Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5

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AI Sniper for MetaTrader 5 — Smart Trading Robot Built for Precision

AI Sniper is a powerful and intelligent trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want more than a basic Expert Advisor.
It combines advanced market logic, adaptive trading behavior, and smart entry timing to help identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities in fast-moving markets.

AI Sniper is a self-optimizing MT5 trading system created to analyze the market in real time, react to changing conditions, and execute trades with speed, logic, and precision.

Built on years of trading and development experience, AI Sniper was designed to bring together intelligent signal processing, practical automation, and a clear, trader-friendly structure inside one professional solution.

This is not just another automated robot with a simple entry formula. AI Sniper is built around deeper market evaluation, combining technical analysis, strategic filtering, and continuous internal calculations at every price movement step.

The robot evaluates market conditions, searches for strong entry zones, and reacts to bullish or bearish momentum with carefully calculated trade execution. Its goal is not random activity — its goal is disciplined, structured decision-making.

Every part of AI Sniper is based on optimized code, strategy logic, and extensive testing. The system was developed for traders who value stability, smart trade management, and a serious approach to algorithmic trading.

With more than 15 years of experience in trading and software development, we focused on what truly matters in live trading:

  • smart market analysis instead of blind execution
  • precise trade timing for BUY and SELL decisions
  • adaptive strategy behavior in changing market conditions
  • clean and efficient internal logic for reliable operation
  • professional structure built for real traders

AI Sniper is designed for traders who want a serious automated assistant that can analyze, react, and execute with confidence.

Whether the market is trending up or down, the robot continuously processes price behavior and technical signals to detect moments where probability, timing, and structure align.

This gives you an Expert Advisor built not around noise — but around logic, discipline, and opportunity.

Why traders choose AI Sniper

  • intelligent market scanning and signal detection
  • advanced internal calculations on every price movement
  • built for volatile symbols and active market conditions
  • optimized for automated trading on MT5
  • created by Expforex with deep practical trading experience

AI Sniper is especially suitable for traders who prefer active instruments, strong price movement, and dynamic market behavior. For the best trading experience, we generally recommend volatile symbols and trading pairs.

If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that feels more advanced, more structured, and more thoughtfully engineered than ordinary Forex robots, AI Sniper deserves your attention.

Download it. Test it. Optimize it. And see how AI Sniper can transform your trading workflow.

MT4 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize All products from Expforex

Recommended Trading Environment

For more stable and active operation, we generally recommend using volatile symbols and trading pairs. AI Sniper performs best when the market provides enough movement for the algorithm to detect and act on meaningful trade opportunities.

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THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
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Filter:
Hakan Fırat
38
Hakan Fırat 2026.05.05 08:14 
 

merhaba robot satın aldım girdiler ayarlar ve kullanma kılavuznu bana mesaj atarmısınız botu 1 aydır kullanıyorum bugün özellikle çok ters yönlerde işlem açtı full zarar ve kapatıyorum kapanmuyor EA Sürekli işlem açıyor

Vladislav Andruschenko
311567
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.05.05 08:26
Please write to this bot's page in the comments section and attach any data, screenshots, log files, etc.
JuanCarlos
31
JuanCarlos 2026.02.20 21:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311567
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.02.21 05:03
Hola! Gracias por tu mensaje. En algunas versiones nuevas de MT5 hay un bug que hace que el terminal se vuelva muy lento y se congele al activar showEaPadPro. No es tu configuración. Solución: actualiza MT5 a la última versión o instala una versión estable/anterior. Instrucción completa: [https://expforex.com/universal-fix-metatrader-freeze-crashes/](https://expforex.com/universal-fix-metatrader-freeze-crashes/) Sí, el EA funciona igual sin showEaPadPro (puedes dejarlo en false). Los parámetros puedes dejarlos por defecto para empezar.
OM RAM
98
OM RAM 2025.06.19 08:10 
 

VERY BAD PERFORMANCE...........................................

Vladislav Andruschenko
311567
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.06.19 08:30
for 1 day after purchase? ✅ I’ve checked, and I see that you purchased the Expert Advisor today. That’s great — but please note: 🕒 The Expert Advisor works 24/5, not 24/7 instantly
The AI Sniper works continuously, but it doesn’t open trades immediately after activation. Instead, it waits for specific market conditions to match its internal algorithms before opening a position. 📌 No trades yet? That’s completely normal just after activation. 💡 The EA is not designed to open trades recklessly — it waits for a good opportunity. That’s what makes it intelligent and reliable over time.
DongHailongwang
21
DongHailongwang 2025.05.27 02:12 
 

怎么联系你呢？怎么设置的？

Vladislav Andruschenko
311567
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.06.01 05:43
如果您对该程序有疑问，可以在产品评论页面上撰写评论。https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118127?source=Site+Messages#edit_comment
zubenel
117
zubenel 2025.05.21 12:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311567
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.05.21 13:14
No, non sono necessarie impostazioni aggiuntive. AI Sniper è un Expert Advisor automatico che segue la propria strategia integrata ed è già configurato per operare in modo ottimale. Ti consigliamo solo di iniziare con un lotto piccolo (Lot) e, in base ai risultati, potrai adattarlo successivamente. Se desideri comunque modificare alcune impostazioni, puoi consultare la descrizione dei parametri e sperimentare diverse configurazioni.
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