock that displays the remaining time of the current candle along with the spread in real time directly on the chart. Features: Real-time candle countdown. Live spread (SP) display. Adjustable size. Customizable colors. Configurable position in all four corners. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes. Includes a button to minimize to a small panel.
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Indicators
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
Alpha Edge Pro
Jestoni Santiago
5 (2)
Indicators
Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
FREE
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (8)
Indicators
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
Felicien Badou Diouf
Utilities
Free Global Stop Loss and Take Profit Setter with Break Even Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the symbol, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — it never opens or closes a trade. Set your SL and TP distance in points, click once, and every position on the current symbol is protected. The break even button moves stops to entry (or a configurable num
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
3.9 (10)
Experts
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (50)
Indicators
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Account Statistics
TPS Akademie UG
Indicators
Account Statistics – Dashboard for Trading Statistics in MetaTrader 5 Account Statistics is an analysis and reporting tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays the most important metrics of your trading account directly on the chart and enables structured evaluation of your performance over various time periods. The product is aimed at traders who want to systematically analyze their results and document them in a transparent way. Features The integrated dashboard displays the most important trading
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (159)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.63 (32)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (16)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
More from author
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
TickSniper for MetaTrader 5 — High-Speed Tick Scalper with Automatic Parameter Adaptation A professional fully automated tick scalper that automatically adapts its working parameters to the current trading instrument. TickSniper for MetaTrader 5 is built for traders who want a fast, intelligent, and nearly ready-to-run trading system without manually adjusting dozens of settings for every currency pair. The Expert Advisor analyzes quote flow, tick speed, spread behavior, and symbol specificatio
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Exp5 SafetyLock PRO for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK for MetaTrader 5 — premium protective locking and risk-management system SAFETYLOCK for MT5 is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically creates an opposite protective pending order for an already opened position. When a trader or another Expert Advisor opens a trade, SAFETYLOCK can place a protective Buy Stop or Sell Stop at the specified distance. If the market moves against the original position, this order is activated and forms a controlled safety lock structure.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Experts
The Swing model-based trading strategy involves placing two opposing pending orders with increased lots. As the market price moves in a certain direction, one of the orders is triggered while the lot size of the other is increased.  This approach allows traders to capture profit while minimizing risks, making it a reliable way to trade forex, stocks, and commodities. The use of this strategy in financial trading has been widely recognized for its ability to facilitate informed decision-making,
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Exp5 Trail Partial Close PRO MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
Premium Partial Close and Trailing Stop assistant EA for MetaTrader 5. Automatically closes part of a profitable position during a rollback and continues managing the remaining volume with smart trailing logic. Exp Trail Partial Close PRO for MT5 is a professional trade management Expert Advisor designed to protect floating profit step by step. The EA tracks an open profitable position, fixes profit levels as price moves forward, waits for a controlled rollback, then closes a selected part of
Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
2 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper for MetaTrader 5 — Smart Trading Robot Built for Precision AI Sniper is a powerful and intelligent trading robot for MetaTrader 5 , designed for traders who want more than a basic Expert Advisor. It combines advanced market logic, adaptive trading behavior, and smart entry timing to help identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities in fast-moving markets. AI Sniper is a self-optimizing MT5 trading system created to analyze the market in real time, react to changing conditions,
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.53 (30)
Utilities
The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. Convenient and complete functionality for testing trading skills is now available in the strategy tester as well. Forex Tester Pad is a trading simulator for strategy tester. Trading using indicators. The main functions of our utility        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize    
FREE
Averager FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.64 (14)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 5 — professional averaging and position series management system A powerful Expert Advisor designed to average positions that move into drawdown, with support for additional entries both against the trend and in the trend direction. This product is made for traders who need more than a simple averaging tool — it is a flexible position-management solution for controlling a trade series, improving the average entry price, and managing the entire basket toward a common prof
Exp Tick Hamster MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.59 (17)
Experts
Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 5 — Fully Automatic Trading Expert Advisor Trading without complicated setup. Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor created for traders who want a simple, ready-to-run solution with automatic internal optimization for any trading symbol. This product is designed for users who prefer a clean start, minimal setup, and a trading system that adapts its internal logic automatically. Install it on a chart, set the lot size, and let the algorithm
Exp Assistant 5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.77 (126)
Utilities
Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
FREE
Exp Tick Hamster MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.62 (13)
Experts
Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 4 — Fully Automatic Trading Expert Trading without complicated setup. Tick Hamster is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want a simple, ready-to-run solution with automatic internal optimization. The system is built for users who prefer to start quickly, avoid deep parameter tuning, and use an Expert Advisor that adapts its logic to the current trading symbol. Install it, set your lot size, and let the algorithm work. Tick Ha
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (6)
Libraries
EAPADPRO Library for MetaTrader 5 is a free professional interface library for adding a modern information panel to your Expert Advisor. The library is created for MQL5 developers who want to give their trading programs a cleaner, more informative and more professional visual presentation directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors often contain complex logic, multiple settings, Magic number filters, order execution rules and strategy values. EAPADPRO helps present this info
FREE
Profit or Loss Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 5 — automatic profit and loss control for your trading account A professional risk-management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically close positions when the total profit or total loss reaches your predefined level. The Expert Advisor can monitor open trades, calculate floating profit or loss, apply profit trailing, and close positions according to your trading rules. This is not just a simple close-all script. It is a complete a
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.43 (63)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.42 (12)
Utilities
Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
FREE
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
TickSniper for MetaTrader 4 — High-Speed Tick Scalper with Automatic Parameter Adaptation A professional fully automated Expert Advisor for tick scalping that automatically adapts its working parameters to each currency pair. TickSniper for MetaTrader 4 was created for traders who want a fast, intelligent, and practically ready-to-use trading system without manually optimizing dozens of settings for every instrument. The Expert Advisor analyzes current quotes, tick arrival speed, symbol specifi
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (28)
Experts
Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA  The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions. You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package. Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal. You can also download The X EA for the MetaTrader 4 terminal  The X f
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.52 (27)
Utilities
Trade copier for МetaТrader 4. It copies forex trades, positions, orders  from any accounts. # It is one of the best МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5, МТ5   -   МТ4   trade copiers today. #  The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. High operation speed. Tough error handling. A powerful set of features. #  All these qualities are combined in a single program - EXP - COPYLOT . #  The program can be run on multiple terminal b
FREE
Ind5 Extra Report Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.77 (35)
Utilities
Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is very popular.        MT4 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them. Analyzing trades by mont
FREE
Exp Assistant 4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (76)
Utilities
AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions. All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart. If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the
FREE
Filter:
Juh Ar
116
Juh Ar 2024.04.10 14:27 
 

Really nice and neat indicator that shows a bunch of basic info that is really useful. Been using it for years, I love it!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.04.10 15:40
Thank you
Calogero Vella
2480
Calogero Vella 2024.03.28 13:42 
 

very useful and nice design. Thanks a lot

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.03.28 13:43
Thank you ))
Nepomnjashchy
78
Nepomnjashchy 2023.12.16 02:24 
 

Как по мне так очень удобно все в одном месте спасибо разработчику за такие продукты

Saulius Urbonavicius
118
Saulius Urbonavicius 2023.10.11 08:50 
 

Спасибо большое !

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.10.11 11:25
👍
Razian Nur
231
Razian Nur 2023.07.23 03:57 
 

The Best for Monitor Many pair ...

Maurizio Francia
322
Maurizio Francia 2023.07.08 17:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.07.08 18:00
Professional account report FREE
🔹 ExtraReportPad MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15056
🔹 ExtraReportPad MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36730
↔️↔️↔️FULL GUIDE for ExtraReportPad : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/688893
↔️↔️↔️FULL GUIDE for ExtraReportPad : https://www.expforex.com/publ/11-1-0-185
Marco Engstermann
19362
Marco Engstermann 2022.09.16 15:20 
 

Useful Pad , Thank you

Mye Mechanic351
39
Mye Mechanic351 2022.07.19 10:02 
 

This's so awesome, useful helper. It's placed on my need instead of showing toolbox. No bug and working fine. Thanks a lot!

KATTY2010
196
KATTY2010 2022.07.12 02:52 
 

util

LanaL
64
LanaL 2021.06.16 12:31 
 

Почему-то для МТ5 невозможно найти индикатор свопов, хотя для МТ4 таких полно. С трудом нашла Ind5, но тут слишком много ненужной мне информации, т.к. это целая информационная панель. И вроде как можно свернуть ненужные окна, но они возвращаются снова при малейшем движении. В общем, заказала такой индикатор своему сыну-программисту :)). Но автору спасибо, что хоть в каком-то виде информация о свопах существует без необходимости лазить в дебри характеристик валютных пар

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.06.16 12:34
Спасибо большое. В маркете можно размещать только массовый продукт, который должен быть интересен многим. Поэтому я собрал максимум информации в одной панели.
Marco
567
Marco 2019.06.20 03:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review