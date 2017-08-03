Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There is less noise on these time frames. The price is more stable according to the trend. Also, on large time frames, each price movement after the signal is hundreds, and sometimes thousands of points. In this case, the spread and swap of the broker minimally affect the result. On small timeframes, the spread and swap of a broker strongly influence the indicator. Therefore, on small timeframes, the indicator is effective only with minimal broker commissions. If your broker has a high commission, you are better off trading on large time frames.





Forex Gump features

no signal repainting

no delays

shows when to open/close trades

works on all currency pairs and timeframes





What you get when buying this indicator

the ready-made trading system





Parameters

Information - display extra info and logo.

Short_Wave - trend wave amplitude.

period - indicator period.

Period_Ma - filter period.



