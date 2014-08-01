Trade Copier Pro

Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.

The copier allows copying to local and remote receivers at the same time. Each provider account can copy to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers at the same time. If you want more remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro version, which allows unlimited remote receivers.

This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Trade Copier Pro MT5.

- For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free.

- For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5.

- For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader.

- If you only need copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier.

- If you only need copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier MT5.

- If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro.

- If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro MT5.

- If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro.

- If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5.


Highlight features:

    - Copy to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts.
    - One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers
    - One receiver can receive trades from multiple providers.
    - One provider can copy separate signals through separate channels.
    - Provider/Receiver can manage his Receiver/Provider list via powered database managing system without additional tool (add, remove, edit, enable/disable, set expiry).
    - The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.
    - Receiver list can be edited either inside MT4 or by exported .csv file.
    - Switchable between Remote mode (copy over internet) and Local mode (copy within the same PC/Server).
    - Switchable between Trade protocol (copy trades) and Signal protocol (send/receive signal alert only).
    - In Remote mode, the copier still send signals to local receivers at the same time.
    - Allows to filter copy SL and TP.
    - Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
    - Allows inverted copying.
    - Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.
    - Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.
    - Push comment to copied trades at receiver account.
    - Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.
    - Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
    - Real-time control panel.
    - Easy and friendly interface.

    • For further assistance, please contact me via Telegram: @AutoFxPro
    Manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735129
    LKZ
    1477
    LKZ 2025.11.06 10:21 
     

    I faced an issue and seller resolved it quickly by updating the app. Thank you.

    Davegee
    126
    Davegee 2023.06.30 10:43 
     

    Excellent trade copier and apart from a couple of minor niggles as detailed in comments has worked exactly as described.

    49080896
    370
    49080896 2022.09.29 18:37 
     

    A very good product!! Copies very fast(almost instantaneous in Local mode). My only complaint is that sometimes when I set it up on a reciever, if fails to show the enable button, and thus no copying is possible. But if can get it onto the receiver, Whoosh!! Away it goes. And for that 5 enthusiastic stars!

    LKZ
    1477
    LKZ 2025.11.06 10:21 
     

    I faced an issue and seller resolved it quickly by updating the app. Thank you.

    alshamy
    113
    alshamy 2023.09.04 11:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Davegee
    126
    Davegee 2023.06.30 10:43 
     

    Excellent trade copier and apart from a couple of minor niggles as detailed in comments has worked exactly as described.

    49080896
    370
    49080896 2022.09.29 18:37 
     

    A very good product!! Copies very fast(almost instantaneous in Local mode). My only complaint is that sometimes when I set it up on a reciever, if fails to show the enable button, and thus no copying is possible. But if can get it onto the receiver, Whoosh!! Away it goes. And for that 5 enthusiastic stars!

    Vu Trung Kien
    37843
    Reply from developer Vu Trung Kien 2022.10.01 04:31
    The status button (Enable/Disable) is always at the bottom of the panel. If your chart window is too narrow, you must stretch it to reveal the whole panel and you will see the button.
    Morard Kevin
    1506
    Morard Kevin 2022.02.23 10:16 
     

    Very good EA for trading copy! Thank you

    Kalimann73
    231
    Kalimann73 2021.04.05 17:28 
     

    well I need to complain, I followed the directions and it was coping for the 1st day on a VPN then it just quit. I tried everything reinstalled it and every thing. it says I cam connected to the provider but yet it is not taking any trades. this is very frusterating and I am ready to look for another copier as this one is not working for some reason. I keep getting Error #133

    Vu Trung Kien
    37843
    Reply from developer Vu Trung Kien 2021.04.05 19:31
    Please note that error #133 indicates that your account is blocked from using EAs by your broker. You can try any other EA on your account and see that no EA can trade on your account. You can check error codes here: https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes It's not the copier's problem. You should ask your broker to unblock your account for using EAs. I hope you can check this and give a fair review.
    HO YUEN DAVID SIN
    1819
    HO YUEN DAVID SIN 2021.03.10 08:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Fxpro Trader Technical
    1141
    Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.02.25 18:12 
     

    Excellent Trade Copier Ea , Kevin always prompt to reply any questions, I had been using it for a while now , it has all the functions you need, there is no need to look elsewhere , this is by far one of the best trade copier I have used. Recommended to all. AA++

    BLAS RUIZ HERNANDEZ
    911
    BLAS RUIZ HERNANDEZ 2021.02.06 13:22 
     

    I use this software since nearly 2 years, very easy to use, any doubt will be answered by the coder fast, very good comunication! In my case I had a specific problem not related with this software, but the seller gives me perfect advices and helps me a lot! Many Thanks and congratulations for all your work which helps all of us!

    Brian Smith
    1319
    Brian Smith 2020.10.28 03:51 
     

    This is an amazing Copier I use it for all of my trading signals. I am currently running the MetaTrader Developer Virtual Server. Please note when using this trade copier system to select VPS or Virtual Server on the input tab when loading the EA to the charts. Vu has always done an amazing job for risk management tools like his Money Manager EA and his News Trader Pro. He is always receptive to feedback and will communicate through any technical issues traders may come across. 5 stars across the board!

    Javier Leito
    102
    Javier Leito 2020.07.10 19:26 
     

    Very good Product, and nice service, simple and easy

    Kelly Yuliana Contreras Navas
    93
    Kelly Yuliana Contreras Navas 2019.01.08 06:18 
     

    Es práctica si necesitas replicar a pocas cuentas... Si necesitas replicar masivamente a una cartera de clientes este EA no soporta esa operativa ya que debes instalar un MT4 por cada cuenta receptora...

    Roni Yehuda
    797
    Roni Yehuda 2018.10.18 07:44 
     

    It is look good but suddenly it stops copy.

    Verner Nielsen
    593
    Verner Nielsen 2018.03.05 22:10 
     

    05.03.2018: The author is very responsive and that would be a 5 star review. But the server http://copy.autofxpro.com was down for several hours 14.02.2018 so copying was interrupted but it was fixed within several hours. I have been using TCP on two instances of MT4 to copy trades to one account, on one for copying forex pairs and on the other MT4 to copy indexes (DE30, US30) but where the base contract has differed by a factor of 100x between the provider and receiver so a conversion factor of 0.01 has been used instead of 1.0 for the forex pairs.

    What I found out is that it is crucial to have a good CPU power on whatever you are running it. If your VPS is running at almost 100% you'll lose connection to the provider more often so in the options menu of MT4 do 3 things:

    1.) uncheck 'enable news' under 'Server' 2.) Uncheck 'Enable' under Events 3.) and most important under Charts set 'max bars history' to 20000 and 'max bars in chart' to 5000

    That will reduce quite some of the CPU power MT4 takes up. And always keep the MT4 window minimized in the task bar.

    09.12.2017: This is a very good utility for copying across accounts locally or worldwide. The setup is fairly easy and copy speeds are very fast locally but on my side are sometimes delayed up to some seconds when going around the globe. It might have some issues with copying both locally and externally and when running several instances of TCP on one platform or even several platforms on the same VPS it seems to have trouble but I need to test this to find out.

    What I would greatly appreciate is an option to select different scale factors for each pair. This is due to the fact that some brokers have 10 times higher contract sizes on eg. XAUUSD and GER30 which is also referred to as DE30. So to select that when a trade on broker A for 10 lot GER30 should be copied to broker B as 1 lot would be nice.

    But overall a very nice copying utility. Definitely worth a buy!

    Brett Jones
    3211
    Brett Jones 2017.02.18 06:30 
     

    Good overall functionality. It can copy trades on local machine and copy to remote accounts on different servers and VPS. The performance has been very good overall. There have been a couple of hours only where the remote signal was delayed, but this has been twice in about 5 months.

    Local copy speeds are very fast. Remote copy speeds for me have been very fast, usually within about 250 milliseconds. An excellent tool!!

    [Deleted] 2015.06.20 08:43 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    mark docherty
    1209
    mark docherty 2015.06.14 00:06 
     

    Seems like a very good programme hopefully it works in the long run, I would suggest downloading both copier and receiver from SAME site. Easy to use thanks again!

    Update:

    Kevin is very professional and is quick to answer any queries that I had.

    He would be a great asset to any provider and also receiver.

    My trade copier reached max capacity and I needed a solution to be able to add new clients, him and his team created a customized copier for myself to allow unlimited clients to be added and the job was completed quickly preventing problems happening and the loss of clients and also for a reasonable price.

    Superb thanks guys!!

    Qing Long Yang
    1924
    Qing Long Yang 2015.06.08 06:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Han Siang Yong
    447
    Han Siang Yong 2015.02.28 03:03 
     

    Very cool EA. Simple to use interface and works well. One thing that I wasn't clear on but was clarified quickly is that your receivers download the free accompanying app Trade Receiver Free at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6140

    Eduardo Bolinches
    429
    Eduardo Bolinches 2015.02.19 13:05 
     

    Wonderful EA. Very simple and easy to use!

    Reply to review