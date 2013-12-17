Exp TickSniper
- Version: 25.977
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately.
- The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming.
- The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread.
- The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm.
- If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function of averaging positions is triggered.
- In extreme cases, positions opened by TickSniper are accompanied by a stop loss. If the auto trading system cannot gain a minimum profit, then positions are closed by a stop loss one by one.
- The system automatically defines favorable stop loss and take profit levels, as well as the distances of averaging positions, trailing stop distance, etc.
- The EA obtains data on these parameters from a currency pair specification, the current prices and other factors that are a part of our strategy.
- The full MetaTrader 5 version: Exp-TickSniper MT5 PRO FULL
- TickSniper - Full Description + DEMO + PDF
Recommended trading account:
- Recommended deposit LOW RISK of $ 1,000 with a minimum lot 0.01 3 currency pairs (eg EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY);
- Recommended deposit MEDIUM RISK of $ 300 with minimal lot 0.01 on 1 currency pair (eg EURUSD);
- Recommended deposit HIGH RISK of $ 100 with minimal lot 0.01 on 1 currency pair (eg EURUSD);
- ECN , Floating Spread, Leverage 1: 300 and above;
- TIME FRAME DOES NOT MATTER
- Any currency pairs, we trade on EURUSD USDJPY USDCHF
How it works?
- Download TickSniper to your terminal;
- Set on the chart of any currency pair (for example EURUSD);
- Turn on the Autotrade button and "Allow live trading";
- Do not change the settings, Advisor is automatic!
Important
- It works on the currency pair, o which chart it is attached.
- Timeframe does not matter.
- A floating spread is recommended. A zero spread is forbidden!
- Each open position is accompanied by a stop loss,
- the averaging function and additional opening.
- The cumulative position (a series of open positions) has its trailing stop.
- If the position or series of positions goes into profit, the EA sets a breakeven point. If the price rolls back, such a position is closed by breakeven.
- The EA calculates the spread based on averaging the last ticks.
FAQ
- The EA works not on all brokers! It depends on the speed of quotes in the terminal. You can download the demo version.
- The EA does not work in the strategy tester due to quote speed. Check the system on real chart.
- The EA operation is based on spread increase or decrease, as well as quote rate, therefore, it may show different results on different brokers.
- The EA is fully automated.
EXTRA
Attention! All parameters are set by default! These are the optimal parameters and are not recommended for re-configuring them!
Expforex, Vladon,
Установил советник 9-го мая. По сегодняшний день - великолепная система! Огромное спасибо автору! Впервые за десяток лет не переживаю за депозит! Браво! Единственное небольшое замечание (может быть я просто не понимаю логики советника) - стоплосс далековато от цены и не подтягивается за нею вплотную, на этом теряется достаточно большая доля прибыли. во всём остальном - отлично!!!