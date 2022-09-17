GlodWinner

GLOD Winner EA is the most efficient EA on the market. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and predicting situations. When applied to trading in financial markets, this means that not only quotes are used for analysis, as in the case of trading robots, but also any other data that the user considers necessary. In addition, all the original information can be combined in any proportions. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions. It has an auto lot settings which makes this EA more reliable and most profitable



