How to install an Expert Advisor and indicators to the MetaTrader terminals

How to Install an Expert Advisor, Indicator, Script, or Library in MetaTrader

A practical installation guide for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 users.

This guide explains how to install Expert Advisors, indicators, scripts, library files, and SET files in MetaTrader. It also explains how to check AutoTrading, allow live trading, understand the EAPADPRO status panel, and fix the most common reasons why an Expert Advisor does not trade.





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For MetaTrader 4 Install EX4 files, indicators, scripts, libraries, and SET files in the correct MQL4 folders. For MetaTrader 5 Install EX5 files, indicators, scripts, libraries, and SET files in the correct MQL5 folders. For MQL5 Market Install from MQL5 Market





Video guide: installation and first launch





Important note before installation If you purchased an Expert Advisor or utility from the MQL5 Market, the best method is to install it directly from the MetaTrader terminal. Market products are activated through your MQL5 account and should not be copied manually like ordinary EX4 or EX5 files. Read the MQL5 Market installation guide





Quick Navigation

Expert Advisor Indicator Script / Library / SET Open Data Folder

Copy EX4 or EX5 to Experts

Attach EA to chart

Enable AutoTrading

Check smile/status panel Copy EX4 or EX5 to Indicators

Restart MetaTrader

Attach indicator from Navigator

Check indicator parameters Scripts go to Scripts

Libraries go to Libraries

SET files are loaded from EA Inputs

Use Strategy Tester for safe checking





1. Open the MetaTrader Data Folder

In MetaTrader, open the main menu and select File → Open Data Folder. This is the safest way to find the correct terminal folder, especially if you have several MetaTrader terminals installed on the same computer.

Open Data Folder from the MetaTrader File menu





2. Copy the Expert Advisor File to the Correct Folder

Copy the Expert Advisor file to the correct folder:

MT4 Expert Advisor: MQL4 / Experts

MQL4 / Experts MT5 Expert Advisor: MQL5 / Experts

MQL5 / Experts MT4 Indicator: MQL4 / Indicators

MQL4 / Indicators MT5 Indicator: MQL5 / Indicators

MQL5 / Indicators Scripts: MQL4 or MQL5 / Scripts

MQL4 or MQL5 / Scripts Libraries: MQL4 or MQL5 / Libraries

MetaTrader folders for Experts, Indicators, Scripts, and Libraries





You can also copy the file through the folder where MetaTrader is installed, but using Open Data Folder is usually more reliable because MetaTrader may store working files in a separate user data directory.

Alternative MetaTrader installation folder example





3. Restart MetaTrader and Attach the Expert Advisor to the Chart

After copying the file, restart MetaTrader. Then open the Navigator window, expand Expert Advisors, find your EA, and drag it onto the chart.

You can open several charts and attach Expert Advisors separately to each chart if your strategy requires multiple symbols or timeframes.

Attach the Expert Advisor from Navigator to the chart





4. Allow Live Trading in the Expert Advisor Settings

When the EA settings window opens, enable Allow live trading. Without this permission, the Expert Advisor may be attached to the chart but will not be allowed to open, close, or modify trades.

Enable Allow live trading in Expert Advisor settings





5. Enable AutoTrading / Algo Trading

Press the main AutoTrading or Algo Trading button in the top MetaTrader toolbar. The button must be enabled. If it is disabled, trading functions in Expert Advisors are blocked by the terminal.

AutoTrading button enabled in MetaTrader





You can also open EA properties by double-clicking the smile icon on the chart or by pressing F7.

Open EA properties from the smile icon or F7





Expert Advisor settings with trading permission enabled





6. Check the Smile Icon and Expert Advisor Status

After installation, the Expert Advisor should show a working smile or a correct status indication on the chart. If the smile is not correct, trading may be disabled in the terminal, in the EA settings, or by broker/account restrictions.

Correct Expert Advisor smile status





EAPADPRO Status Panel: Green and Red Status

Many ExpForex Expert Advisors create an information panel called EAPADPRO after installation. This panel helps you understand whether the Expert Advisor is working correctly or why it has stopped trading.

Status Meaning EA Works The Expert Advisor is active. It can wait for a signal, manage open trades, modify orders, or follow its trading algorithm. EA Does Not Work The Expert Advisor is stopped or blocked. The next status line usually explains the reason.





EAPADPRO: Expert Advisor works correctly





EAPADPRO: Expert Advisor does not work





Common Reasons Why an Expert Advisor Does Not Trade

Status / Problem What it means What to check Stop TRADING You pressed Stop Trading in the EA panel. Press Start Trading again if you want the EA to continue its algorithm. ONLY MODIFY The EA is allowed to modify existing trades, but it will not open new trades. Disable Modify Only if you want the strategy to process new entry signals. AutoTrading Check Terminal-level automated trading is disabled. Enable AutoTrading / Algo Trading on the main toolbar. Allow Live Trading Check Trading is not allowed in the EA settings. Open EA properties with F7 and enable Allow live trading. INVEST The account is connected with an investor password. Log in with the main trading password. NoSymbol Trading is not available for the current chart symbol. Open Market Watch, show all symbols, and use the correct broker symbol with suffix if needed. NOEATRADE The broker, server, or account does not allow Expert Advisor trading. Check account permissions, server restrictions, connection status, and broker conditions.





AutoTrading toolbar examples Enabled Disabled





Allow live trading checkbox example





Testing the Expert Advisor in Strategy Tester

Before running an Expert Advisor on a real account, test it in the Strategy Tester. Press Ctrl + R, select the Expert Advisor, choose the symbol and settings, then start the test. Use visualization if you want to see how the EA behaves on the chart.

Recommended: test every Expert Advisor on a demo account or in Strategy Tester before using it on a real account. Pay attention to spread, commission, stop level, execution, leverage, symbol specification, and broker restrictions. How to test EA in Strategy Tester





Example: using Exp TesterPad in Strategy Tester





Example: using Exp Averager





How to Install an Indicator

Indicators are installed almost the same way as Expert Advisors, but the file must be placed in the Indicators folder.

Copy the indicator file EX4 or EX5 to MQL4 / Indicators or MQL5 / Indicators. Restart MetaTrader. Open the Navigator window. Open Indicators or Custom Indicators. Drag the indicator onto the required chart.

Install and attach an indicator in MetaTrader





How to Install a Script

Scripts are single-action tools. They are copied to the Scripts folder and launched manually from the Navigator.

Copy the script file EX4 or EX5 to MQL4 / Scripts or MQL5 / Scripts. Restart MetaTrader. Open Navigator. Open the Scripts section. Drag the script onto the chart.

How to Install a Library File

Library files are copied to the Libraries folder. They are usually used by Expert Advisors, indicators, or programming modules.

Copy the library file EX4 or EX5 to MQL4 / Libraries or MQL5 / Libraries. Restart MetaTrader. The library is installed and can be used by the program that requires it.

EAPADPRO Library Our panel can be used as a library in your own Expert Advisor project. This is useful for developers who want to add a professional information panel to their MetaTrader program. EAPADPRO Library: add the panel to your EA





How to Load a SET File into an Expert Advisor

A SET file stores Expert Advisor input parameters. You can load it from the EA properties window.

Run MetaTrader. Open Navigator. Attach the Expert Advisor to the required chart. Right-click on the chart and select Expert Advisors → Properties, or press F7. Open the Inputs tab. Click Load. Select the SET file and click Open. Check the loaded parameters and click OK.

Open Expert Advisor properties to load a SET file





Load a SET file from the Inputs tab





Recommended Installation Checklist

# Check Result 1 File copied to the correct MQL4 or MQL5 folder EA, indicator, script, or library appears in Navigator 2 MetaTrader restarted after copying files New files are visible in the terminal 3 EA attached to the correct chart symbol The EA panel or smile appears on chart 4 Allow live trading enabled The EA is allowed to use trading functions 5 AutoTrading / Algo Trading enabled The terminal allows automated trading 6 Broker symbol and account permissions checked No symbol/account restriction blocks trading 7 Strategy Tester or demo account used first Settings are checked before real trading





Risk Warning Any Expert Advisor, indicator, script, or trading utility must be tested before real account usage. Trading involves risk. Incorrect installation, wrong symbol selection, disabled AutoTrading, unsuitable broker conditions, aggressive settings, or wrong SET files can lead to unexpected trading behavior. Always start with a demo account, read the documentation, check logs, and use conservative risk settings.









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