Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5

EAPADPRO Library for MetaTrader 5 is a free professional interface library for adding a modern information panel to your Expert Advisor.

The library is created for MQL5 developers who want to give their trading programs a cleaner, more informative and more professional visual presentation directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors often contain complex logic, multiple settings, Magic number filters, order execution rules and strategy values. EAPADPRO helps present this information in a structured panel so the user can understand the current state of the program faster and more clearly.

EAPADPRO for MT5 is a free library. You can use it to improve the interface, information output and visual quality of your Expert Advisor. Full step-by-step integration guide: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction Detailed description of the EAPADPRO panel: EAPADPRO Information Panel MetaTrader 4 version: EAPADPRO Library for MT4 MQL5 Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/expforex







Professional interface for MT5 Expert Advisors

EAPADPRO allows you to add a visual information dashboard to your Expert Advisor without creating a complete panel system from scratch.

The panel can show important information about your EA, current symbol, account, strategy values, Magic number logic, trading permissions, notifications and optional one-click trading controls.

Modern information panel directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart;

Display of Expert Advisor name, version, logo and author information;

Display of selected input parameters and important strategy values;

Magic number filtering for the information shown in the panel;

Support for MT5 order filling type settings;

Optional BUY / SELL trading block with one-click control;

Notifications, logs and error information for better transparency;

Cleaner and more professional presentation of your trading product.





Why this library is useful

A trading robot can have powerful logic, but without a good interface the user may not understand what the Expert Advisor is doing.

With EAPADPRO, your EA can display key information directly on the chart. This makes the product easier to understand, easier to support and more attractive for users who prefer clear visual feedback.

The library does not provide trading signals and does not change your strategy logic. It is designed to improve the interface, information display and user experience of your MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.





Integration process

The integration process consists of 10 practical steps. Each step is explained in the detailed instruction article.

Install the EAPADPRO library from the MQL5 Market; Open your MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor source code; Open the example file from the step-by-step guide; Add the required code blocks to your EA; Connect initialization, tick, trade and chart event functions; Customize the panel for your own product; Compile and test the result in MetaTrader 5.





EAPADPRO personalization

You can adapt the panel to match your own Expert Advisor:

versionea - version of your Expert Advisor displayed in the panel; BMPLOGO - your 60x60 BMP logo displayed on the panel; icon - icon of your Expert Advisor shown in the terminal properties; defEANAME - name of your Expert Advisor displayed in the panel; YourName - your name or nickname displayed in the panel; copyright - copyright information shown in the Expert Advisor properties; CreateInputs - function for displaying selected external input variables on the panel; CreateStrategy - function for displaying selected strategy values on the panel; MagicForEaPadPRO - Magic number filter for panel information; MagicForEaPadPRO_Open - Magic number assigned to positions opened from the panel; CommentForEaPadPRO - comment assigned to positions opened from the panel; TypeFillingForEaPadPRO - order filling type used for MT5 trading operations; ShowBuySell - option to show or hide the one-click BUY / SELL trading block.

You can also configure external variables:

ShowEaPadPro - show or hide the EAPADPRO panel; FontName - font used by the panel.





Terms of use

The EAPADPRO information panel library for MetaTrader 5 is free, but it is distributed with attribution to the author.

If you use this library in an Expert Advisor, indicator or another trading product that you publish, sell or distribute, please add the following attribution to your product description:

The EAPADPRO information panel was developed by Expforex. All rights to the EAPADPRO panel belong to Vladislav / Expforex. The author of the EAPADPRO panel is not responsible for the Expert Advisor, indicator or strategy that uses this panel. The EAPADPRO panel is intended only to provide additional visual and trading information inside MetaTrader.





Important notice

EAPADPRO is an interface and information library. It does not open trades by itself unless you connect and enable the corresponding control functions in your Expert Advisor.

The library does not guarantee profit, does not replace your trading strategy and does not provide trading signals.

Use EAPADPRO to make your MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor more informative, more user-friendly and more professional.