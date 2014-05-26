Exp Assistant 5

4.77

Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit.

Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions.

This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the Real or Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for your positions while trading. 

You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart. 

If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or breakeven for your open positions, or if you prefer trading manually, you can use the Assistant.

 It will automatically perform the necessary actions, such as placing stop loss and take profit for your deals, turning on trailing stop, and moving stop loss to breakeven when required. 

The Assistant also features a trailing stop function based on the Parabolic Sar indicator.

       MT4 version
 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

9 main functions of our assistant :

  1. Open BUY SELL;
  2. Set of a  Stoploss/Takeprofit;
  3. Set of a trailing stop;
  4. Set of a break-even;
  5. Trailingstop on Parabolic;
  6. Virtual Stoplosses and Take Profits;
  7. Virtual railing stop and breakeven;
  8. Displays the end time of the current bar;
  9. Show useful information about account;

For one-click trading on a live chart, you can download out utilities VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 4 and VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 5.

For strategy tester, I recommend TesterPad

  • Dear friends and users of our EAs Expforex , please add your ratings in the Reviews section.
  • All updates to our forex software are free!
  • Its a FREE TRADING TOOL.

Management

You can adjust the stop loss and take profit levels, the level and step of trailing stop, the level and distance of breakeven. And also the distance for trailing based on Parabolic.

To enable a block for operation, simply click the appropriate button.

If the parameters are changed on the panel, the new parameters take effect and the EA modifies the positions based on the new parameters.

Parameters

  • TypeFilling - type of order filling.
  • RoundingDigits - rounding of stop levels.
  • SetSLTPonlytoZEROprices = Set Stop Loss and Take Profit only when Stop Loss and Take Profit of the position is 0.
  • VirtualStops - enable the virtual stop levels (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven).
  • TypeofPositions - type of positions to monitor: all positions, only BUY, only SELL.
  • MagicOrders - magic number of positions to be monitored. You can specify multiple magic numbers separated by commas. For example: 12345,777,20171025.
  • ProfitTrailing - use trailing only when position shows profit.
  • StartTralPoint - starting position in the trailing stop in points. From this position trailing of stop loss will start.
  • SAR_TF - timeframe for trailing based on Parabolic.
  • step,maximum - Parabolic Sar settings.

More details on the EAPADPRO panel can be found in our blog: 

Reviews 175
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin
281
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin 2026.01.01 01:52 
 

thanks Vladislav.. this the best tool.. I do combine 3 of your utility EAs (Safety Lock, Close Minus with Proft and this Autoset)...after long try and adjustment with backtest, foward test and live/real.. now it's really really powerfull.. optimum profit and great mitigate the risk... thanks a lot..really great..

Rodrigo Santos
18
Rodrigo Santos 2025.11.28 22:38 
 

Really very good... it changed the way things work.

Traderkonyol27
16
Traderkonyol27 2025.11.26 00:53 
 

amazing

McField
4
McField 2026.01.14 11:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.01.14 11:12
Thank you.
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin
281
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin 2026.01.01 01:52 
 

thanks Vladislav.. this the best tool.. I do combine 3 of your utility EAs (Safety Lock, Close Minus with Proft and this Autoset)...after long try and adjustment with backtest, foward test and live/real.. now it's really really powerfull.. optimum profit and great mitigate the risk... thanks a lot..really great..

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.01.01 06:43
Thank you. 😊
Rodrigo Santos
18
Rodrigo Santos 2025.11.28 22:38 
 

Really very good... it changed the way things work.

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.11.29 04:04
Thank you
Traderkonyol27
16
Traderkonyol27 2025.11.26 00:53 
 

amazing

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.11.26 03:43
Thank you.
Payman
716
Payman 2025.11.24 13:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.11.24 13:18
🤷
Juanmarsan
24
Juanmarsan 2025.11.09 18:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samuel Bandele
652
Samuel Bandele 2025.10.19 04:13 
 

Hey Vladisval thanks for this nice product. i have used a number of your products and i must say, "you do a great job". there is just one observation; You have this great feature in some of your EAs (Limit for profit and loses). which helps us set how much we want to loose per day and overall. can you please add that feature to this EA? it is very useful in trading Prop accounts and it will be nice to have it in a simple EA as this instead of downloading the other complex EAs for just that feature

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.10.19 04:24
Hello. Thank you. I read your message. But I wanted to clarify: this expert advisor is an assistant for setting stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop. It doesn't have any trading functions (yes, you can open a buy-sell from the panel), but it's not a trading panel. Therefore, I can't set a profit or loss limit here. There are no automatic or other trading functions, only stop-loss and take-profit modifications.
Dugez
14
Dugez 2025.10.09 12:13 
 

Spettacolare, funziona perfettamente. Intuitiva e semplice. 5 STELLE

Nevena Jelovac-pavelic
192
Nevena Jelovac-pavelic 2025.10.06 03:10 
 

This is an absolute GEM of the product for manual trading for me! I love the simplicity of the panel and settings for your own style of trading. The trailing stop, when you find a sweet spot is excellent as well. I have been seriously profitable since using this for my trading. In combination with a good set of indicators, prepared strategy and predetermined risk tolerance, this is must tool for me. I truly cannot recommend it enough, and I cannot believe its a free product. I will certainly explore other products from this birilliant programmer. thank you from Australia and Serbia (as my sister actually told me about it and is using it too!).

Garry Rands
18
Garry Rands 2025.10.03 08:18 
 

Getting on great with it. Using it to get a prop account at the moment.

Helper69
89
Helper69 2025.09.06 21:56 
 

Excellent ea and the creator is extremely fast in updating ea to make it work better.

NongPory007
66
NongPory007 2025.07.18 11:04 
 

very good performance

Pal Toth
166
Pal Toth 2025.06.14 15:53 
 

It works as should. But doesn't active on vps. Is there an other version to keep working on vps?

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.06.14 16:09
Thank you. Unfortunately, the rules have changed on VPS and the panels and controls are not transferred to VPS. I wrote about this problem. But there is no answer. Unfortunately.
Lydia Kwarteng
2020
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
3504
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 11:55 
 

great product

ALKR
14
ALKR 2025.06.09 15:28 
 

Очень хороший помощник.Спасибо.

kbronx
54
kbronx 2025.06.01 09:21 
 

Muy bueno ayuda mucho para controlar otros asesores expertos que no incluyen syop los.

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.06.01 10:04
Muchas gracias.
Luis Pedraza
203
Luis Pedraza 2025.05.28 05:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

himeba576187
21
himeba576187 2025.04.10 16:51 
 

A great helper. Thank you.

Krysopée Alternative
58
Krysopée Alternative 2025.03.25 18:53 
 

Quelle joie d'avoir trouvé votre indicateur, gratuit en plus ! Très utile pour moi, je renseigne les paramètres selon le contexte de marché et ça roule... un gain de temps appréciable, un suivi millimétré qui rend mon trading plus efficient, top. Merci

123456789
