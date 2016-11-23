Dashboard Babon Scalping System

1
  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 2.2
  • Updated: 21 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK.

This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to generate the entry point on M1 time-frame using Babon Slope, M5 TMA, and Ichimoku indicators. The signal will be further filtered by previous M1 candle size.

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manual and all indicators are provided in my latest comment of this product.

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

  • PDF Manual
  • Indicators: place them under /MQL4/Indicators/
  • Template: place it under /templates/

Dashboard Babon Scalping System is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
  • Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Babon Scalping rules (see screenshot 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5).
  • Manage order automatically once signal are generated.
  • Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.


Entry Rules

Refer to screenshot 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.


Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

  1. Download historical data of all 28 pairs. Use this free tool to download historical data by simple one-drag, link.
  2. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.
  3. To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot4.


Input Parameters

  • Use AutoTrade
  • Send Alert upon Signal
  • Send Notification upon Signal
  • Single pair Take Profit in pips
  • Single pair Stop Loss in pips
  • TDI Setting
    • RSI Period
    • RSI Price
    • Use TDI Momentum
    • TDI Momentum Threshold
    • Use TDI Overbought Oversold Limit
    • TDI Overbought Limit
    • TDI Oversold Limit
  • Use Heiken Ashi
  • TMA Setting
    • Use TMA H1
    • Use TMA H4
    • M5/H1/H4 TMA Period
    • TMA Band Range Multiplier
    • ATR Period for M5/H1/H4 TMA
    • Use TMA M5
    • Price to TMA M5 Band Gap Limit
  • Use Price Trend
  • Babon Slope Setting
    • Use Babon Slope
    • Slope Period
    • Slope Method
    • Slope Applied Price
  • Ichimoku Setting
    • Use Ichimoku
    • Tenkan-sen
    • Kijun-sen
    • Senkou Span B
  • Use Previous M1 Candle Size
    • Previous M1 Candle Size Limit
  • Magic Number
  • Lot Size:
  • Basket Take Profit in $
  • Basket Stop Loss in $
  • Max Spread
  • Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent
    • Close all trades after session(s)
  • Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
  • Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)
  • Time-Frame of new chart
  • Suffix
  • X_axis
  • Y_axis


Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 7 to 11.

  1. Pair Tick Button
    • Black->de-active
    • Yellow->active
  2. Pair Symbol Button:
    • Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
  3. Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
  4. Indicator Tick Status Panel
    • Black: selected
    • Yellow: not selected
  5. TDI Cross Status Panel
  6. TDI Momentum Status Panel
  7. TDI Price Status Panel
  8. HA Status Panel
  9. H1 TMA Status Panel
  10. H4 TMA Status Panel
  11. Price Status Panel
  12. Babon Slope Status Panel
  13. M5 TMA Status Panel
  14. Ichimoku Status Panel
  15. M1 Candle Size Status Panel
  16. For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.

If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.

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Louis Du Toit
975
Louis Du Toit 2017.04.20 15:55 
 

Refer to my comment and screenshots.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19411#!tab=comments&comment=4912552

The issues I have are.

1) After first week I messaged the developer/seller complaining about initial trading statistics and received no response. I also note that no response was received on comment number 2 after a week.

2) There is no signal available for this.

3) The product will slowly run your account dry after you are lulled by a reasonable win%, but with loss per trade double the profit per trade.

I did like the innovative approach to trade entry, which should result in a higher percentage of profitable trades as evidenced. I suspect trade management is the killer. However with something that cant really be backtested without extreme patience, I am a bit at a loss as to what to advise the promoter to do.

I would recommend that some attention be provided to trade management and that a new version be allowed to be rented at a much cheaper price than 60USD per month to allow proper testing. At the moment I would not even install the product if it was provided for free.

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