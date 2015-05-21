RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator

The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, take profit, pending orders, trailing stop loss, trade logging, etc. Multiple accounts are also supported.





Features



Automates indicators and other trading rules, including both standard and custom indicators, even if just have the ex4 file or those purchased from Market

Rules can perform a variety actions including alerting, opening/closing trades, setting pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit, push notifications, taking screenshots and more

Rules can be interactive with on-chart controls, e.g. tick box to enable/disable rule, text/selection box to input values, buttons to perform set action on click

Fully compatible with the strategy tester and optimizer - use it to optimize your strategy, auto trying different values for key items

Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk or fixed amount

Can be used in manual mode with one-click trading, semi-automatic, or fully automatic

News events and taking action on news events

Hidden (stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders

Stop loss, take profit and pending lines can be positioned manually on the chart

Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or open a trade and based on candle close price, can be set with expiry

Automatic stop loss - using either our own professional grade indicator or other optional methods

Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios

Trailing stop loss, which can be triggered when target profit reached

Sets broker stop loss / take profit but further away than hidden/actual

Scale in and out of trades, plus automatic scale-in when price reached

Robust error handling, checking spread, etc., required for live accounts

Logs order execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet compatible CSV file

Supports hedging and FIFO rule

Automatic screenshots when trades are opened (optional)

Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support, resistance, pivots, average daily range (or average true range - configurable), current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes

Includes supplied rules for trend based entry/exit, stop loss reverse, close all trades button

Growing library of ready-made rules that you can copy and paste into the configuration file, e.g. auto close trade just before high impact news event

Multiple accounts are supported - where actions on a master account can be replicated to one or more slave accounts





Usage

Please see our product manual in pdf format. Also see video below.

Note, when using the strategy tester, a test needs to be running at least at normal market speed for the buttons and tick boxes to work. Alerts are shown in the Journal tab. A limitation of the strategy tester is that weekly and monthly pivot lines cannot be calculated/shown.



