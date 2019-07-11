Exp Tick Hamster MT5

3.59

Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 5 — Fully Automatic Trading Expert Advisor

Trading without complicated setup. Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor created for traders who want a simple, ready-to-run solution with automatic internal optimization for any trading symbol.

This product is designed for users who prefer a clean start, minimal setup, and a trading system that adapts its internal logic automatically. Install it on a chart, set the lot size, and let the algorithm handle the trading process.

Tick Hamster uses the same core trading idea as TickSniper, but in a simplified format where almost all manual settings have been removed. It is a practical choice for traders who want automation without constant parameter tuning.

MT4 version | Full Description + DEMO + PDF | How to Buy | How to Install | How to Get Log Files | How to Test and Optimize | All Expforex Products

Why Traders Choose Tick Hamster

  • Fully automatic trading with a minimal setup process
  • Designed for traders who do not want to manage a large block of parameters
  • Automatic internal adaptation for different trading symbols
  • Simple launch process for beginners and efficient workflow for experienced users
  • Built on the proven core idea behind TickSniper, but delivered in a lighter and easier format

How It Works

  1. Download the Expert Advisor
  2. Install it on a MetaTrader 5 chart
  3. Set your trading lot
  4. Enable automated trading
  5. Let Tick Hamster manage the execution automatically

Setup

Tick Hamster is intentionally simple. You do not need to work with a long list of settings.

  • Lots — the main parameter used to define trading volume
  • Magic — a unique identifier for positions opened by the Expert Advisor

The rest of the trading logic is configured and managed automatically.

Need deeper customization? If you want extended control, additional fine-tuning, and a more advanced configurable version of the same trading concept, see TickSniper.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Low Risk: from 1,000 USD, minimum lot 0.01, up to 3 currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDCHF, and USDJPY

Medium Risk: from 300 USD, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair

High Risk: from 100 USD, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair

Preferred account type: ECN / Pro account, floating spread, leverage from 1:300 and above

The trading logic of this Expert Advisor has been tested and refined over a long period of practical market observation.

Trading Logic

Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 5 is based on fast market movement analysis. The system processes live ticks in real time and searches for short-term price impulses confirmed by the current direction of the symbol.

The strategy is not tied to a specific timeframe. It works with incoming quotes, analyzes tick flow, studies short-term movement continuity, and opens positions when the internal entry conditions are met.

Main operating principles:

  • works on the symbol where the Expert Advisor is installed
  • analyzes live tick flow rather than relying on a specific timeframe
  • detects sharp price movement aligned with the current market direction
  • opens trades using predefined protective logic
  • can use averaging as part of position management
  • manages grouped positions as a combined structure
  • applies smart trailing and break-even logic when profit conditions are reached
  • dynamically evaluates spread using recent market data

This makes the final result sensitive to broker execution quality, quote speed, and spread behavior.

Important Notes

Tick Hamster is fully automatic, but it is still a real trading system with real market risk.

  • zero spread conditions are not suitable for this strategy
  • the Expert Advisor is designed for floating spread accounts
  • results may differ between brokers because execution, spread behavior, and quote flow are different
  • small deposits usually create higher drawdown pressure
  • averaging and Stop Loss are part of the system logic, so risk control remains essential
  • profit in one period does not guarantee profit in the next period

Forex trading always involves risk. Use conservative lot sizes, monitor your capital carefully, and test the product on your broker before increasing exposure.

VPS and Stability

Because the Expert Advisor works with live ticks and reacts to quote flow quality, a clean and stable environment is recommended.

  • for VPS use, it is better to run 1 VPS with 1 terminal and 1 EA
  • avoid overloading the VPS with unrelated terminals if stable execution matters

Testing and Practical Use

Strategy Tester results may differ from real trading because spread behavior, tick quality, and execution conditions are not identical to a live account environment. This product is intended primarily for practical use under real broker conditions, with validation on your own server.

Before using Tick Hamster on a live account, test it on your broker, evaluate the symbol behavior, and choose a deposit level that can withstand adverse market periods.

Tags: Tick Hamster, TickHamster, MetaTrader 5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, automated trading, Forex robot, scalper EA, tick trading, floating spread, Expforex, Vladon

Reviews 20
maxim_g
81
maxim_g 2023.04.08 00:03 
 

Bin sehr zufrieden 👍👍👍

Андрей Казахов
29
Андрей Казахов 2021.12.15 10:40 
 

Отличный советник! Тестировал -показал хорошие результаты. Поставил на демку-тоже доволен. Продуманный алгоритм. Минимум настроек. Вчера установил на реал центовый счёт. Разработчик доступен. Быстро реагирует и подробно отвечает на все вопросы. Наличие ТОЛЬКО аренды советника, говорит о его ценности и заинтересованности разработчика в сопровождении и качестве своего советника!!! Рекомендую. Занимаюсь форексом более 20 лет. Это один из лучших скальпёров с точки зрения алгоритма и прибыльности!

По моей просьбе разработчик, из-за особенностей учёта комиссий у моего брокера, очень быстро внёс изменения и создал дополненную версию! Сейчас тестирую её! Ещё раз, большое спасибо! Рекомендую всем!

andrezheng
24
andrezheng 2021.06.23 08:44 
 

第一次购买的使用效果还不错，值得推荐，但是需要注意资金的使用，不然会出现穿仓。建议500$以下的0.01开始，500以上的就随意吧。第二次购买了，希望有更惊喜的体验。

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Herbert Steffen Posner
966
Herbert Steffen Posner 2024.06.21 14:29 
 

Backtest gut, live Trading sehr schlecht !!!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.06.21 15:01
Warum funktioniert der Advisor im Strategietester nicht? Da der Strategietester mit der Historie arbeitet und auf unvollständigen Kursen basiert, ist der Spread im Strategietester fest (Ausnahme nur für MT4). Daher gibt es im Strategietester keine Situationen mit starken Kursbewegungen. Es gibt keine starken Preissprünge, die ein Broker beim Handel auf dem Markt annimmt. Da der Advisor auf dem Spread und den starken Sprüngen in Kursen und Preisen arbeitet, kann er vom Strategietester nicht überprüft werden. Bitte laden Sie die Demoversion des Expert Advisors herunter und testen Sie diese zumindest auf dem Demokonto. Kann ich den EA im Strategietester testen? Wenn Sie meiner Erfahrung nicht glauben möchten, können Sie den Advisor auf dem MT5-Terminal testen, eine zufällige Verzögerung einstellen und den Typ festlegen: Jeder Tick basiert auf realen Ticks! Sie müssen sich jedoch darüber im Klaren sein und verstehen, dass der Strategietester aus den oben beschriebenen Gründen die ungenauen Handelsergebnisse des EA anzeigt! Der Expert Advisor arbeitet mit der Geschwindigkeit der Kurse. Das bedeutet, dass der Expert Advisor schnelle Bewegungen eines Währungspaares, normalerweise in den Nachrichten, erfasst und bei solchen scharfen Bewegungen Gewinn macht! Der Strategietester kann keinen realen Handel simulieren. Daher kann der Strategietester gegenteilige Handelsergebnisse liefern. Selbst wenn Sie auf diesem Konto eine bestimmte Zeit lang gehandelt haben, kann der Strategietester andere Ergebnisse anzeigen! Tick-Scalper sind für den Strategietester kontraindiziert! Wenn ich einen Tester-Gral erstellt hätte, würde ich nicht auf einem Live-Konto handeln! Ich handle mit EA und teste meine EAs nur auf realen Handelskonten! Ich vertraue dem Strategietester nicht! Auf dem Strategietester können Sie die korrekte Funktionsweise des Algorithmus überprüfen, aber Sie können nicht auf eine 100%ige Übereinstimmung der Handelsergebnisse zwischen dem Strategietester und dem realen Handelskonto hoffen!
Fatemeh Frhadi
33
Fatemeh Frhadi 2024.02.27 03:57 
 

Hello, I bought this expert.. but it is worse in the real account, but it trades great in the demo account..

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.02.27 08:07
You should wonder why the broker on a real account does not provide the same conditions as on a demo account? What if you try to copy from a demo account to a real account? This is a good idea.
فق مة
37
فق مة 2023.07.04 21:17 
 

i have a problem , in the backtest the stop loss and take profit is good but when i put is at my account the tp and sl os too far a way i want a solution

Forexdot
129
Forexdot 2023.06.22 11:21 
 

Nothing but loses. Four days trades with average profit from 20 cents to $5 dollars a day . All profit loose at the end of the week. DD keep increases every day . Bot doesn't see were trends goes. Below real statistics . Prediction grow is negative -400. This account was 1k with three currencies with 0.01 lot . Followed developer recommendations . 💀💩☠️👽

pleTotal trades:

270

Profit trades (% of total):

237 (87.78%)

Loss trades (% of total):

33 (12.22%)

Largest profit trade:

6.12

Largest loss trade:

-127.97

Gross profit:

207.32

Gross loss:

-434.21

Short trades (won %):

132 (86.36%)

Long trades (won %):

138 (89.13%)

Equity drawdown maximal:

298.20 (39.28%)

Sharpe ratio:

-0.10

Trading activity:

75.51%

Maximum deposit load:

35.76%

Latest trade:

10 hours ago

Trades per week:

67

Average holding time:

19 hours

Recovery factor:

-0.78

Maximum consecutive wins ($):

(47) 19.79

Maximal consecutive profit (count):

62.74 (46)

Profit factor:

0.48

Expected payoff:

-0.84

Average profit trade:

0.87

Average loss trade:

-13.16

Monthly growth:

-33.29%

Annual forecast:

-399.48%

Algo trading:

43.70%

Maximum consecutive losses ($):

(4) -29.20

Maximal consecutive loss (count):

-133.21 (2ase

Update 23 /11/2023

This ea gives u few cents profit per day. This ea based on grid system and doesn't recognize big trend. U will get big Drawdowns leading to margin calls avoid this ea

Update Tues. 19 Dec 2023 . Tried second time and disappointed again profit as always few cents per day DD if 0.01lot $30 and more . I have enough of this joke.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.01.15 22:21
Hello
\The minimum price of an advisor in the market is 30 £. Unfortunately, I can't set it to 10 £ like before. The cost of an automated advisor is £10 a month. Unfortunately, the market is not stable now. But I do everything to improve the strategy's performance. I apologize for the inconvenience. You can download my free developments. I do everything to make everyone happy.
maxim_g
81
maxim_g 2023.04.08 00:03 
 

Bin sehr zufrieden 👍👍👍

jandycadiz cadiz
23
jandycadiz cadiz 2022.12.21 13:05 
 

Down so bad with 0.01 lot 5k balance. Bought it last week and my equity is 4.7k now. Ill give 2 stars for now ill give it one more month and ill change my review again. This EA did so well during test in live not so well so far

Orlando Segundo Ripoll Goenaga
309
Orlando Segundo Ripoll Goenaga 2022.10.17 19:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.10.17 21:27
Hola. No hay restricciones en el EA. Puede operar con cualquier par de divisas.
Ya Wen Guan
159
Ya Wen Guan 2022.07.10 12:57 
 

Hello, I bought your EA and contacted you. I hope I can help you when there is a problem

Андрей Казахов
29
Андрей Казахов 2021.12.15 10:40 
 

Отличный советник! Тестировал -показал хорошие результаты. Поставил на демку-тоже доволен. Продуманный алгоритм. Минимум настроек. Вчера установил на реал центовый счёт. Разработчик доступен. Быстро реагирует и подробно отвечает на все вопросы. Наличие ТОЛЬКО аренды советника, говорит о его ценности и заинтересованности разработчика в сопровождении и качестве своего советника!!! Рекомендую. Занимаюсь форексом более 20 лет. Это один из лучших скальпёров с точки зрения алгоритма и прибыльности!

По моей просьбе разработчик, из-за особенностей учёта комиссий у моего брокера, очень быстро внёс изменения и создал дополненную версию! Сейчас тестирую её! Ещё раз, большое спасибо! Рекомендую всем!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.12.15 11:23
Спасибо, я стараюсь.
andrezheng
24
andrezheng 2021.06.23 08:44 
 

第一次购买的使用效果还不错，值得推荐，但是需要注意资金的使用，不然会出现穿仓。建议500$以下的0.01开始，500以上的就随意吧。第二次购买了，希望有更惊喜的体验。

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.06.23 08:47
非常感谢您的反馈。
yeudit
39
yeudit 2021.03.12 11:06 
 

I used the EA for 4 days. At the beginning the results were fine. On the fourth day there was a big trend up, and the "sell" trades caused big losses. Therefore, I think that the EA is fine for volatile markets, but dangerous to be used without intervention in trend markets. I will try other EAs of Vladislav... Thanks for the opportunity.

Rocco Mangini
248
Rocco Mangini 2020.12.23 01:49 
 

NO GOOD DIFFERENT TO TEST

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.12.23 04:57
Why does the advisor not work in the strategy tester? Because the strategy tester works with the history and the base on incomplete quotations, the spread in the strategy tester is fixed (Exception only for MT4). Therefore, in the strategy tester, there are no situations of sharp movements of quotations. There are no sharp price leaps that a broker assumes when trading on the market. Because the advisor is working on the spread and the sharp jumps in quotes and prices, it can not be checked on the strategy tester. Please download the demo version of the Expert Advisor and test it on the demo account, at least. Can I test the EA  in the strategy tester? If you do not want to believe my experience, then you can test the adviser on the MT5 terminal and set a random delay and set the type: Each tick is based on Real ticks! But you must be aware and understand that the strategy tester is the inaccurate trading results of the EA  for the reasons described above! The Expert Advisor works at the speed of quotes. This means that the Expert Advisor catches swift movements of a currency pair, usually on the news, and earns profit on such sharp movements! Strategy Tester cannot simulate real trading. Therefore, the Strategy Tester can give opposite trading results, even if you have been trading on this account for a specific time, the strategy tester can show other results! Tick ​​scalper is contraindicated for Strategy Tester! If I created a tester grail, then I would not trade on a live account! I trade and test my advisors only on real trading accounts! I do not trust the strategy tester! On the strategy tester, you can check the correct operation of the algorithm, but you cannot hope for 100% coincidence of the trading results between the strategy tester and the real trading account!
Evgeniy75015
63
Evgeniy75015 2020.11.10 03:46 
 

Эксперты просто супер !!! Я лично предпочитаю следить за ним, так как иногда он может закрыть позиции слишком рано или открыть не в том месте, НО это бывает очень редко. Тестировал его ровно месяц, в настройках не лазил как и советовал автор. Вердикт, из 100% сделок 85 из них рабочие !!! Все те кто утверждают что он не работает, сливает итд, это бред, он прекрасно работает ! Если у вас руки растут из нужного места, не нужно ничего делать, меняете только ЛОТ и всё, следите за его работой, не забывайте это вы трейдер !!!

Jonathan Manuel Gunawan
405
Jonathan Manuel Gunawan 2020.06.08 01:13 
 

Reliable product. Fast response from the dev. Although you have a lack of control over the trade that you want to make. A clear indicator if the product is working or not in your terminal/broker. Dev maintains the products keep up to date. EA works in all Forex Pair. Fair price for the EA and what it can do. I start from Tick Hamster, then move to Good Santa, then move to Tick Sniper... well, the more you know, the more you want to control your trades.

jomicorreia
70
jomicorreia 2020.05.29 23:05 
 

bad

GocaTara
114
GocaTara 2020.05.01 13:53 
 

So far, this EA works amazingly. I'm very satisfied with the purchase. Great work!

JIMMY CORNERO
21
JIMMY CORNERO 2020.03.27 03:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jaimor Barossi
160
Jaimor Barossi 2020.02.21 21:05 
 

Ola amigos traders , Tick Hamster um dos melhores EAS que eu ja provei !

Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2019.11.26 02:35 
 

👍👍👍

Jose Gustavo De Almeida Verneque
162
Jose Gustavo De Almeida Verneque 2019.09.21 20:57 
 

I really liked this EA. It is reliable and the support is very fast. I use it in semi-automatic mode working with it if I need any intervention. I work with a daily financial goal. When he reaches the goal I turn off the EA.

I recommend but do some testing first on your demo account

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