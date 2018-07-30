Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5

4.5

EAPADPRO Library for MetaTrader 5 is a free professional interface library for adding a modern information panel to your Expert Advisor.

The library is created for MQL5 developers who want to give their trading programs a cleaner, more informative and more professional visual presentation directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors often contain complex logic, multiple settings, Magic number filters, order execution rules and strategy values. EAPADPRO helps present this information in a structured panel so the user can understand the current state of the program faster and more clearly.

EAPADPRO for MT5 is a free library. You can use it to improve the interface, information output and visual quality of your Expert Advisor.

Full step-by-step integration guide: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction

Detailed description of the EAPADPRO panel: EAPADPRO Information Panel

MetaTrader 4 version: EAPADPRO Library for MT4

MQL5 Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/expforex


Professional interface for MT5 Expert Advisors

EAPADPRO allows you to add a visual information dashboard to your Expert Advisor without creating a complete panel system from scratch.

The panel can show important information about your EA, current symbol, account, strategy values, Magic number logic, trading permissions, notifications and optional one-click trading controls.

  • Modern information panel directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart;
  • Display of Expert Advisor name, version, logo and author information;
  • Display of selected input parameters and important strategy values;
  • Magic number filtering for the information shown in the panel;
  • Support for MT5 order filling type settings;
  • Optional BUY / SELL trading block with one-click control;
  • Notifications, logs and error information for better transparency;
  • Cleaner and more professional presentation of your trading product.


Why this library is useful

A trading robot can have powerful logic, but without a good interface the user may not understand what the Expert Advisor is doing.

With EAPADPRO, your EA can display key information directly on the chart. This makes the product easier to understand, easier to support and more attractive for users who prefer clear visual feedback.

The library does not provide trading signals and does not change your strategy logic. It is designed to improve the interface, information display and user experience of your MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.


Integration process

The integration process consists of 10 practical steps. Each step is explained in the detailed instruction article.

  1. Install the EAPADPRO library from the MQL5 Market;
  2. Open your MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor source code;
  3. Open the example file from the step-by-step guide;
  4. Add the required code blocks to your EA;
  5. Connect initialization, tick, trade and chart event functions;
  6. Customize the panel for your own product;
  7. Compile and test the result in MetaTrader 5.


EAPADPRO personalization

You can adapt the panel to match your own Expert Advisor:

  1. versionea - version of your Expert Advisor displayed in the panel;
  2. BMPLOGO - your 60x60 BMP logo displayed on the panel;
  3. icon - icon of your Expert Advisor shown in the terminal properties;
  4. defEANAME - name of your Expert Advisor displayed in the panel;
  5. YourName - your name or nickname displayed in the panel;
  6. copyright - copyright information shown in the Expert Advisor properties;
  7. CreateInputs - function for displaying selected external input variables on the panel;
  8. CreateStrategy - function for displaying selected strategy values on the panel;
  9. MagicForEaPadPRO - Magic number filter for panel information;
  10. MagicForEaPadPRO_Open - Magic number assigned to positions opened from the panel;
  11. CommentForEaPadPRO - comment assigned to positions opened from the panel;
  12. TypeFillingForEaPadPRO - order filling type used for MT5 trading operations;
  13. ShowBuySell - option to show or hide the one-click BUY / SELL trading block.

You can also configure external variables:

  1. ShowEaPadPro - show or hide the EAPADPRO panel;
  2. FontName - font used by the panel.


Terms of use

The EAPADPRO information panel library for MetaTrader 5 is free, but it is distributed with attribution to the author.

If you use this library in an Expert Advisor, indicator or another trading product that you publish, sell or distribute, please add the following attribution to your product description:

  1. The EAPADPRO information panel was developed by Expforex.
  2. All rights to the EAPADPRO panel belong to Vladislav / Expforex.
  3. The author of the EAPADPRO panel is not responsible for the Expert Advisor, indicator or strategy that uses this panel.
  4. The EAPADPRO panel is intended only to provide additional visual and trading information inside MetaTrader.


Important notice

EAPADPRO is an interface and information library. It does not open trades by itself unless you connect and enable the corresponding control functions in your Expert Advisor.

The library does not guarantee profit, does not replace your trading strategy and does not provide trading signals.

Use EAPADPRO to make your MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor more informative, more user-friendly and more professional.

Reviews 11
Benjamin Afedzie
4109
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:08 
 

great product

Seth Tetteh
2746
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:47 
 

not bad

Nepomnjashchy
78
Nepomnjashchy 2023.12.16 02:08 
 

Пока все классно. тестируют

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EA Toolkit is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installation
Native Websocket
Racheal Samson
5 (6)
Libraries
An   easy to use, fast,  asynchronous   WebSocket library  for MQL5. It supports: ws://   and   wss://  (Secure "TLS" WebSocket) text   and   binary   data It handles: fragmented message  automatically (large data transfer) ping-pong   frames  automatically (keep-alive handshake) Benefits: No DLL required. No OpenSSL installation required. Up to 128 Web Socket Connections from a single program. Various Log Levels for error tracing Can be synchronized to MQL5 Virtual Hosting . Completely native t
GetFFEvents MT5 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
Libraries
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news   Even In Strategy Tester   . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT5 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator ba
Fast Sliding SMA algorithm
Andrei Khloptsau
Libraries
A Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a statistical indicator used in time series analysis. This indicator represents the arithmetic mean of a sequence of values over a specific period of time. SMA is used to smooth short-term fluctuations in data, helping to highlight the overall trend or direction of changes. This aids analysts and traders in better understanding the general dynamics of the time series and identifying potential trends or changes in direction.  More information you can find in Wiki 
Binance EA Connection Library
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Libraries
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API For chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional If your EA is HFT and operations on seconds chart, You may be interested in converting charts to se
SRZ Intelligent trading AI system
Guo Zhi Shi
Libraries
Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
Libraries
Applying these methods, I managed to arrive at a nuanced conclusion that is crucial to understanding the importance of unique strategies in contemporary trading. Although the neural network advisor showed impressive efficiency in the initial stages, it proved to be highly unstable in the long run. Various factors such as market fluctuations, trend changes, external events, etc. cause its operation to be chaotic and eventually lead to instability. With these experiences, I accepted the challenge
TG Risk Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader4 Version |  All Products  |  Contact   Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size c
TG Trade Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
Libraries
The following library is proposed as a means of being able to use the OpenAI API directly on the metatrader, in the simplest way possible. For more on the library's capabilities, read the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual IMPORTANT: To use the EA you must add the following URL to allow you to access the OpenAI API as shown in the attached images In order to use the library, you must include the following Hea
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
KP Trade Panel
Supol Polkun
Libraries
KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA MT5 facilitates various menus. KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA skin care in MT5 is an EA that puts the system automatically in download EA MT5 to test with demo account from my profile page while some Trailing Stop Stop Loss require more than 0 features EA determines lot or money management calculates lot from known and Stop loss TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss order Buy more AVR TS = Trailing stop plus
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Filter:
Benjamin Afedzie
4109
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:08 
 

great product

wilaim67
44
wilaim67 2025.06.20 05:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.02.06 18:05
This is spam
Seth Tetteh
2746
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:47 
 

not bad

Shigeo Sorihashi
99
Shigeo Sorihashi 2024.03.24 11:17 
 

よくわからないです？効果が今ひとるわからないのです。申し訳ありません。もう一つ成果が出ていないように思うのです。しっくりこないのです。ごめんなさい！

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.03.24 12:47
なぜ
This is spam
Nepomnjashchy
78
Nepomnjashchy 2023.12.16 02:08 
 

Пока все классно. тестируют

Pasadena.VP
14
Pasadena.VP 2022.03.15 17:33 
 

Пока тестирую. К каждому терминалу надо привыкать. Пока привыкаю. Немного неудобно - закрытие открытых позиций

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Xiaoyu Huang 2021.07.22 03:58 
 

good ！

geo6688
44
geo6688 2021.03.07 05:51 
 

супер!

hrhugd
57
hrhugd 2020.09.27 10:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Barour Bilal
2466
Barour Bilal 2019.06.17 00:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.01.07 17:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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