VR Cub

VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss target levels, which significantly increases efficiency and ease of use. Look at the screenshots of trading using the strategy below to understand the simple rules of trading.

You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog]
You can read or write reviews at [link]
Version for [MetaTrader 5]

Rules for calculating entry points

Opening a position

To calculate the entry point you need to stretch the VR Cub tool from the last high to the last low.

If the first point is earlier in time than the second, the trader waits for the bar to close above the middle line.

If the first point is later in time than the second, the trader waits for the bar to close below the middle line.

A position is opened strictly after bar closes, according to the conditions described above.

In other words, if we are trading on an hourly chart, then the time distance from the maximum to the minimum must be more than 24 hours, the number of points between the maximum and minimum must be greater than or equal to the average price movement per day.

Maintaining and modifying market positions

There can be several open positions; each position is modified individually.

The VR Cub tool calculates recommended Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

You can set recommended levels or transfer positions to a no-loss position.

Closing positions

Positions can be closed at the established Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Closing can also be at no loss or Trailing Stop.

You can use your own options for closing positions, for example with a third-party trading robot.

Recommendations for working with the VR Cub trading strategy

Trade strictly in the direction of the daily trend.

If possible, move Stop Loss to the no-loss zone. Try to hold profitable positions for as long as possible using the Trailing Stop terminal functions.

Use a Time Frame of at least an hour. The older the Time Frame, the greater the likelihood of success.

Use your indicators additionally to increase your chances of success.

The number of bars between points when stretching the tool should be more than 24.

The size from the minimum to the maximum of the extended instrument must be greater than the average price movement for the day.

The better you follow the rules of a trading strategy, the greater the likelihood of success.

Trading strategy settings

  • < --- I --- > - Deviation of stop levels
    • Percentage of deviation for Take Profit - Percentage of deviation for Take Profit
    • Deviation percentage for Stop Loss - Deviation percentage for Stop Loss
  • < --- II --- > - Text size
    • Text size
  • < --- III --- > - Take Profit Settings
    • Color
    • Style
    • Width
  • < --- IV --- > - Stop Loss settings
    • Color
    • Style
    • Width
  • < --- V --- > - Buy settings
    • Color
    • Style
    • Width
  • < --- VI --- > - Sell settings
    • Color
    • Style
    • Width
  • < --- VII --- > - Notification settings
    • Push - notification to a smartphone
    • Alert - notification in the terminal
    • Mail - email notification
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Vitalii Zakharuk
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ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.05.24 16:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.05.24 17:34
Hello!
Can you send screenshots of your trading?
KON888
235
KON888 2021.05.05 16:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.05.24 17:34
Thank you!
Reply to review