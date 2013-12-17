Exp TickSniper

3.97

Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately.

  1. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming.
  2. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread.
  3. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm.
  4. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function of averaging positions is triggered.
  5. In extreme cases, positions opened by TickSniper are accompanied by a stop loss. If the auto trading system cannot gain a minimum profit, then positions are closed by a stop loss one by one.
  6. The system automatically defines favorable stop loss and take profit levels, as well as the distances of averaging positions, trailing stop distance, etc.
  7. The EA obtains data on these parameters from a currency pair specification, the current prices and other factors that are a part of our strategy.

    Recommended trading account:

    • Recommended deposit    LOW RISK   of $ 1,000  with a minimum lot 0.01  3 currency pairs (eg EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY);
    • Recommended deposit    MEDIUM RISK  of $ 300  with minimal lot  0.01  on 1 currency pair (eg EURUSD);
    • Recommended deposit    HIGH RISK   of $ 100  with minimal lot  0.01  on 1 currency pair (eg EURUSD);
    • ECN , Floating Spread, Leverage 1: 300 and above;
    • TIME FRAME DOES NOT MATTER
    • Any currency pairs, we trade on EURUSD USDJPY USDCHF

    How it works?

    1. Download TickSniper to your terminal;
    2. Set on the chart of any currency pair (for example EURUSD);
    3. Turn on the Autotrade button and "Allow live trading";
    4. Do not change the settings, Advisor is automatic!

    Important

    • It works on the currency pair, o which chart it is attached.
    • Timeframe does not matter.
    • A floating spread is recommended. A zero spread is forbidden!
    • Each open position is accompanied by a stop loss,
    • the averaging function and additional opening.
    • The cumulative position (a series of open positions) has its trailing stop.
    • If the position or series of positions goes into profit, the EA sets a breakeven point. If the price rolls back, such a position is closed by breakeven.
    • The EA calculates the spread based on averaging the last ticks.

    FAQ

    1. The EA works not on all brokers! It depends on the speed of quotes in the terminal. You can download the demo version.
    2. The EA does not work in the strategy tester due to quote speed. Check the system on real chart.
    3. The EA operation is based on spread increase or decrease, as well as quote rate, therefore, it may show different results on different brokers.
    4. The EA is fully automated.

    EXTRA

    Attention! All parameters are set by default! These are the optimal parameters and are not recommended for re-configuring them!

    Expforex, Vladon,

    Reviews 43
    alforwin
    138
    alforwin 2023.05.16 08:39 
     

    Установил советник 9-го мая. По сегодняшний день - великолепная система! Огромное спасибо автору! Впервые за десяток лет не переживаю за депозит! Браво! Единственное небольшое замечание (может быть я просто не понимаю логики советника) - стоплосс далековато от цены и не подтягивается за нею вплотную, на этом теряется достаточно большая доля прибыли. во всём остальном - отлично!!!

    Tivea
    24
    Tivea 2023.04.21 19:07 
     

    Best robot ever! The support is always good.

    Snowflake Trading
    687
    Wilhelm Alexander Rettig 2022.08.04 20:06 
     

    Have it run on a 4500 Euro real ecn Account and it works great. I only Use the 3 forex pairs like in the subscription. I make over a hundred Euro a day. Thanks a lot.

    Recommended products
    Euro Gift EurUsd M15
    Marek Kupka
    3 (5)
    Experts
    Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
    FREE
    Dax H4 Algobot
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) H4 TF. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on  BREAKOUT of the MOMENTUM  after some time of consolidation. It uses    STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT . To catch as much profit as possible there is also a    TRAILING PROFIT function provided. Every Friday at 9:00 pm we are closing trading to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset valu
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Experts
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Safetygrid
    Montien Charoenpong
    Experts
    This EA  Can run EURUSD,GBPUSD, AUDUSD at Time frame H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with DOJI+BB to be confirm  for Entry MM with Grid system open not over 5 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimize new  every time with your balance your risk Remark: Setting I will send to you after you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money management plan
    Your Accountant
    Iurii Kuksov
    Experts
    .. .. .. input double Lots      = 0.2 ; input int Magic        = 234 ; input int Slippage     = 50 ; input int StopLoss     = 1000 ; input string _a7      = "Guardian of the Working Window" ; //--------------- input string __Symbol = "" ; //--- input int PlusPoints   = 2000 ; input int TralingStep  = 100 ; input int bX = 500 ; input int sX = 500 ; input int bY = 500 ; input int sY = 500 ; //--- input string _Time = "Setting the time" ; // ##### input int Morning     = 1 ; input int MorningX    =
    BuckWise
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
    CCI and ATR Trader
    Evgeniia Terekhova
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
    FREE
    MavericksProPlus
    Langtha Prosanta Daudung
    Experts
    The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.82 (65)
    Experts
    Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
    Srs Robot
    Steve Zoeger
    Experts
    SRS Forex Robot https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4   Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading. The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs. You can also join the Telegram Channel here https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFh-bzBp5byr0RnYFw 100 % automated different settings available simple TP and SL Trailing Stop Martingale For ALL Pairs For All Time Frames Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market. The EA uses 3
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (29)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
    Opposite market
    Hafis Mohamed Yacine
    Experts
    Opposite market “Always go with the trend. Education is imparting of information to the mind and the shaping of the mind and of the personality” – Richard Weaver When many of us started trading Forex several years ago there was very little information about Forex trading systems available on the Internet. But thanks to the internet, we can now download this strategies that are inculcated within this different systems  Opposite market V.1.0, will surely give you what you desire for you investme
    StepperNewVision
    Evgenii Matveev
    Experts
    Stepper new vision New grid advisor with martingale and reverse orders. Orders with a paired reverse order are trailing until the specified profit is reached. The TP line is also trailed for maximum possible profit. In case of a drawdown, the mechanism for decreasing the lot of "drained" orders is activated. New orders are opened by an oscillator signal and filtered by a trend indicator. When building the grid, the martingale principle is used with a constant rate of change in the lot. Warning!
    Great Ox EA
    Hatem Koshok
    Experts
    Great Ox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts. It is programmed to use various trading systems, such as trending, hedging, neural network, etc. SL and TP are always present. The expert strategy is to collect the previous trend data of the pair then to try to match the previous trend with different strategies like hedging, neural network to get the optimum place for the orders. Meanwhile a neural network function is present to determine if the current trend is
    Benj hybrid EA mararm
    Benjamin Allip
    Experts
    BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
    Ea Kogoro Trend
    Pham Xuan Can
    Experts
    EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
    Gridingale
    Arthur Hatchiguian
    4.33 (6)
    Experts
    Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
    FREE
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    Exotic Adv
    Ivan Simonika
    Experts
    Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
    Boster
    Langtha Prosanta Daudung
    Experts
    The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
    MMM Fibonacci Retracement
    Andre Tavares
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The EA Strategy: This EA strategy is based on Fibonacci Retracement Calculations to produce it's own signals and trade automatically. It was built for those traders who loves and trust Fibonacci Retracement Levels. In finance, Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. They are named after their use of the Fibonacci sequence. Fibonacci retracement is based on the idea that markets will retrace a predictable portion of a move, after whic
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT4
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    Experts
    DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (MT5) - AI Trading EA / Trading Robot for Forex, Gold EA (XAUUSD) and Crypto ℹ️ℹ️ Main info and results in MT5 version : Check it out here ℹ️ℹ️ Stop watching charts. Start living your life. You didn’t get into trading to be chained to a screen. You got into it for freedom: time freedom, flexibility, and peace of mind. DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is built for traders who want automated execution powered by real AI models, with serious risk controls and transparent live tracking. PRI
    Dax M30 Trendline
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M30 timeframe, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the TRENDLINE after some time of consolidation.   It uses STOP  pending orders with    FIXED Stop Loss and FIXED Take Profit . To catch more profit there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset valu
    Pullback Cobra
    Kenji Yamamura
    Experts
    This trading strategy was built based on back testing in MetaTrader 4 and has shown high effectiveness on the M1 and M30 charts of XAUUSD. The features and benefits of this strategy are numerous. First of all, MagicNumber can be used to identify unique trades. This ensures that each trade is accurately identified, even when operating multiple strategies simultaneously. Additionally, by adjusting the BBBarOpensPeriod1 and BBBarOpensPeriod2 parameters, you can control the bandwidth and adapt to
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (20)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (13)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Jesko
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    Experts
    esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
    Gold Emperor EA
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    Experts
    The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.87 (30)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (2)
    Experts
    One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
    ORIX mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
    Gold Medalist
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
    Gold Mining EA
    Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
    Experts
    Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
    FXbot mt4
    Marek Kvarda
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
    Swap Master MT4
    Thang Chu
    Experts
    Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
    Gold Garden MT4
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (31)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was release
    GoldZ AI
    Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
    Experts
    GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.81 (42)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    CyNera MT4
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.87 (15)
    Experts
    CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
    The Simple Worker
    Anatoliy Ryzhakov
    Experts
    The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold. The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money. Inside, it includes: a limit on the maximum number of orders; a profit target for the whole basket in account currency; equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed. It is not a “magic button”, but a tool f
    AlphaCore System MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
    More from author
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
    Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3 (3)
    Experts
    Our team is thrilled to introduce Trading Robot, the cutting-edge Smart Trading Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader terminal. AI Sniper is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT5 . It leverages a smart algorithm and advanced trading strategies to maximize your trading potential. With 15 years of experience in trading exchanges and the stock market, we have developed innovative strategy management features, additional intelligent functions, and a user-friendly graphical inte
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (58)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.58 (72)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.87 (31)
    Utilities
    Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
    Profit or Loss Pad
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.27 (11)
    Utilities
    Closing positions in MetaTrader 5 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function.   CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing You can enable the  Virtual stops (Separate Order) , calculating and closing for  BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , closing and calculating  all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , enable trailing for profit ( Trailing  Profit) Positions are closed based on a value  in deposit currency, points, % and drawdown . The appl
    Exp SafetyLock PRO
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.57 (28)
    Utilities
    SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
    Exp Tick Hamster MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.59 (17)
    Experts
    Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
    Exp Assistant 5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.77 (122)
    Utilities
    Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
    FREE
    Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.27 (11)
    Experts
    Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 5. Builder of strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 4 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicat
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (59)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
    Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.5 (28)
    Utilities
    The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. Convenient and complete functionality for testing trading skills is now available in the strategy tester as well. Forex Tester Pad is a trading simulator for strategy tester. Trading using indicators. The main functions of our utility        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize    
    FREE
    Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.5 (6)
    Libraries
    Library to add the Information Panel to your Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. We can not guarantee that the information and interface of the program will give you a profit on deals, but we will definitely say that even the simplest interface of the program can strengthen the first impression. Detailed description and instructions for adding our panel to your Expert Advisor are in our blog: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction Detailed description of our panel and instructions for using EAPADP
    FREE
    Averager FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.62 (13)
    Utilities
    Exp-Averager  is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades. The adviser can open additional positions on the trend and against the trend! Includes an average trailing stop for a series of positions! They are increasing and decreasing the lot. A popular strategy for bringing unprofitable positions to the average Price.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test
    Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.06 (17)
    Experts
    Universal indicator advisor for MetaTrader 4 with a wide range of functions, working on standard indicators. Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor. Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set. Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters. More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements. For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar. Links: The X for MetaTrader 5
    Exp Swing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.49 (57)
    Experts
    It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
    FREE
    Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Experts
    The Swing model-based trading strategy involves placing two opposing pending orders with increased lots. As the market price moves in a certain direction, one of the orders is triggered while the lot size of the other is increased.  This approach allows traders to capture profit while minimizing risks, making it a reliable way to trade forex, stocks, and commodities. The use of this strategy in financial trading has been widely recognized for its ability to facilitate informed decision-making,
    Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.4 (10)
    Utilities
    Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
    FREE
    Exp4 Duplicator
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.5 (22)
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor repeats trades and positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 4 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals ! Increases the lot of other EAs. The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop.        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Tes
    Exp THE X FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.79 (29)
    Experts
    Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA  The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions. You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package. Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal. You can also download The X EA for the MetaTrader 4 terminal  The X f
    Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.52 (27)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for МetaТrader 4. It copies forex trades, positions, orders  from any accounts. # It is one of the best МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5, МТ5   -   МТ4   trade copiers today. #  The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. High operation speed. Tough error handling. A powerful set of features. #  All these qualities are combined in a single program - EXP - COPYLOT . #  The program can be run on multiple terminal b
    FREE
    Exp Assistant 4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.88 (76)
    Utilities
    AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions. All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart. If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the
    FREE
    Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4 (5)
    Experts
    Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 4. Builder strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader 4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 5 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicator
    Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
    Ind5 Extra Report Pad
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.76 (34)
    Utilities
    Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is very popular.        MT4 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them. Analyzing trades by mont
    FREE
    Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.89 (19)
    Utilities
    The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. The latest version of the utility offers advanced features for traders to manually test their trading strategies. With the strategy tester, you can now evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategies in a simulated environment. This functionality allows you to analyze the performance of your trading techniques and refine them to improve your trading skills. Moreover
    FREE
    Exp5 Duplicator
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.75 (8)
    Utilities
    Expert Advisor Duplicator repeats trades/positions a preset number of times on your account  MetaTrader 5 . It copies all deals opened manually or by another Expert Advisor. It is possible to increase the lot size of the signals. Copies signals and increases the lot from signals! MQL5 Signal Lot Increase; The following functions are supported: custom lot for copied trades, copying StopLoss, TakeProfit, use of trailing stop and much more.        MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To
    Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.89 (9)
    Indicators
    INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. There are 5 functions of this indicator: Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices; Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount); It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Tot
    FREE
    Ind4 Extra Report Pad
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.62 (39)
    Utilities
    Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 4. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is quite popular nowadays. However, the greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.        MT5 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex Analyzing
    FREE
    Filter:
    Ermes68
    19
    Ermes68 2023.09.11 11:04 
     

    Very bad and Waste of money, EA. I don't advise anybody to buy it. It does not do what they promise.

    alforwin
    138
    alforwin 2023.05.16 08:39 
     

    Установил советник 9-го мая. По сегодняшний день - великолепная система! Огромное спасибо автору! Впервые за десяток лет не переживаю за депозит! Браво! Единственное небольшое замечание (может быть я просто не понимаю логики советника) - стоплосс далековато от цены и не подтягивается за нею вплотную, на этом теряется достаточно большая доля прибыли. во всём остальном - отлично!!!

    pollian
    99
    pollian 2023.05.01 10:37 
     

    Hi, I bought the EA about 2 weeks and running the trading test on the "demo account". How do set the "Stop Loss " in the item " Manual Set"? I have a deficit of over $75.

    I have read the manual from the website, and know the EA setting automatically to run, but I want to change the "Stop Loss" setting to fix my need.

    What I can set on the manual trading? Could you check my setting file for me? and how can send my file to you?

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.05.01 11:25
    Hello. If you want to change stoploss, you can use StopLossManual,
    Tivea
    24
    Tivea 2023.04.21 19:07 
     

    Best robot ever! The support is always good.

    Jake Chen
    106
    Jake Chen 2022.10.21 03:21 
     

    May I ask if this EA can be used in XAU USD?

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.10.21 07:38
    The Expert Advisor can be used on any symbol.
    asaens15
    2126
    asaens15 2022.09.19 06:10 
     

    Per comment(s) by author in Sept 2022, author is no longer supporting his product and not making needed changes or investigating possible solutions to user problems.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.09.19 09:24
    I do that support whenever possible. I can't make changes to my products. but always willing to answer questions.
    Snowflake Trading
    687
    Wilhelm Alexander Rettig 2022.08.04 20:06 
     

    Have it run on a 4500 Euro real ecn Account and it works great. I only Use the 3 forex pairs like in the subscription. I make over a hundred Euro a day. Thanks a lot.

    Laimenkee
    15
    Laimenkee 2022.04.12 17:22 
     

    Hi vendor, do you know why the backtest results are so different from real account and demo. the open positions seem like random. Im so confused whether i should use it or not... Please figure out how to match the bt results, thank

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.04.12 17:45
    Hello. https://www.expforex.com/publ/english_guide_and_article/exp_ticksniper_and_good_santa_automatic_advisor_tick_scalper/11-1-0-196 Why does the advisor not work in the strategy tester? Because the strategy tester works with the history and the base on incomplete quotations, the spread in the strategy tester is fixed (Exception only for MT4). Therefore, in the strategy tester, there are no situations of sharp movements of quotations. There are no sharp price leaps that a broker assumes when trading on the market. Because the advisor is working on the spread and the sharp jumps in quotes and prices, it can not be checked on the strategy tester. Please download the demo version of the Expert Advisor and test it on the demo account, at least.
    chiru mukherjee
    27
    chiru mukherjee 2021.08.16 20:53 
     

    It is ok, but even using VM for Meta trader 4 to run 24*5, after a certain time, after evening , Even I have change the timing to all Time but still there were no trade/ order that is taking place, why it is happening. I am attaching the file

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.08.16 21:02
    ⚠️⚠️⚠️ FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️⚠️⚠️
    ==================================================
    inconito75
    187
    inconito75 2021.07.09 10:56 
     

    hello Vladislav Andruschenko, EA has been working very well for a few days, the broker that you advise you forex

    robot my country is not accepted, so I chose icmarket raw trading account,

    leverage 1: 500, am I good to go please?

    sorry, this is not how to see the spreads, I take a screenshot

    This info https://www.icmarkets.com/fr/trading-accounts/raw-spread-account

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.07.09 10:59
    Hello. Thank you. What spread you have on icmarkets ? Because this broker not accepted on my country for real accounts.
    Positive_trader
    39
    Positive_trader 2021.05.27 10:02 
     

    Overall this EA is good but I'm not convinced it works on all currency pairs. It was working all fine for me and I was really hoping to make a ROI. However, I placed it on the EURZAR currency pair and behold! if I didn't check on time, my account would have been blown to pieces. I used the demo on many currency pairs but I don't remember demoing on EURZAR so is my big error.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.05.27 10:05
    Hello. Thank you for your feedback.
    The EA WORKS on any currency pair.
    But the profitability of a currency pair does not depend on the advisor, but on this currency pair.
    I only work on 3 EURUSD USDJPY USDCHF currency pairs but they are not always profitable. This is forex.
    wescx005
    67
    wescx005 2021.05.20 18:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.05.20 18:16
    Hello. thanks for the feedback. Yes, you can install the program on 10 computers! Each license can be installed on 10 computers or windows. without limitation on the number of terminals and trading accounts.
    [Deleted] 2020.12.08 23:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Naser
    1243
    Naser 2020.11.30 20:35 
     

    Thank you, for reducing the price. And even if the product was excellent, no one would become a millionaire

    Joel Boily
    34
    Joel Boily 2020.09.20 15:47 
     

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDoM8vGZccM (Copy/paste link above) Week #1: EXP ticksniper Pro live test mql5 vps. USGFX Real standard vip account,1:500, 0.03 lot size, 7 pairs EURUSD,USDJPY,AUDUSD,GPBUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF High risk test :-) lol the test fail !!! This EA should not use grid averaging to manage wrong signal trades ... Only stop loss would be good

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 17:41
    This Expert Advisor uses averaging and stop loss. everything works automatically. if something doesn't work for you, please attach a full report.
    Please write to comment section How to do it FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️
    Daniel Gruber
    717
    Daniel Gruber 2020.09.03 19:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 17:36
    Why does the advisor not work in the strategy tester? Because the strategy tester works with the history and the base on incomplete quotations, the spread in the strategy tester is fixed (Exception only for MT4). Therefore, in the strategy tester, there are no situations of sharp movements of quotations. There are no sharp price leaps that a broker assumes when trading on the market. Because the advisor is working on the spread and the sharp jumps in quotes and prices, it can not be checked on the strategy tester. Please download the demo version of the Expert Advisor and test it on the demo account, at least. Can I test the EA  in the strategy tester? If you do not want to believe my experience, then you can test the adviser on the MT5 terminal and set a random delay and set the type: Each tick is based on Real ticks! But you must be aware and understand that the strategy tester is the inaccurate trading results of the EA  for the reasons described above! The Expert Advisor works at the speed of quotes. This means that the Expert Advisor catches swift movements of a currency pair, usually on the news, and earns profit on such sharp movements! Strategy Tester cannot simulate real trading. Therefore, the Strategy Tester can give opposite trading results, even if you have been trading on this account for a specific time, the strategy tester can show other results! Tick ​​scalper is contraindicated for Strategy Tester! If I created a tester grail, then I would not trade on a live account! I trade and test my advisors only on real trading accounts! I do not trust the strategy tester! On the strategy tester, you can check the correct operation of the algorithm, but you cannot hope for 100% coincidence of the trading results between the strategy tester and the real trading account!
    Sven Walden
    339
    Sven Walden 2020.05.24 23:06 
     

    Nach 4 Wochen testen auf Real Konten bei 3 verschiedenen Brokern kann ich für TickSniper Pro nur 5 Sterne vergeben. Je nach Broker habe ich die Einstellungen verändert und bin sehr zufrieden. Danke für den guten Job.

    VU TRONG DAI Vu
    267
    VU TRONG DAI Vu 2020.04.27 17:59 
     

    After 1 month of using the free version, I decided to buy your paid version, hope it works, I installed for 3 pairs of GU, EU, AND UCHF

    Hanxyork
    841
    Hanxyork 2020.02.03 02:50 
     

    Finally I found an EA that makes money!!!!! Mr. Vladislav is very professional, customer service oriented and he knows what he does. His wide experience definitely is a huge factor also.

    Thank you very much for putting this product available and keep up with the good work.

    nicolas BORNEMAN
    56
    nicolas BORNEMAN 2019.11.19 11:09 
     

    it's a great robot, we make a lot of profits and Mr VLADISLAV immediately answers the question, I recommend this robot.

    123
    Reply to review