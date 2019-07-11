Exp Tick Hamster MT5

Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 5 — Fully Automatic Trading Expert Advisor

Trading without complicated setup. Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor created for traders who want a simple, ready-to-run solution with automatic internal optimization for any trading symbol.

This product is designed for users who prefer a clean start, minimal setup, and a trading system that adapts its internal logic automatically. Install it on a chart, set the lot size, and let the algorithm handle the trading process.

Tick Hamster uses the same core trading idea as TickSniper, but in a simplified format where almost all manual settings have been removed. It is a practical choice for traders who want automation without constant parameter tuning.

Why Traders Choose Tick Hamster

Fully automatic trading with a minimal setup process

with a minimal setup process Designed for traders who do not want to manage a large block of parameters

Automatic internal adaptation for different trading symbols

Simple launch process for beginners and efficient workflow for experienced users

Built on the proven core idea behind TickSniper, but delivered in a lighter and easier format

How It Works

Download the Expert Advisor Install it on a MetaTrader 5 chart Set your trading lot Enable automated trading Let Tick Hamster manage the execution automatically

Setup

Tick Hamster is intentionally simple. You do not need to work with a long list of settings.

Lots — the main parameter used to define trading volume

— the main parameter used to define trading volume Magic — a unique identifier for positions opened by the Expert Advisor

The rest of the trading logic is configured and managed automatically.

Need deeper customization? If you want extended control, additional fine-tuning, and a more advanced configurable version of the same trading concept, see TickSniper.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Low Risk: from 1,000 USD, minimum lot 0.01, up to 3 currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDCHF, and USDJPY

Medium Risk: from 300 USD, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair

High Risk: from 100 USD, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair

Preferred account type: ECN / Pro account, floating spread, leverage from 1:300 and above

The trading logic of this Expert Advisor has been tested and refined over a long period of practical market observation.

Trading Logic

Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 5 is based on fast market movement analysis. The system processes live ticks in real time and searches for short-term price impulses confirmed by the current direction of the symbol.

The strategy is not tied to a specific timeframe. It works with incoming quotes, analyzes tick flow, studies short-term movement continuity, and opens positions when the internal entry conditions are met.

Main operating principles:

works on the symbol where the Expert Advisor is installed

analyzes live tick flow rather than relying on a specific timeframe

detects sharp price movement aligned with the current market direction

opens trades using predefined protective logic

can use averaging as part of position management

manages grouped positions as a combined structure

applies smart trailing and break-even logic when profit conditions are reached

dynamically evaluates spread using recent market data

This makes the final result sensitive to broker execution quality, quote speed, and spread behavior.

Important Notes

Tick Hamster is fully automatic, but it is still a real trading system with real market risk.

zero spread conditions are not suitable for this strategy

the Expert Advisor is designed for floating spread accounts

accounts results may differ between brokers because execution, spread behavior, and quote flow are different

small deposits usually create higher drawdown pressure

averaging and Stop Loss are part of the system logic, so risk control remains essential

profit in one period does not guarantee profit in the next period

Forex trading always involves risk. Use conservative lot sizes, monitor your capital carefully, and test the product on your broker before increasing exposure.

VPS and Stability

Because the Expert Advisor works with live ticks and reacts to quote flow quality, a clean and stable environment is recommended.

for VPS use, it is better to run 1 VPS with 1 terminal and 1 EA

avoid overloading the VPS with unrelated terminals if stable execution matters

Testing and Practical Use

Strategy Tester results may differ from real trading because spread behavior, tick quality, and execution conditions are not identical to a live account environment. This product is intended primarily for practical use under real broker conditions, with validation on your own server.

Before using Tick Hamster on a live account, test it on your broker, evaluate the symbol behavior, and choose a deposit level that can withstand adverse market periods.

Tags: Tick Hamster, TickHamster, MetaTrader 5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, automated trading, Forex robot, scalper EA, tick trading, floating spread, Expforex, Vladon