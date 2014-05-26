Exp Assistant 5

Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit.



Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions.

This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the Real or Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for your positions while trading.

You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.

If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or breakeven for your open positions, or if you prefer trading manually, you can use the Assistant.

It will automatically perform the necessary actions, such as placing stop loss and take profit for your deals, turning on trailing stop, and moving stop loss to breakeven when required.

The Assistant also features a trailing stop function based on the Parabolic Sar indicator.

9 main functions of our assistant :



Open BUY SELL; Set of a Stoploss/Takeprofit; Set of a trailing stop; Set of a break-even; Trailingstop on Parabolic; Virtual Stoplosses and Take Profits; Virtual railing stop and breakeven; Displays the end time of the current bar; Show useful information about account;

Management

You can adjust the stop loss and take profit levels, the level and step of trailing stop, the level and distance of breakeven. And also the distance for trailing based on Parabolic.

To enable a block for operation, simply click the appropriate button.

If the parameters are changed on the panel, the new parameters take effect and the EA modifies the positions based on the new parameters.

Parameters

TypeFilling - type of order filling.

- type of order filling. RoundingDigits - rounding of stop levels.

- rounding of stop levels. SetSLTPonlytoZEROprices = Set Stop Loss and Take Profit only when Stop Loss and Take Profit of the position is 0.

= Set Stop Loss and Take Profit only when Stop Loss and Take Profit of the position is 0. VirtualStops - enable the virtual stop levels (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven).

- enable the virtual stop levels (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven). TypeofPositions - type of positions to monitor: all positions, only BUY, only SELL.

- type of positions to monitor: all positions, only BUY, only SELL. MagicOrders - magic number of positions to be monitored. You can specify multiple magic numbers separated by commas. For example: 12345,777,20171025.

- magic number of positions to be monitored. You can specify multiple magic numbers separated by commas. For example: 12345,777,20171025. ProfitTrailing - use trailing only when position shows profit.

- use trailing only when position shows profit. StartTralPoint - starting position in the trailing stop in points. From this position trailing of stop loss will start.

- starting position in the trailing stop in points. From this position trailing of stop loss will start. SAR_TF - timeframe for trailing based on Parabolic.

- timeframe for trailing based on Parabolic. step,maximum - Parabolic Sar settings.