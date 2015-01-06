FFx Watcher PRO

The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes:

1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators

  • User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed
  • User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed


2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs

  • User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols
  • User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed
  • This mode uses one of the standard indicators selected by User


In both modes, User is able to set each timeframe with a specific coefficient. The purpose is to give more impact to certain timeframes according to User need. An alert (Sound/PopUp/Email/Push) can be set when User's defined level is reach.

Wish you great trading with this tool!

