Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient.

Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations.

This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information.

See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below:





Graphic Signals

Symbol name and arrow color

Green = Current Price above previous Daily High



Red= Current Price under previous Daily Low

Symbol Price color

Pink = Price under Daily Open



Red = price under Daily Low



Light green = price above Daily Open



Dark green = price above Daily High

Bearish/Bullish label (price respect Daily Open)

Net Change = performance of the instrument in percentage (Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual and Annual performances)

Open Breakout (PA)

Empty color (indicates if current candle is Bearish/Bullish)



Full color (indicates the BO of previous High/Low)

Volume Ticks (measure the range in points for each time frame)

Algorithms Study

RSI > 50 = Green or RSI < 50 = Red



MFI > 50 = Green or MFI < 50 = Red

Seasonal Statistics = gives you a cyclical temporal analysis (monthly, weekly, daily)

Value Correlation (extrapolate a percentage ordered for symbols in order to have a real reference on the performance of the instrument, price and Daily PIPS)

Click on button to filter the symbols

Symbol Lists to switch Symbol chart (you can change the symbols in EA input)

every Symbol changes color when the BO of TimeFrame candle in input is done

TF and ZOOM panel (arrows changes TF and ZOOM chart)





How to use Signals

When all graphic signals are in according in color you can take position.

Ex. Symbol label is green, BULLISH label, price is green, most of volumes are green, RSI green and MFI green, statistics are favorable and symbol is powerful (Value Correlation session).





Input Values

BEST AND WORST SETTINGS

Time Frame to analyze

Best And Worst FontSize

RSI SETTINGS (periods)

MFI SETTINGS (periods)

BO SETTINGS

Enable_Signal_BO (to enable signals)



Colors

SYMBOLS (MAX 28 symbols or indexes)

Forex_Suffix_Symbols (add Forex Suffix to NOT show it on button Symbols)

COLORS SETTING:

Text_Color

Panel_Color = Background colors of panel

Symbol_Panel_Color

POSITION SETTINGS:

inX

inY

Notes: for the correct info of this feature you have to download all historical data.