RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator

4.95

The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, take profit, pending orders, trailing stop loss, trade logging, etc. Multiple accounts are also supported.

Features

  • Automates indicators and other trading rules, including both standard and custom indicators, even if just have the ex4 file or those purchased from Market
  • Rules can perform a variety actions including alerting, opening/closing trades, setting pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit, push notifications, taking screenshots and more
  • Rules can be interactive with on-chart controls, e.g. tick box to enable/disable rule, text/selection box to input values, buttons to perform set action on click
  • Fully compatible with the strategy tester and optimizer - use it to optimize your strategy, auto trying different values for key items
  • Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk or fixed amount
  • Can be used in manual mode with one-click trading, semi-automatic, or fully automatic
  • News events and taking action on news events
  • Hidden (stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders
  • Stop loss, take profit and pending lines can be positioned manually on the chart
  • Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or open a trade and based on candle close price, can be set with expiry
  • Automatic stop loss - using either our own professional grade indicator or other optional methods
  • Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios
  • Trailing stop loss, which can be triggered when target profit reached
  • Sets broker stop loss / take profit but further away than hidden/actual
  • Scale in and out of trades, plus automatic scale-in when price reached
  • Robust error handling, checking spread, etc., required for live accounts
  • Logs order execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet compatible CSV file
  • Supports hedging and FIFO rule
  • Automatic screenshots when trades are opened (optional)
  • Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support, resistance, pivots, average daily range (or average true range - configurable), current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes
  • Includes supplied rules for trend based entry/exit, stop loss reverse, close all trades button
  • Growing library of ready-made rules that you can copy and paste into the configuration file, e.g. auto close trade just before high impact news event
  • Multiple accounts are supported - where actions on a master account can be replicated to one or more slave accounts


Usage

Please see our product manual in pdf format. Also see video below.

Note, when using the strategy tester, a test needs to be running at least at normal market speed for the buttons and tick boxes to work. Alerts are shown in the Journal tab. A limitation of the strategy tester is that weekly and monthly pivot lines cannot be calculated/shown.


Reviews 23
Frank Paetsch
7552
Frank Paetsch 2024.05.12 22:33 
 

All in one and more. Thank you

Bidhan A Patel
1065
Bidhan A Patel 2020.03.26 20:26 
 

Hi, this is one of best tool on mql5, u can customize lots of indicator with this ea, you don't need to look for any further and don't waste any money on any other EA, u can customize all strategy in this EA, RUNWISE ea offer so much, My experience with author and ea is very good, I will give A+ to the author , they had worked so hard on this and pull it perfect tool for anyone who wants to customize their own strategy with this tool.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2018.05.28 16:46 
 

The very best product i have ever seen in my Forex Life. Support is worldclass too! Price is the same as for free. This tool can do EVERYTHING you want! Manual Trading? No Problem! Semi-Automatic? No Problem! Fully Automatic? No Problem! Automate other indicators? Sure! Automatize own ideas? OK! Combine everything? OK! Only Alerting? Sure! It is absolutely impossible to find something this tool is NOT able to do. :-) I feel like a billionaire trading with this EA. Guys i am not gay, but i still love you ;) Thank you for this masterpiece!!! You are the best!!

Sathomaso
219
Sathomaso 2018.03.16 17:48 
 

About 6-7 months ago I bought this fine piece of code and I entered Live-trading 3 months ago. Yes, about 80% of all the features you propably never use and you have to get some extra knowledge and browse a long time in case you want to find a specific adjustment within the EA BUT

- it's not true that you need to learn how to code or something, at least very fundamental basics.

- you are supplied with an excellent service from Runwise - and I asked a lot!

- in the end you can set trades so fast and secure when you adjusted everything to your needs. Signal -- analyzing TFs -- News -- choose proper SL, targets, lot-size etc -- enter trade. This takes about 4 minutes in my case.

Features like the flexible TP and scale-in (!) targets, the rules you can add (Auto-news-exit!) or just a big fat button with which you can simply close every single trade on your account (perfect for trading currency-baskets). This EA was thought to the end. And in case you are irritaded by all the features, indicators, buttons and s.o. no problem just turn it off so you don't see it. Or just read through the very detailled documentation until you understand it!

Only one downer: There are restrictions in automating strategies. But this is due to the complexity and need of human interpretation at some point.

Great thing, keep it up Runwise!

Mujeeb Abdul
2298
Mujeeb Abdul 2017.11.10 15:18 
 

Great tool awesome support thanks

jonathanreader
156
jonathanreader 2017.08.24 07:51 
 

A completely configurable tool which you can adapt to your trading style. It took me a while to get my head around the options and functionalities but now I wouldn't be without it. The support is great (even my silly questions get answered).... 5 stars.

Alexander Dubenskiy
2329
Alexander Dubenskiy 2017.07.20 18:44 
 

Incredibly powerful and flexible software from Mark & runwisefx team!

In addition to already flexible array of options from the get go, configurable strategy automator have at its disposal very powerful language that from the looks of it can pretty much describe overwhelming majority of strategies. In the very beginning had doubts if my position management requirements can be met however happy to report I stand corrected.

The longer I use software automator/matrix/indicator combine the more similarities i see with shark indicators bloodhound on ninjatrader side.

Any indicator especially custom proprietary ones can be made that more potent when plugged into strategy automator in combination with multiple indicator matrix and indicator combine.

Support absolute top notch!

I went back and fourth with Mark and runwisefx team quite a few times polishing challenging money management strategy. Mark&runwisefx came on top and yesterday delivered on all action items.

In my book so to speak software automator in combo with matrix and indicator combine takes number one spot as mt4 utility/support offering

On the final note I highly recommend Mark and runwisefx team to anyone dealing with single EA, portfolio of multiple EAs/magic#s (in my case around 400 magic#s/EAs) or proprietary/custom indicators. At this point fairly confident strategy automator should be able to handle whatever you'll throw at it.

Alex.

EDIT: 07/20/2017. Forgot to mention automator has one of the best documentations ive seen in mql5 to date.

Yuan Zhao Ng
400
Yuan Zhao Ng 2017.06.13 18:14 
 

Excellent support from Mark. He was extremely patient and replied to my various queries within hours.

EA is very flexible and able to accommodate to my requirements.

wegterfx
92
wegterfx 2017.04.15 22:34 
 

It is really a very useful tool with a lot of option. You never believe how Mark is so helpful and nice to support you until you get what you don't understand or looking for. He accommodate my Saturday schedule. He promptly contact you with email to resolve your issue or talk to Skype or remotely drive you to the point if you will. He is cool guy with spirit of help. My experience with him was so fantastic.Thank you Mark, keep up the good work and you quality product.

SanniAK
29
SanniAK 2016.12.10 18:06 
 

Excellent Product. The Team at RunwiseFX, Best customer support in many years.

I see the benefits of using this EA for manual trading but it come into its own league when designing Automated trading. I think using freelance will not give you the level of support and built-in safety functions unless specified. Best investment for anyone willing to trade manually or auto, this in it self will save you money at the very least. Don't be afraid of the highly configurable setting, its quite straight forward once explained. It only hard until you know.

My experience - I've had this product for few months

I'm using this product to design an automated strategy. Whenever I needed support (even Sundays) I have been given quick and clear response. I've done various minor tweeks to my EA, The team were patience and glad to help. I have no complaints.

Its more of an investment, Great value.

Ian Straw
782
Ian Straw 2016.09.27 20:57 
 

Really really pleased with this product. Excellent EA and fantastic support. Cannot recommend highly enough.

FXJeff
29
FXJeff 2016.09.15 01:27 
 

Fantastic tool and EA, you can make adjustments for whatever the market give you, Support is just an email way and very helpful.

garethconcise
105
garethconcise 2016.07.27 09:25 
 

Have only used the tool for a few days, have had numerous emails with Mark regarding a custom rule, handled promptly and more than happy to assist to get it right, despite my limited understanding. This is a very worthwhile $150, even if you don't use the rules, it makes trading much quicker. Highly recommended.

Update 27/7 - having now used the tool for nearly 3 months and exchanging numerous emails with support, all of which get answered promptly and in a language I can understand, I can say this product is truly awesome, it is so configurable, I have been able to build an almost automated trading system using my own rules, my own settings and my own risk management strategies. Runwise should surely be the platform that others build off, it can do manual trading, automated trading and everything inbetween. Plus its all configurable unlike other EAs. Cannot recommend enough!

spaul
19
spaul 2016.07.07 14:26 
 

Incredible EA, so configurable.

Support is BEYOND awesome, Dev is incredibly patient and helpful in getting things setup and config'd the way you want

williamlim87
243
williamlim87 2016.06.23 18:19 
 

Really an excellent developer! This is such a useful tool and the developer has been incredibly responsive and helpful to help me configure the EA! absolute 5 stars!

Winston Redford
50
Winston Redford 2016.05.31 19:58 
 

You can't find customer service better than this, if you were to try and dream one up, this would be it. He helps with every request I've had, even though Im new at this he hasn't lost patience for some reason :-).

cyprus74
31
cyprus74 2016.05.10 19:05 
 

Excellent support from Mark. I use a MacBook Pro Retina running Parallels and the GUI control panel needed resizing to make it usable. Straightaway, Mark sorted this out making it possible for the user to resize the panel.

He has provided an excellent product which allows for disciplined, measurable and consistent trading. I thoroughly recommend this EA.

Chad Gammons
480
Chad Gammons 2016.02.27 19:59 
 

Great product! It's a bit intimidating to configure at first when you buy it but you don't need to worry. Just shoot Mark a message with what you're trying to accomplish and he will be right back in touch with you in no time. They will write out the rules for you so it's basically plug and play. This Automator can be configured to do pretty much anything you want, even read custom indicators. Outstanding customer service!! I highly recommend this product! Thanks for all your help, Mark!

