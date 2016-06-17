Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
- Utilities
-
Vu Trung Kien- Start trading forex from 2010.
- Tend to technical method in trading.
- Start to automate strategy and build useful trading tools/programs from 2011.
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 30 July 2024
- Activations: 10
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.
Demo: Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10048
Reference:
- Trade Receiver Free, use at remote receivers (no cost): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10049
- If you only need copy locally with lower price, you can check Auto Trade Copier at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10045
- Standard version with less receivers and lower price: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10046
Features:
- Switchable between Provider or Receiver role within one tool.
- One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can receive trades from unlimited providers.
- Provider/Receiver can manage his Receiver/Provider list via powered database managing system without additional tool (add, remove, edit, enable/disable, set expiry).
- The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.
- Provider/Receiver list can be edited either inside MT4 or by exported .csv file.
- Switch between Remote mode (between different computers) or Local mode (in the same computer).
- Switch between Trade protocol (copy trades) or Alert protocol (send/receive signal alert only).
- Support multi-providers & multi-receiver by advanced manage list.
- Each account can act as both Provider and Receiver, so accounts can copy to each other in 2 ways transmission. This is like a trade sharing network.
- Receiver's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without any conflict.
- Auto recognize and synchronize binary options symbols between brokers.
- Allows special symbols setup (i.e.: EURUSDbo--> EURUSDbi, etc.,).
- Multi lot size setting options.
- Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
- Allows inverted copying.
- Auto send mobile notification and email to receiver when account has new activities.
- Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
- Real-time control panel.
- Easy usage and friendly interface.
Usage
- Install Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote to any chart (but no more than one) of Provider's MT4 terminal.
- At the first time, it may require you to add "http://copy.autofxpro.com" URL to MT4's trusted URL list in order to let the tool access the internet connection.
- Choose the role as "Provider", then go to "Receiver List" and add receiver account number that you want to copy trade to. Only account numbers that enabled in your list have the right to receive trade/signal from you.
- You can set expiry for each receiver. Please note that expiry must be in format "yyyy.mm.dd". For example: "2016.08.31". If you don't want to set expiry to a receiver, just set it as 0.
- Go back to main control panel and turn status to Enable.
- Download Trade Receiver Free and install it to Receiver's MT4 terminal with the same procedures.
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