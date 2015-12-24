Exp Swing

4.43

It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot.

The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased.

The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade)
Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade)
Opening and management after manual opening (Manual opening ManualTrade)
Opening by Distance between High/Low levels (High Low for the past bar TFTrade)
An OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other) order is a type of conditional order that consists of two orders. The first order is automatically cancelled if the second order gets executed.

    How it Works?

    1. At the start, the Expert Advisor places two orders - Buy Stop and Sell Stop on the distance StopOrderDeltaifUSE from the current price.
    2. If Buy Stop triggers, Sell Stop will be deleted and a Sell Stop order with the volume BuyStop * Martin will be placed instead.
    3. If Sell Stop triggers, Buy Stop will be deleted and a Buy Stop order with the volume SellStop * Martin will be placed instead.
    4. When take profit is reached, all the orders are deleted, and everything is repeated from the start!

    To have the swing effect, the parameters StopOrderDeltaifUSE and StopLoss should be equal.

    Note: there can be a situation when a broker opens an order and then closes it by a stop loss. In this case, every order will wait to be closed by take profit, and only after this the algorithm will start working from the beginning!

    Do not test the EA by Open prices! Test it only on all ticks.

    Parameters

    Default values are shown in brackets.

    • trade_ - Trade Settings section.
    • TypeofTrade - select the EA trading mode.
    • StopOrderDeltaifUSE - distance for pending orders (100).
    • Magic - magic number (777).
    • StopLoss - stop loss, not used by default (0).
    • ModifyStopLossAtOrdersopen - change a deal's stop loss to a pending order Open level.
    • TakeProfit - take profit, not used by default (0).
    • StopDayTradingEaAfterTP - if the last position is closed by take profit, the EA stops working till the next day.
    • MarketWatch - trade mode (false). If 'true, the EA will open orders/positions without stop levels, and then it will modify them. It suits when working with some brokers.
    • Lots - a fixed started lot (0.1).

      • LotFix - lots separated by commas to open orders, for example, "0.1,0.2,0.3,0.6,0.8,1"; Starting lot always = Lots. Subsequent orders can be written to the LotFix variable separated by commas.

      Martin is the Martingale ratio for the next open order lot(Volume) after losing (2).Attention! Martingale works only at the value of Lots. If LotFix is set, martingale does not work.

      MartinFix - The Martingale coefficient, separated by commas, for opening orders, for example, "2,3,1,5,2,1"; Attention! Martingale works only at the value of Lots. If LotFix is set, martingale does not work.

    • timetrade_ - Trade Time section.
    • OpenHour - opening hour of trading (0).
    • CloseHour - closing hour of trading (23).
    • TrailingStopUSE - use trailing stop (false).
    • TrailingStop - trailing stop distance, minimum distance is used on default (0).
    • TrailingStep - trailing step (1).
    • StartPointToTrail - the level in points to start using trailing.
    • RollbackPoint - the number of rollback points to close a part of the position.
    • PercentLotToClose - percent of the initial volume to close a position.
    • StepPointToFixLevel - the number of points to fix the next level.
    • MovingInWLUSE - set the position to breakeven with the first level of the trailing stop.
    It also features a partial position closure algorithm Exp TralPartionClose.

    Vladon, Expforex

    Reviews 85
    dinmabo
    14
    dinmabo 2026.02.26 19:33 
     

    i think this is one of the best robot so far

    Azeriko
    29
    Azeriko 2026.01.28 06:48 
     

    Эксперт супер! Я знаком со всеми вашими экспертами, даже платными и не раз уже приобретал. Все работы качественные, понятные и доступные по цене! Спасибо за прекрасную работу.

    Admin NES
    28
    Admin NES 2025.12.15 06:38 
     

    Great EA ... Thanks Developer ,, From Trade Indonesia

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    Filter:
    Arjun Rayudu
    83
    Arjun Rayudu 2026.08.18 14:50 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ionel.C
    430
    Ionel.C 2026.07.10 15:42 
     

    Hello. I thank the author for this very interesting EA. I tested it on a demo account for a week XAUSD, M1, 1000 $, 1/500 .I found that after seven steps of the Martingale strategy, the subsequent win no longer covers the previous losses.I haven't discovered a way to reduce the losses that occur after the final step of the Martingale strategy. I fixed PercentLotToClose at 5.0 but it seems it doesn't help minimize losses.However, I am trying to find a profitable solution with this EA because I like the idea. I would appreciate your help—thank you !

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.07.10 15:50
    Hello. Thank you. Can you attach your set file so I can see why it's not working after step 7? Perhaps there's not enough margin? Because 7 martingale steps with 5 percent increments is already too much. 5 10 20 40 80
    AstarGroup
    24
    AstarGroup 2026.06.24 13:24 
     

    Хороший советник! Только один из огромных недостатков - это ситуация, когда цена пошла в противоположную сторону, а на метатрейдере не закрылся начальный ордер и не открылся новый в противоположную сторону!!! Вот это - КАТАСТРОФА! И дополнительно... хотелось бы иметь автоматический LOT, пропорциональный росту депозита! Если это исправить, то получится СУПЕР-советник!!! Ссылка на фото с ошибкой - https://cloud.mail.ru/public/iWN7/dmQ7oriTQ

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.06.24 13:49
    Спасибо за отзыв. можете подробности прикрепить в комментарии? и желательно с лог файлом от эксперта.
    enridami_367
    14
    enridami_367 2026.06.23 13:12 
     

    hola que tengo que mirar por que hace dos dias esta corriendo y no abre operaciones, no coloca ninguna orden y la carita esta en verde

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.06.23 14:11
    No lo sé, pero puedes mirar en tu terminal.
    Jbakimon
    266
    Jbakimon 2026.06.17 09:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    constantinos alexander
    76
    constantinos alexander 2026.03.25 05:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.03.25 05:10
    Past trading performance does not guarantee future results. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Be aware that using trading robots involves substantial risk, and you could lose more than your initial investment. Please proceed with caution, assess your financial situation carefully, and consider seeking advice from a qualified professional.
    dinmabo
    14
    dinmabo 2026.02.26 19:33 
     

    i think this is one of the best robot so far

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.02.27 02:33
    Thank you 😊
    Azeriko
    29
    Azeriko 2026.01.28 06:48 
     

    Эксперт супер! Я знаком со всеми вашими экспертами, даже платными и не раз уже приобретал. Все работы качественные, понятные и доступные по цене! Спасибо за прекрасную работу.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.01.28 07:10
    Спасибо. Мне очень приятно слышать эти слова :-) Стараюсь.
    Admin NES
    28
    Admin NES 2025.12.15 06:38 
     

    Great EA ... Thanks Developer ,, From Trade Indonesia

    CICIL555
    69
    CICIL555 2025.12.11 04:11 
     

    I've just downloaded. it looks great. will update again later. thankyou author!

    Nezo Eliot
    1388
    Nezo Eliot 2025.12.09 03:00 
     

    Excellent EA for XAUUSD. Simple to configure for M15 by myself, and the results speak for themselves. Thanks a lot.

    Hasan Tareq Hasan Al-rubaye
    915
    Hasan Tareq Hasan Al-rubaye 2025.12.04 19:59 
     

    Really great expert, thank you, what I need is the best settings on gold, please

    [Deleted] 2025.11.17 03:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Sameh Abdelwahed Mahmoud Mohamed
    179
    Sameh Abdelwahed Mahmoud Mohamed 2025.10.12 19:23 
     

    Amazing Expert thanks bro excellent work

    rimtab
    14
    rimtab 2025.08.20 19:05 
     

    La testare programa lucreza foarte bine, a ramas de vazut in regim DEMO apoi regim REAL.

    Manojkumar Vijayan
    31
    Manojkumar Vijayan 2025.08.13 18:44 
     

    I have never ever seen this type of ea swing scalping...I backtest xauusd 5m chart it's working awesome, then I attached the live chart also working good but after sometime I change the timeframe 1H then again I change 1H timeframe then it's not placed any pending orders and any orders and its showing journal tab was invalid sl and tp..I not change anything in settings but it's showing this sl and tp invalid... kindly helps this one

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.08.13 18:52
    Hello. Any you attach your log file please.
    Joseph Smith
    18
    Joseph Smith 2025.06.30 23:17 
     

    The Best

    Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
    457
    Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2025.06.02 23:54 
     

    Muy buena EA le da dos opciones de entrada, difícil errar, siempre sale una opción.

    hideo tominaga
    329
    hideo tominaga 2025.05.28 01:32 
     

    thanks

    [Deleted] 2025.05.05 02:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.05.05 02:16
    Thank you for your review. 🙂
    12345
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