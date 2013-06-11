Averager FULL

Exp-Averager is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades.

  • The adviser can open additional positions on the trend and against the trend!
  • Includes an average trailing stop for a series of positions!
  • They are increasing and decreasing the lot.
  • A popular strategy for bringing unprofitable positions to the average Price.
An example of operation of the averager in an Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 terminal: Exp - TickSniper.

A universal trading adviser with the averaging function  The X

Note

  • This is not an automated trading system. 
  • It monitors your deals and averages them in case of a drawdown until you get a profit.
  • You can test the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and trade with our EAPADPRO toolbar in visual mode!

How does it work?

  1. The Expert Advisor will open a position in the same direction after the specified number of points (Distance).
  2. The volume of the position is calculated as the volume of the previous deal * LotsMartin.
  3. Also, the Expert Advisor modifies the common take profit for all deals, setting it as "The point of zero line of all positions of the same direction" + TakeProfit points.
  4. Also, it can modify the stop loss of all positions (if TrailingStopUSE = true) if the Price breaks through the level "The point of zero line of all positions of the same direction" and goes behind it for TrailingStop points.
  5. The input parameters of the Expert Advisor include MaxOrders, which is the maximum number of deals for averaging.

The Expert Advisor works on the currency pair to which the chart is attached. For example, to turn on the averaging for EURUSD, open the EURUSD chart and run the Expert Advisor.


How does additional opening work on the trend? 

Suppose

  1. You open a BUY position at a price of 1.600 ;
  2. The Price goes up to 1.700, and the current profit is +100 points;
  3. Breakeven point(Average Price) = 1.600 ;
  4. If we open the BUY position at the Price of 1.700, then our position is averaged, and the Breakeven can be set to 1.650 ;
  5. Expert Advisor opens 3 additional positions(deals).
  6. Price rollback.
  7. The Expert Advisor (EA) activates the Trailing Stop, and 5 positions gain profit to increase it.

How does averaging work against the trend? 

Suppose

  1. You open a BUY position at a price of 1.600 ;
  2. The Price goes down to 1.500, and the current loss is -100 points;
  3. Breakeven point(Average Price) = 1.600 ;
  4. To modify Stop Loss to the Breakeven level, we need to rise 100 points up trend;
  5. If we open the BUY position at the Price of 1.500, then our position is averaged, and the Breakeven can be set to 1.550 ;
  6. To close two trades, the Price must move up 50 points, not 100 points.
  7. The Expert Advisor (EA) activates the Trailing Stop, and two positions gain profit to increase it.




System Parameters

MaxOrdersOpen - the maximum number of opened orders, 0 - unlimited.

TakeProfitALL - total take profit for modification.

AllTradeTrail - Allow modification of trailing stop\breakeven\take profit for all trades, including the ones opened by the user, on the given currency pair.

SleepForOpenbetweenLastClose - delay in minutes for opening averaging trades after a trade is closed.

OpenOnly1ofBar - allows opening only 1 averaging\additional trade per bar (depends on the current TF).

OrderToAverage - the type of orders. -1 - all orders, 1 - Sell, 0 - Buy.

MagicToAverage is the magic number of the orders, and -1 is all orders.

Parameters of Averaging

Distance - distance for the opened grid positions for opening against the trend.

DistanceMartin - increase the distance for the next position in the grid. Martingale for distance.

StopLoss - stop loss for the averaging trade against the trend.

LotsMartin - volume increase for the grid of positions against the trend.

LotAdditional - an additional lot for an averaged position against the trend.

LotMax is the maximum averaging lot against the trend.


Parameters of Additional Opening

ADDITIONALDistance - the distance for additional positions opened for the grid - additional opening based on the trend.

ADDITIONALDistanceMartin - increase\decrease the distance for the next position in the grid for opening additional positions based on the trend. Martingale for distance.

ADDITIONALStopLoss - stop loss for the additional trades opened based on the trend.

ADDITIONALLotsMartin - increase the lot for the grid of positions for opening additional positions based on the trend.

ADDITIONALLotAdditional - an additional lot for the additional positions.

ADDITIONALLotMax - a maximum lot for opening additional positions.


Parameters of TrailingStop

TrailingStopUSE - use trailing stop.

TrailingStop - trailing distance, 0 - the minimum allowed.

TrailingStep - trailing step.

    Wepa11
    24
    Wepa11 2025.12.25 13:34 
     

    Best ever I seen

    adrazz
    98
    adrazz 2025.01.16 10:21 
     

    Awesome EA, just what I was looking for.

    Atila R Akdeniz
    500
    Atila R Akdeniz 2024.01.13 04:49 
     

    As always, extremely useful Utility and excellent support from Vladislav.

    Wepa11
    24
    Wepa11 2025.12.25 13:34 
     

    Best ever I seen

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.12.25 13:40
    Thank you. 😊
    Sri Ram
    43
    Sri Ram 2025.04.02 00:51 
     

    This is a good product, but after the latest update the EA stops working and as per the check in the worklogs noticed and found the below issues.

    1) The minimum balance should be 1560 dollars to maintain the margin

    2) Trade is not able to place in both the directions.

    3) In the next average it is not placing any orders so only one position is continuing without any second purchase. So it is not justifying for this bot.

    Kindly check earliest and provide your feedback

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.04.02 02:58
    Please note that the latest update did not affect the trading logic of the Expert Advisor. The margin requirement of $1560 is determined by your broker’s trading conditions and not by the EA itself. Trading in both directions is supported if your broker allows hedging. Please ensure that your account type and broker settings permit opening opposite positions. To investigate the issue with averaging and trade execution further, kindly provide a full report or detailed logs. This will help us analyze the situation and assist you more effectively.
    adrazz
    98
    adrazz 2025.01.16 10:21 
     

    Awesome EA, just what I was looking for.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.01.16 10:35
    Thank you.
    Atila R Akdeniz
    500
    Atila R Akdeniz 2024.01.13 04:49 
     

    As always, extremely useful Utility and excellent support from Vladislav.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.01.13 08:18
    Thank you very much. )
    DNkRockzzzzZ
    738
    DNkRockzzzzZ 2023.12.07 02:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Munir Sayed Yousef Ibrahim
    181
    Munir Sayed Yousef Ibrahim 2022.05.21 17:40 
     

    Its really Nice software but if You have some heavy indicator on the same chart this Program might Lag in Speed otherwise it will work Just fine its a great tool, Thank You

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.05.21 23:38
    thank. if your indicator redraws foreign objects on the chart, then this is a problem. Because of this, there may be a drawing conflict. my panel only works with its objects by text label.
    skyparc
    386
    skyparc 2021.06.29 16:15 
     

    Thank you Vlad, for Update BreakEven WithoutLOSS options in meta 5 version, now is great, also I am using VirtualTradePad another briliant and perfect usefull tool

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.06.29 16:53
    Thank you ))))
    Jakote Molemi
    207
    Jakote Molemi 2021.06.08 16:47 
     

    Hello Vladislav, great program and very useful. There is a small hickup on the operation; please assist: Each time I update parameters (especially setting new levels for averaging), the program takes very very long time to test and update, how can I fix this trouble?

    I cannot attach a screenshot here you have disabled an option to reply to you and I do not know any other channel to reach you except here.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.06.08 17:36
    Hello. Thank you. I didn't understand your mistake. are you talking about the eapadpro panel? it is updated every 10 seconds so as not to slow down the schedule. this does not affect the algorithm. please attach a screenshot or log files with the error to the discussion.
    Vitali Lebianok
    141
    Vitali Lebianok 2021.03.17 12:26 
     

    очень полезная и хорошая утилита позволяющая задать свою собственную стратегию и без лишних хлопот получать прибыль но внимательно отнеситесь при настройке к проведению тестов , а так же советую для каждой валютной пары вырабатывать отдельные настройки .ТАК ЖЕ хочу заметить что автор очень быстро и качественно помогает разобраться со всеми сложностями которые могут возникнуть при использовании хотелось бы поставить отдельно 5 звезд не только продукту но и разработчику )

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    298299
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.03.17 12:29
    Спасибо большое за отзыв. ))) Стараюсь сделать ещё информативнее
    Sammy Boy
    1342
    Sammy Boy 2020.10.28 11:59 
     

    Excellent work Vladislav! thank you

    Vasil lupanov
    721
    Vasil lupanov 2020.01.16 20:01 
     

    Vladislav is perfect in every way !!!

    Tarun Chaudhry
    2893
    Tarun Chaudhry 2018.05.09 04:06 
     

    Definitely useful. The support from Vladislav is awesome as well. Highly recommended for every trader.

    laiSSS
    535
    laiSSS 2017.02.03 10:00 
     

    Присоединяюсь к предыдущему мнению - утилита рабочая и полезная.

    Alexey Pankov
    189
    Alexey Pankov 2017.01.15 22:19 
     

    утилита рабочая. внимательно отнеситесь к настройке сетки

