Exp Assistant 5
- Utilities
- Vladislav Andruschenko
- Version: 25.977
- Updated: 25 November 2025
Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit.
Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions.
This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the Real or Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for your positions while trading.
You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.
If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or breakeven for your open positions, or if you prefer trading manually, you can use the Assistant.
It will automatically perform the necessary actions, such as placing stop loss and take profit for your deals, turning on trailing stop, and moving stop loss to breakeven when required.
The Assistant also features a trailing stop function based on the Parabolic Sar indicator.
|MT4 version
|Full Description +DEMO +PDF
| How To Buy
|How To Install
|How to get Log Files
|How To Test and Optimize
|All products from Expforex
9 main functions of our assistant :
- Open BUY SELL;
- Set of a Stoploss/Takeprofit;
- Set of a trailing stop;
- Set of a break-even;
- Trailingstop on Parabolic;
- Virtual Stoplosses and Take Profits;
- Virtual railing stop and breakeven;
- Displays the end time of the current bar;
- Show useful information about account;
For one-click trading on a live chart, you can download out utilities VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 4 and VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 5.
For strategy tester, I recommend TesterPad
Management
You can adjust the stop loss and take profit levels, the level and step of trailing stop, the level and distance of breakeven. And also the distance for trailing based on Parabolic.
To enable a block for operation, simply click the appropriate button.
If the parameters are changed on the panel, the new parameters take effect and the EA modifies the positions based on the new parameters.
Parameters
- TypeFilling - type of order filling.
- RoundingDigits - rounding of stop levels.
- SetSLTPonlytoZEROprices = Set Stop Loss and Take Profit only when Stop Loss and Take Profit of the position is 0.
- VirtualStops - enable the virtual stop levels (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven).
- TypeofPositions - type of positions to monitor: all positions, only BUY, only SELL.
- MagicOrders - magic number of positions to be monitored. You can specify multiple magic numbers separated by commas. For example: 12345,777,20171025.
- ProfitTrailing - use trailing only when position shows profit.
- StartTralPoint - starting position in the trailing stop in points. From this position trailing of stop loss will start.
- SAR_TF - timeframe for trailing based on Parabolic.
- step,maximum - Parabolic Sar settings.
More details on the EAPADPRO panel can be found in our blog:
thanks Vladislav.. this the best tool.. I do combine 3 of your utility EAs (Safety Lock, Close Minus with Proft and this Autoset)...after long try and adjustment with backtest, foward test and live/real.. now it's really really powerfull.. optimum profit and great mitigate the risk... thanks a lot..really great..