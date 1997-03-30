Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5

VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5

VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart.

This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, basket profit/loss control, averaging levels, ATM rules, signal monitoring, live market information, Strategy Tester workflow and VPS-oriented operation in one connected interface.

Why PRO SE is better than standard manual trading

Less routine — many common actions are available from one chart-based workspace.

— many common actions are available from one chart-based workspace. Faster decisions — positions, orders, profit, loss, exposure and risk context are visible without constant terminal switching.

— positions, orders, profit, loss, exposure and risk context are visible without constant terminal switching. Cleaner execution — open, close, reverse, lock, protect and modify trades from one structured panel.

— open, close, reverse, lock, protect and modify trades from one structured panel. More visual control — work with chart-side position information, SL/TP areas, partial levels and planned trading zones.

— work with chart-side position information, SL/TP areas, partial levels and planned trading zones. Better risk awareness — INFO, CLP, PART and AVG modules help the trader see not only the entry, but also the management plan.

— INFO, CLP, PART and AVG modules help the trader see not only the entry, but also the management plan. More disciplined workflow — instead of emotional clicking, the trader can use predefined levels, rules, filters and conditions.

— instead of emotional clicking, the trader can use predefined levels, rules, filters and conditions. Safer preparation — complex actions can be studied in the Strategy Tester before real trading.

Main modules

POS — manual market trading, Close, Reverse, Lock, SL, TP, trailing, breakeven and chart-side position control.

— manual market trading, Close, Reverse, Lock, SL, TP, trailing, breakeven and chart-side position control. ORD — pending orders, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit and Magic Target planning.

— pending orders, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit and Magic Target planning. CLP — Close Profit, Close Loss and Profit Trailing for basket-level management.

— Close Profit, Close Loss and Profit Trailing for basket-level management. PART — structured partial close levels and step-by-step position exits.

— structured partial close levels and step-by-step position exits. AVG — averaging and trend-add levels with basket protection from the average price.

— averaging and trend-add levels with basket protection from the average price. ATM — advanced rule-based trade management with actions, conditions and review logic.

— advanced rule-based trade management with actions, conditions and review logic. SIG — signal matrix, alerts, push notifications and optional signal permissions.

— signal matrix, alerts, push notifications and optional signal permissions. INFO — spread, market status, exposure, drawdown, SL/TP targets and closed P/L statistics.

Professional trading workflow

Standard manual trading often forces the trader to open several windows, calculate levels manually, move between terminal tabs and react under pressure. VirtualTradePad PRO SE brings the most important controls into one visual environment, so the trader can focus on the trade plan instead of repetitive operations.

The panel can be used for fast manual trading, scalping, intraday trading, pending order planning, basket management, partial closing, averaging level control, signal monitoring and semi-automatic trade-management scenarios. You can use only simple manual functions or gradually build a more advanced workflow with CLP, PART, AVG, ATM and SIG.

Important: VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a trading and trade-management tool. It does not predict the market and does not guarantee profit. Trading results depend on your strategy, risk management, broker conditions, volatility, execution quality and settings.

Full guide, screenshots, module explanations, testing workflow and VPS notes are available here: VirtualTradePad PRO SE full description.

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Tags: MetaTrader 5 trading panel, MT5 trade manager, one click trading, chart trading, manual trading, partial close, Close Profit, Close Loss, Profit Trailing, averaging, ATM rules, signals, Strategy Tester, MQL5 VPS, Expforex, Vladon