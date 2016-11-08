Telegram Publisher Agent

5

Telegram Publisher Agent is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience.

Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as signals in your channel and group. All you have to do is provide the trades, the Telegram Publisher Agent will then do all the heavy lifting for you getting your trade signals out to your trading channels or groups with just a click of a button.

Telegram Publisher Agent Installation & Inputs Guide

if you want to get notifications about the EA add URL (http://autofxhub.com) MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot).

MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18985

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23946


Main Features:

  • Signal Sending - Sends signals to the user's Telegram channels and groups with customizable inputs such as Open Price, SL & TP, Prefix Comment, Suffix Comment, and more.
  • Manual Message Tab - Allows users to send custom messages with optional inputs such as chart screenshots, chart templates, custom images, and custom image paths.
  • Customizable Settings - Users can customize the messages they send based on their preferences, including the types of notifications they receive and the optional inputs they use.
  • Separate tabs for New Order Signals, Update Order Signals, Close Order Signals, and manual Message.
  • Easy to set up and use.
  • Beautiful Design: The tool features a beautiful design with a light and dark theme switch, making it easy for users to customize their trading experience.


How it works:

The Telegram tool for MetaTrader works by integrating with the MetaTrader trading platform and sending signals to the user's Telegram channels and groups. Users need to install the tool and set up their Telegram account to send the signals. Once the tool is installed, users can customize the messages they send based on their preferences. The tool also provides optional inputs such as chart screenshots, chart templates, and custom images, making it easy to share additional information with followers. With the Telegram tool for MetaTrader, traders can share their trading insights and strategies with their followers, making it an essential tool for any trader looking to build a following.


Inputs:

The interface panel is designed to facilitate efficient management of inputs, with organized tabs dedicated to specific functions. Users can easily access and utilize desired features, streamlining their trading experience.

The New Order, Update Order, and Close Order tabs have similar input options that users can customize. They can enable or disable send notifications for their orders, add a prefix or suffix to the message sent by the tool, include prices, and screenshots. The Close Order tab has additional options for including closing prices and profit/loss.

The Settings Panel allows users to manage multiple channels and groups simultaneously by adding their respective IDs with a semicolon. Users can customize headers for different order actions, send daily messages at specific times, and manage orders based on their magic number. This can help create consistent branding across messages and ensure users are only managing specific orders they want to prioritize.


Important Note:

  1. In your Telegram Channel or Group click on Administrators then click on add admin search for @MetaTrader_Publisher_Agent_bot and add it as member and admin.
  2. Go to https://web.telegram.org to get your private group or channel id, the id will be shown after the #symbol in the link, You just need to enter the letters or numbers (Ignore " - " or " @ " character).
  3. You must add the URL “https://api.telegram.org” to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow Web Request for listed URL in order to load news data from the source.
  4. Chart Template must be entered in this format: ADX without the file extension.
  5. Custom Image Path must be entered in this format: Logo.bmp (including the file extinction).
  6. The file of the custom image should be available in the terminal folder: MQL4/5> Files> Logo.bmp. 


Feel free to give your opinion about the tool .... and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done.

Please contact me for any questions or assistance here.

#tags Telegram Channel Group Signals Provider Service GUI Graphic Theme Automation Forex Expert

Reviews 3
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
3522
Hussein Adnan Kadhim 2017.07.22 11:47 
 

Very Good Work

Net profit should be by pips not point (this is too important point)

Ahmed Zaman
297
Ahmed Zaman 2017.07.12 08:56 
 

Good Job, well done, I will rate 5/5

my suggestion,

1. every Position should have ID or code

so when you close or modify any position, the code should mentioned

for example position 100001 is closed

2. Net profit should be by pips not point

3. it would be better if we add the current balance for each position

and when you close any trade the new balance will appear

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TFA Trade Manager
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Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
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Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
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NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
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Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
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Vigil Varghese
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Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
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Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 18:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hussein Adnan Kadhim
3522
Hussein Adnan Kadhim 2017.07.22 11:47 
 

Very Good Work

Net profit should be by pips not point (this is too important point)

Ahmed Zaman
297
Ahmed Zaman 2017.07.12 08:56 
 

Good Job, well done, I will rate 5/5

my suggestion,

1. every Position should have ID or code

so when you close or modify any position, the code should mentioned

for example position 100001 is closed

2. Net profit should be by pips not point

3. it would be better if we add the current balance for each position

and when you close any trade the new balance will appear

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