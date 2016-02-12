Exp Assistant 4

4.88

AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops.

Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions.

This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions.

All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart.

If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the Assistant. It will automatically place stop loss and take profit for your deals, will turn on trailing stop or move stop loss to breakeven when needed. It also features a trailing stop based on the Parabolic Sar indicator.

       MT5 version
 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

9 main functions of our assistant :

  1. Open BUY SELL;
  2. Set of a  Stoploss/Takeprofit;
  3. Set of a trailing stop;
  4. Set of a break-even;
  5. Trailingstop on Parabolic;
  6. Virtual Stoplosses and Take Profits;
  7. Virtual trailing stop and breakeven;
  8. Displays the end time of the current bar;
  9. Show useful information about account;

    For one-click trading on a live chart, you can download out utilities VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 4 and VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 5

    For strategy tester, I recommend TesterPad

    • Dear friends and users of our EAs Expforex , please add your ratings in the Reviews section.
    • All updates to our forex software are free!
    • Its a FREE TRADING TOOL.

    Management

    You can adjust the stop loss and take profit levels, the level and step of trailing stop, the level and distance of breakeven. And also the distance for trailing based on Parabolic.

    To enable a block for operation, simply click the appropriate button.

    If the parameters are changed on the panel, the new parameters take effect and the EA modifies the positions based on the new parameters.


    Parameters

    • RoundingDigits - rounding of stop levels.
    • VirtualStops - enable the virtual stop levels (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven).
    • SetSLTPonlytoZEROprices = Set Stop Loss and Take Profit only when Stop Loss and Take Profit of the position is 0.
    • TypeofPositions - type of positions to monitor: all positions, only BUY, only SELL.
    • MagicOrders - magic number of positions to be monitored. You can specify multiple magic numbers separated by commas. For example: 12345,777,20171025.
    • ProfitTrailing - use trailing only when position shows profit.
    • StartTralPoint - starting position in the trailing stop in points. From this position trailing of stop loss will start.
    • SAR_TF - timeframe for trailing based on Parabolic.
    • step,maximum - Parabolic Sar settings.

    More details on the EAPADPRO panel can be found in our blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/695854.

    Reviews 113
    42112496
    88
    42112496 2025.11.14 14:53 
     

    This is the best tool for trading. SL/TP working very well and addition breakeven and trailing stop I think this the best tool I love it and thanks to author.

    ptitone1
    39
    ptitone1 2025.11.01 07:15 
     

    it's a big help for to professional work

    Alexander Bykov
    644
    Alexander Bykov 2025.09.22 21:19 
     

    Всем привет! Все заработало.

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    Filter:
    BearWithMe
    14
    BearWithMe 2026.03.10 12:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.03.10 12:28
    perfectly
    42112496
    88
    42112496 2025.11.14 14:53 
     

    This is the best tool for trading. SL/TP working very well and addition breakeven and trailing stop I think this the best tool I love it and thanks to author.

    ptitone1
    39
    ptitone1 2025.11.01 07:15 
     

    it's a big help for to professional work

    Alexander Bykov
    644
    Alexander Bykov 2025.09.22 21:19 
     

    Всем привет! Все заработало.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.09.23 02:59
    Спасибо.
    reysolo
    21
    reysolo 2025.04.07 21:01 
     

    I only want to use the exp assistant for trades that become favorable, that's why I only use trailing stop and break even but I don't understand very well what is the levelWLoss. Can you explain me the relation between these three parameters ? Thank you very much !

    Carlo Alberto Gazzoli
    170
    Carlo Alberto Gazzoli 2025.01.28 09:45 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    mowglii
    111
    mowglii 2025.01.15 14:57 
     

    Very nice and helpfull tool.

    genadi
    180
    genadi 2024.12.16 14:27 
     

    всё работает отлично. СПАСИБО

    [Deleted] 2024.11.29 07:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2024.11.20 08:30 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    tehass
    29
    tehass 2024.09.30 11:49 
     

    This EA is great, but sometimes I don't need lot calculation. How I can turn it off ?

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.09.30 13:03
    hello
    Thank you
    What do you mean?
    Can you attach your image to the discussion tab?
    Руслан Гал
    38
    Руслан Гал 2024.08.16 19:55 
     

    Отличный индикатор

    Zhong Liang Zhao
    440
    Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.08.12 03:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dmitrii Ionov
    118
    Dmitrii Ionov 2024.08.06 21:29 
     

    норм все понятно

    Dale Guarino
    283
    Dale Guarino 2024.08.05 17:03 
     

    I love it. I have used if for years. I didnt want to rate support because I never had to ask for support. But since I love it. I gave support a 5 because you cant leave it blank. My only regret is. I regret I used this over 5 years, and never left a review. I hope this makes up for it.

    Timothy Phipps
    37
    Timothy Phipps 2024.08.01 18:42 
     

    Have changed my trading style .. winning more trades. This is a very versatle program allowing you to set up and monitor your trades.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.08.01 19:07
    Thank you
    AlexFA
    19
    AlexFA 2024.05.31 13:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.05.31 13:14
    Спасибо.
    Стоплосс и тейкпрофит устанавливаетсяф по факту на позиции.
    Отложенные ордера могут сработать/ или нет. Поэтому тратить на них драгоценные ресурсы терминала - нет смысла.
    Sau Yee Wong
    432
    Sau Yee Wong 2024.04.06 04:41 
     

    Definitely recommended for those who want easy, simple to use, no need to think too much on how to use. Thank you.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.04.06 08:22
    Thank you.
    6566599
    25
    6566599 2024.03.31 08:48 
     

    I love it! You no need to think to much..if that trade go mistake you just put SL ;)

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311733
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.03.31 09:16
    )) thank you.
    Pavel
    24
    Pavel 2024.03.13 12:00 
     

    Очень полезно, спасибо.

    123456
    Reply to review