The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes:

1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators

User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed

User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed





2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs

User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols

User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed

This mode uses one of the standard indicators selected by User





In both modes, User is able to set each timeframe with a specific coefficient. The purpose is to give more impact to certain timeframes according to User need. An alert (Sound/PopUp/Email/Push) can be set when User's defined level is reach.

Wish you great trading with this tool!